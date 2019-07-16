Earnings Analysis | Basic Materials | Canada

New Gold: Perhaps Too High, Too Fast

About: New Gold Inc. (NGD)
by: Fun Trading
Summary

On July 11, 2019, The company released production details for the second quarter of 2019. Production was in-line with expectation with 132,556 Au Eq. Oz, up 22.1% from last year.

NGD has taken off since late June and is now reaching an overbought intermediate level due to the price of gold. Prudence required.

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold, Inc.

Quick Presentation

The Canadian-based New Gold, Inc. (NYSEMKT: NGD) is mainly a gold producer with two producing mines in North America,