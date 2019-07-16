Expanding U.S. Equities Exposure With Micro-Cap CEF

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) is one of the only CEFs dedicated to investing in micro-cap stocks, which the fund defines as those below $1b in market cap. In this asset class, manager experience is critical, and the lead manager, Charles Royce, has led the team for RMT for more than 25 years, with a co-managers having 10 years with the CEF.

Diving into RMT

RMT adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions at an annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four quarter-end NAVs. Currently this results in a yield of 8.3% based on price. That compares to 1.2% for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC).

On average since 2016, distributions have come 37% from LTCG, 20% STCG, 39% ROC, and 4% from dividends paid by CEF holdings. Since we hold RMT in a Roth, distribution source does not matter. For taxable accounts, over 75% would result in favorable tax treatment.

One investing advantage CEFs have over ETFs or MFs is the ability to buy one at a discount. To gain some extra return, the desire is for the discount to shrink when the underlying asset prices increase faster than the CEF's price. As can be seen from the above chart, RMT has traded at a discount close to half of the current discount just last year – that is a good sign.

But this chart isn't what an investor wants to see.

Until 2013, RMT and IWC moved in parallel but since then the actively managed RMT has not performed as well as the index-based IWC. In the past year, the TR gap has narrowed but still exists. Let's take a look at sector weights between RMT (shown as % stocks) and IWC (shown as benchmark). This shows the sector weights of RMT differs greatly from IWC, which follows the Russell MicroCap Index. Your agreement with their sector choices will play a major role in deciding whether to own RMT versus the index-based IWC.

Using PortfolioVisualizer to compare RMT & IWC, since mid-2005, their CAGRs are 5.69% and 5.70%, respectfully. RMT has a higher beta (1.3 versus 1.21) with their Sharp ratios almost identical. My “hope” is RMT's prior outperformance will return and RMT will be the better choice over the next few years.

Conclusion:

Before buying, any investor should ask, “Does owning micro-cap stocks add value?” This graph says 'Yes”, though not recently.

Portfolio #1: RMT #2: IWM (sm cap) #3: MDY (mid cap)

After a long history of beating large-cap stocks, I'm taking the 'glass is half full" view and believe the managers can do it again. I also like the fact that RMT recently traded at a 5% discount versus the nearly 12% it now trades at. While I wait for the discount to shrink, I get a cashflow of 8% to re-invest either back into RMT or another investment I find appealing.

Author's note: For different viewpoint, SA recently published this article on RMT: Royce Micro-Cap Trust: A CEF In A Challenging Market Segment

