Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That's Poised To Profit

We are initiating coverage as a speculative strong buy, based on the discount reflected in the earnings (or FFO metrics) and dividend yield.

This one is definitely an “outlier” and may even be considered a “diamond in the rough”.

In a Seeking Alpha article Hoya Capital Research explained that “roughly one in ten Americans currently rent space in a self-storage facility” and I suppose that makes me of the “30 million Americans” that “park their possessions in one of 50,000 self-storage facilities throughout the country”.

My self storage experience is going to be short-lived however, as my daughter needed a place to store her couch this summer, as she prepares for her senior year in college. When I asked the leasing agent whether there was room available, she said that there was just one unit left and the storage facility was most always 100 occupied.

Now I know that’s an extremely small sample (one property out of 50,000) but it does appear that self storage REIT fundamentals are sound, as Hoya explains:

Storage REITs delivered fifth third consecutive solid quarter in 1Q19 as fundamentals appear to have fully stabilized following several years of deceleration. Realized rents climbed more than 2% while NOI margins and occupancy continue to trend sideways.

According to Hoya the highest overall occupancy rate in Q1-19 was 91.1% (Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)) and the lowest was 88.6% (National Storage (NYSE:NSA)). The average for all five REITs in Hoya’s report was around 91.5%.

So maybe the leasing agent was fudging a bit when she said the property was 100% leased, but if that’s true, perhaps I need to start looking for a site to build a new one close by (when I was a developer 12 years go I actually did a market study for a site close by, so maybe I need to dust that one off).

Anyway, the important takeaway is that self storage, like most real estate categories, is market-driven, so each and every property will enjoy different supply and demand fundamentals. In general, the gateway markets perform best for most real estate asset classes, but there are always exceptions to that rule (i.e., STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and City Office (NYSE:CIO) are both REITs that focus on secondary markets).

And speaking of exceptions to the rule, I’m adding a new self storage REIT to the iREIT research lab. This one is definitely an “outlier” and may even be considered a “diamond in the rough”. Coverage has been limited on Seeking Alpha (only three articles so far in 2019) and it appears that there is just one analyst covering the stock. So let’s get started.

Photo Source

The Business Model

Global Self Storage (SELF) is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that was founded in 1983 and listed its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SELF” in January 2016. The company owns and operate 11 self-storage properties with 766,008 sf. of total leasable space in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

Source: SELF Investor Presentation

With just 11 properties, you can see that SELF is much smaller than the other self storage REIT peers. SELF’s market cap is less than $50 million, just $29 million, making this stock a microcap (and the smallest name in our coverage spectrum).

Source: iREIT

SELF’s facilities are generally located in densely populated and high traffic areas near major roads and highways. All of the facilities display prominent road signage and most feature LED marquee boards describing the store features and move-in rent specials. SELF’s portfolio has a good mix (766,008 square feet) as viewed below:

Source: SELF Investor Presentation

In the company’s investor deck SELF explains that it seeks to “avoid top MSA cities with self-storage over supply” as the company seeks to “attract quality, long-staying tenants by incentivizing credit card autopayers”. The company says that “self-service kiosks make rentals and payments convenient” and the company says it has “positive reviews on Google to attract customers”.

SELF targets markets with high barriers to entry for new self-storage development (due to difficult permitting) and “this can make certain acquisitions particularly attractive”.

Only 18% of the self storage market is controlled by the top six publicly traded companies (5 REITs + U-HAUL (NASDAQ:UHAL)) and this high fragmentation is what makes SELF an attractive REIT. Typically, the bigger peers (like PSA and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)) have avoided the secondary markets, which makes SELF a somewhat interesting consolidator.

Source: SELF Investor Presentation

The Fundamentals

As noted, SELF is a microcap REIT and as of Q1-19 the company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable equity securities of $3.2 million and an unutilized $10 million revolving credit facility. The credit facility is used to support expansion projects, as well as provide flexibility to acquire additional properties.

The company said it is “breaking ground for the expansion of the Millbrook, New York location, which is designed to add 16,500 gross square feet of climate-controlled units.” It expects construction to be completed by the end of this year.

Source: SELF website

SELF’s debt (as of Q4-18) was $19 million and assets were $59 million, providing the company with debt to assets of 32% - reasonable leverage in my opinion.

Source: FAST Graphs

Also, as of Q1-19 SELF’s occupancy was 92.9%, higher than the five other publicly-traded peers (again, PSA was the highest at 92.1%). SELF also has the highest same-store revenue growth and net operating income vs. public comps, as viewed below:

Source: SELF Investor Presentation

Here’s a breakdown for the outperformance in Q1-19:

Source: SELF Investor Presentation

And here’s a breakdown of the outperformance for FY 2018:

Source: SELF Investor Presentation

SELF’s net income in Q1-19 improved to $188,000, as compared with net income of $59,000 for Q1-18. The company’s same-store NOI increased 7.0% to $1.2 million compared with $1.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was due primarily to an increase in revenues. Take a look at SELF’s same store NOI growth, compared with the peers:

Source: SELF Investor Presentation

In Q1-19 SELF’s FFO declined 14% to $385,000 or $0.05 per diluted share, primarily due to increased property tax expenses, and general and administrative expenses. Adjusted FFO (or AFFO) declined 1% to $447,000, or $0.06 per diluted share. Here’s a snapshot of SELF’s FFO and AFFO:

Source: SELF Investor Presentation

Now consider our FFO per share model and the dividend (SELF has maintained an annual $.26 per share dividend since going public). As you can see, as of 2018 the dividend (of $.26 per share) is covered by FFO (of $.28 per share).

Source: iREIT

A Self-Storage REIT Poised to Profit

Now consider SELF’s year-to-date performance compared with the peers:

As you can see, SELF has underperformed (-3.1% YTD) which has led to an outsize dividend yield of 6.8%.

Now consider SELF’s P/FFO multiple compared with these peers:

By now, you get the picture, SELF is a microcap diamond in the rough and it appears that while the REIT market has taken off (this year), SELF has been left behind. We believe there’s significant room for multiple expansion (13.x to 16x) and FFO growth that could result in annualized returns in excess of 25% within one year. Although the dividend coverage is tight, it (the dividend) appears sustainable and this ultra-small cap REIT could make perfect sense for your higher risk REIT portfolio. We are initiating coverage as a speculative strong buy: Source: FAST Graphs

Again, SELF is a microcap and according to the SEC a

...microcap stock applies to companies with low or micro capitalizations, meaning the total value of the company's stock. A typical definition would be companies with a market capitalization of less than $250 or $300 million. The smallest public companies, with market capitalization of less than $50 million, are sometimes referred to as nanocap stocks.

Furthermore the SEC provides the following risks:

While all investments involve risk, microcap stocks are among the most risky. Many microcap companies are new and have no proven track record. Some of these companies have no assets, operations, or revenues. Others have products and services that are still in development or have yet to be tested in the market. Another risk that pertains to microcap stocks involves the low volumes of trades. Because many microcap stocks trade in low volumes, any size of trade can have a large percentage impact on the price of the stock.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

