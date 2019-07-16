Husqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF) CEO Kai Warn on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCPK:HUSQF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johan Andersson - IR

Kai Warn - President and CEO

Glen Instone - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bjorn Enarson - Danske Bank

Christer Magnergard - DNB

Henrik Christiansson - Carnegie

Klara Jonsson - SEB

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Johan Andersson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Husqvarna's Group Presentation of the Second Quarter of 2019. My name is Johan Andersson, responsible for Investor Relations here at Husqvarna, and I will be the moderator here today.

In Stockholm here, we have Kai Warn, our President and CEO; and also Glen Instone, CFO. And as usual, we will start with a presentation by Kai and Glen, and then have a Q&A session afterwards.

So with that, I warmly welcome everyone and leave the word over to Kai.

Kai Warn

Also from my side, warmly welcome to this results presentation. Let's jump straight into the action here, and conclude that we are quite pleased actually with the performance of the quarter, and -- but there is also a little 'but,' and the 'but' here was the start of the season, which was a bit disappointing. It was a weak sell-out start. So maybe if I back out so we get the right perspective. Quarter 1, as you will recall, was very good, but that's about sell-in, sell-in to the trade partners. Quarter 2, actually the sell-out to the end customer starts, and that was delayed due to primarily cold weather and grass not growing, and this is actually true for both Europe and North America.

So, we were a bit burdened by that at the start of the quarter, but the good news is that the rates picked up, it normalized, and there was nothing really that was negative at the end of the quarter, and which is also -- and I know some of you is thinking about that, which is also true for the start of July. So, we had a normalized type of pace of sales at the end of the quarter, which is actually what we see also right now, as we speak, and that's good news, but the bad news was the start of the quarter of the sell-out was not up to standard, and that caused a problem of course with the sales overall. But despite that, we delivered a good performance, as I said, and all divisions contributed to improved operating income, very much by and large relating to price improvements. We're talking about efficiency improvements. We're also talking about successful restructuring, and you will recall we have said we want to improve SEK 250 million of the two seasons of '19 and '20 as a consequence of the restructuring program that we initiated last year, and we are well on plan, if anything ahead of plan on that side. So, that's also good.

Margin, a really important topic for us, needless to say, and you will recall we ended last year at 7.9% operating margin. We are now rolling 12 first-half of the year, up to 8.9%, so a good step ahead through our syllabus [ph] where we want to be. We also have a good step ahead on the cash flow, and Glen will talk through the details of that a bit more, but it's a SEK 1.8 billion improvement there for the first-half here. And if you look at the big picture, we continue to execute on the improvement trajectory of the operating margin and result, while also continue to invest in strategic initiatives for positioning the company for the future. So, it's a balance where we also continue on this path that we have been on since 2016, and it's quite nice actually to see how that helps us move to the front and lead in this industry.

So looking at then the sales, well, you see two pictures here. You see at the left the old structure just as a reference, and you will see in that left picture that we ended as a total of three divisions on 4% net sales increase. And we also talked about that as a proxy for expectations for this year, excluding the exited business. Now, what you see here, on the right, is that actually for the first-half we are at 2%, so we are behind that expectations. There are some variations here, and Husqvarna burdened the most by the lawn situation that I talked about beginning of quarter two, Gardena having some benefits from the extended season last year, come back to talk more about that.

So the 2% is not in line fully with what we expect, but I do hope that we will see an improvement of that, and we do expect an improvement of that number for the H2, let me be clear about that. Whether we fully will get to 4% is maybe questionable, but maybe a better expectation, given where we are right now, is 3% to 4% for the full-year. Good. And this is our curve showing the operating income in absolute terms as well as margin-wise. And you will see that we, on a rolling 12-month basis, are back to the previous peak levels, around SEK 3.75 billion, give and take, at that level. And that's good. And we have started that we expect to make this year the best year from an absolute level point of view. And that still holds true. That's the aspiration.

Margin-wise, we have talked about getting into the range from 9.6% to 10%. Given the development in Q2, I think it's more reasonable to expect the lower part of that range. But we still aspire to get there. And you realize that assumes a better development in H2. But at this stage there's nothing that indicates that that wouldn't be reasonable to expect. So yes, a little bit of headwind April-ish beginning of May, but still within the larger scheme of things we are, according to what we have set out and described earlier to you.

If we look at the group financials, Q2, yes, we improved them. Operating income at 10%, despite the 7% decline, and if you adjust them for Consumer Brands, that's minus 3 on the top line, and a very good improvement of the margin, as you will see. And Glen will get back to that, I don't need to dwell around too much about it here, but it's a good improvement surely. So if we try to understand then what was hurt the most during Q2 at the beginning, we're talking about the lawn products, and also including Robotics. So Robotics was flattish, comparable to last year, which is not according to the base expectations we had. And I want to point out nothing had changed fundamentally on the case. We are still optimistic about the case, but the quarter 2 here is a negative.

So all in all, wheel products in the Wheel category was quite negative beyond the consumer restructuring that has been done. I mentioned the efficiency program, the restructuring all doing fine. And also as a reference here, the increased costs for tariffs of raw materials were balanced by currency positive tailwinds. So if you look at then the January to June, yes, we are up 2% for the group here, excluding then the exited business, and the operating margin has increased 16%, so we think that's a pretty good leverage. We're pleased with that part.

And looking then into the divisions, Husqvarna minus 6% excluding the exited business, if you look at the first-half it's actually plus 1, which is a bit better. And you have very pronounced then this dynamics that I explained with the selling quarter 1 being strong, and then sell-out start of quarter 2 being weak, but then normalizing throughout the quarter. Pretty much the improvement items, like how I described it for the group. What I would like to emphasize though is the North American turnaround and also refocus of the business, which is working very well. So we are quite pleased to see how that turnaround has worked with the restructuring on one hand, and also how to refocus is helping us get much stronger business position moving forward. And Husqvarna division is continuing with the strategic initiatives, primarily meaning increased R&D. There is a bit of marketing as well, but predominantly we are talking about R&D costs. Think I'll leave that.

Moving over to Gardena, it was yet another good quarter. Remember, there was a very strong reference here last year. Last year was pretty much the perfect year for Gardena, and from a watering category point of view a very warm summer, as you will recall dry. And it's wasn't obvious to actually beat that reference, but we actually did. So, +1% top line and result wise +18. And then you wonder then how is possible to get that type of leverage. Well, it was pretty much a perfect mix of product supporting us. And the watering category carries quite some good profitability. And that's what we coming through. Of course, supported by efficiency improvements and restructuring.

Now there is one comment to the top line I want to draw your attention to, and that is we haven't had that type of heat wave in Europe this year, but still they have stocked up quite significant, and I think that was on the back flip of last season and the extended season we saw last year. People have been cautious to have a good so to say shelf availability. So, they have benefited from that. That's quite clear. Three percent top line increase for the first-half year, excluding consumer brands, and let me also say that we actually closed one plant in Europe, which belongs to the Gardena [ph] space in Italy. Some 100 people unfortunately affected by that. So, it's a small plant but that also part of the initial restructuring that we announced last year. So now all vital elements of the restructuring are carried through and behind us also from a plant termination point of view. So, 3% top line, 25% operating income increase for the first-half here. That's quite proud, and this is actually the fifth consecutive year of improvement for Gardena, a very solid top line growth. So it's really a fantastic case in many respects.

Construction, good. Not fantastic, but good. We see a 3% increase in the second quarter. And I always refer to comparable currencies by the way if somebody gets confused here why I don't relate to the report the comparable currencies, and improvement of 7% of the operating income, and volume and price supported as well as efficiency is pretty much the same story you can see across all three divisions. And we continued pressing on with strategic initiatives here which is in this case may be more related services and emerging markets. And it's also nice to see now that we have the lost of the concrete floor and surfaces acquisitions, Light Compaction being fully integrated. So that means we have [indiscernible] an entity, which is really focusing now on then customers in the right way having all the hard work behind us, sorting out details that you need to have your house in order going forward.

Europe from the top line point of view was pulling the train, a little bit I should say disappointing, but some single percentage points of decline in North America, whereas we are more optimistic about North American side coming back into growth for the second-half. We have made quite some changes in North America and organization during the course of this first-half. And we expect to see results of that now in the second-half. And you will remember also that North America has the pulled the train for a long period of time for us and done that very successfully. And so we have this strength, so little bit of regrouping and then come back that's what we expect for the second-half and going forward. And in the construction case, the margins in North America are actually over average, so, important of course.

With that, I think I will leave it to Glen to talk about the more details about the P&L and the balance sheet.

Glen Instone

Thanks, Kai. So, I think Kai referenced to sales pretty well, so I won't dwell on that. As reported, we had a development there of -3 in the quarter or +3 year-to-date. Currency adjusted -7 and -2 respectively. If we look at the gross margin as said developed very well in the quarter we come up some 3.4 percentage points. Of course, we are seeing the positive impact of FX coming into this of roughly SEK 200 million of positive FX hitting the gross margin in the quarter which I think is important to call out. And then we have the positive impact of price, our pricing programs working very well.

The impact of the pricing program is to offset the headwinds that we see from the raw materials and tariffs and by and large that is coming through. And of course that is a negative impact to the gross margin in the quarter of roughly minus SEK 120 million. And then of course we have the positive impact of the efficiency program, which is there to support our strategic initiative investments but also the restructuring. And just to say a word on the restructuring, Kai mentioned the further closure of the Valmiera plant on top of the closure of the McRae plant earlier in the year as well of course as we have taken out some other FTEs that it was historically supporting the consumer brand business.

So, restructuring, we previously said, we would have savings of SEK 250 million full-year, effective 2020, and we said the lion's share would come already in 2019. We can say roughly 80% of that SEK 250 million will come in 2019 and we're very much on track with that if anything slightly ahead actually on the restructuring side all impacting the margin here.

Moving down in the quarter into the SG&A roughly SEK 90 million higher than prior year, 80% of that relates to a negative impact translation effect, FX impacting that then of course we have further strategic investments which is the remainder of that give or take SEK 20 million hitting the SG&A line culminating in an operating margin in the quarter of 15.4%, up from 13.5% in the prior year, a figure which we are pretty proud about despite the relatively soft top line that we started off the presentation with. Finance net increased marginally. That's really impact of FX rates a little bit on the interest rates impacting but relatively low, small impact from IFRS hitting the quarter of about SEK 7 million.

Into the financial items, income tax the rate in the quarter, I think it's better to look of the year-to-date. However the quarter was 24% versus 23% in the prior year. Year-to-date is still 23% as guided in previous announcements. Quickly then going through the year-to-date, a similar margin improvement actually magnitude SEK 880 million in gross margin improvement, positive FX you could say is roughly 50%, 55% of that improvement on the gross margin is positive FX, then a positive impact from the price, the negative impact from the tariffs on raw materials that is magnitude SEK 300 million in H1 from tariffs on raw materials.

And then we have the continued efficiency and restructuring measures I referred to. So it is really explaining the improvement on the gross margin. Same on the SG&A, we had increased the magnitude SEK 370 million of which you could say roughly half of that is negative FX, translation effect will have an impact from the increased volume of course and roughly SEK 70 million hitting the SG&A from strategic investments during the first-half year. Culminating in an improvement to 13.9% operating margin or an absolute improvement of over SEK 500 million in the first-half year, and I think my comments to the finance net in the quarter and the tax items are pretty much reflective for the first-half year as well.

Moving on a figure which we are also pleased with particularly in the quarter were of course on the year-to-date basis is the improvement in our operating cash flow. We've managed to increase our direct operating cash flow by 1.5, our operating cash flow by some SEK 1.8 billion. If we just look at what the drivers are behind that, we have roughly SEK 800 million coming from an improvement in EBITDA and then the relative improvement in working capital compared to prior year, we've managed to improve by SEK 900 million through the first six months. So this is a figure we are pretty pleased with and generating over SEK 2 billion of direct operating cash flow.

That said, we are still not happy maybe it sounds a little bit contradictory what I say now. We show a positive cash flow, but we are still not satisfied with our position when it comes to our working capital. We firmly believe that 25% as a percentage of net sales is in the cards and is achievable. We were very close to that at the end of 2017. We had a bad year in 2018 from a working capital perspective and unfortunately because of the slow start to the season that Kai refers to particularly in the lawn and garden space. Then, of course, the inventory reduction has not been to the pace we would have expected during Q2. However, we have taken a firm action during Q2. We did slowdown the factory production rates. That did have a negative impact on the absorption to some extent, but is the right thing to do. So, we have taken actions during Q2 to slowdown the inventory build, and we will continue that through the remainder of the year, the expectation that we, of course, turn this curve back towards the 25% level which remains our target.

Looking at the balance sheet, I think the main one to call out is inventory. That's roughly SEK 840 million higher than prior year. SEK 200 million of that would attributable to currency rates changing, relatively weak Swedish krona, and roughly SEK 640 million would be higher like-for-like inventory rates. And that's roughly 6% or 7% higher than prior year. And that is roughly as a result of what Kai mentioned the slowest start to the season and also the relatively softer position in North America when it comes to the construction division. So, slightly higher inventory in North America in the construction space. Of course, a couple of other positions that changed. We have the lease liabilities and the non-current assets which are both affected by IFRS 16. And that's a magnitude SEK 1.5 billion affecting both of those lines. If we move down, of course, receivables improved really as a result of the lower sales in the quarter and also slightly better management of our receivables process I would say.

And then moving on to the net debt, net debt actually increased to 11.3, which shouldn't be so surprising coming up from 8.8. The main drivers of course we have an improvement coming from the operating activities, improved operation result et cetera. Then, we have a negative impact from financing, a negative impact from IFRS, and then a slight negative impact from an adjustment in the discount rate which affects the pension liabilities. It's actually lowering the discount rate by the way, but still we are 1.9. And we still feel this is at a reasonable level given where we are coming from and where we are at this point in the season.

With that, I will hand back to Kai to summarize.

Kai Warn

Yes. So, very briefly we are pleased with how we have performed given the context we have operated, but what I could say is that in addition what's already mentioned is that we have held our positions. So, I think the whole industry as such has been burdened at that period of the quarter. So, it's not a Husqvarna impact, but rather a general industry impact. I think that's our understanding. And when we look at data from sell-out, that's what we see actually. So I think we have performed quite well given the context. And there is nothing that doesn't give us hope for the second-half of the year to be in line with previous statement.

And I think I will keep that brief and leave to Johan here.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Johan Andersson

Good. Thank you very much Kai and Glen. So, let's open up for the Q&A session, and let's start here in at the floor in Stockholm, and we have one question here at the front. Please state your company name -- your name and company, and please ask your question.

Bjorn Enarson

Yes, Bjorn Enarson, Danske Bank. Can you give us some flavor on the robotics that you are a little bit disappointed really during the quarter, both European development and also perhaps some word on the U.S. expansion?

Kai Warn

Yes. No, robotic has been -- the category has been also impacted by that slow start, so -- and as I mentioned, it has been altogether been flattish, which is the well behind what we would expect to see. Of course, on the other hand, the rest of the lawn mowing equipment was quite negative, so you still have that delta in between.

North America, second part of your question, Bjorn, I would say it's, on one hand, a good development, and on another still a disappointment. I think maybe we are moving, give and take, with a factor of two doubling rate, but the expectation was to be way above that. So what we see at this stage is that market development takes more time than we expected. I want to be clear, it's us leading North American establishment of the category, so it's not such that somebody else is, so to say, eating a lion's share, that's not the case at all, but that the total market development because the category still is so new for this market is it's lower than we would have liked. But from absolute terms rate point of view it's okay, but we want to see more. Let me be clear about that.

Bjorn Enarson

And in North America, is it retailers or your dealers that are behind?

Kai Warn

It's actually true for both channels, so it's more a generic conclusion -- aggregated conclusion for the market.

Bjorn Enarson

And can you say something about what we should expect for Gardena in Q3, which is a pretty odd comps top line-wise very difficult and perhaps some profitability quite easy --

Kai Warn

Gardena is of course meeting a fantastic reference in quarter 3, there's no question. So we need to be modest with the expectations there, but I think what they have proven this year is that they're keeping up better than one could have expected just looking at last year as such. So I think the strategy pays off quite well. And what we should be aware of is the season, what they normally say, is that there will be a warm spell at some period of time during the summer breaking Continental Europe. In Scandinavia that's not always [indiscernible] are aware of, but Continental Europe, we haven't seen that yet. So it could come, and it should come given history empirical data. And if that comes of course that can pep up the quarter. But still I don't think you should be concerned about a really weak quarter. I wouldn't expect that, but of course it's a very tough comp than we think, but so far they've been up to it surprisingly well actually.

Bjorn Enarson

Thank you.

Johan Andersson

I think we have a next question. Please go ahead.

Christer Magnergard

Christer Magnergard from DNB. A question on the EBIT margin you talked about for the full-year, the [indiscernible] and you say that you probably would be in the lower end of that range. Given the strong performance in the first-half, and if I look at the second-half, and I will just assume, so kind of average between the end of 2016 and '17, which was more normal years, then I end up with 10%. And comparing H1 '19 with H1 '16-'17, you actually delivered one percentage point above those years in terms of profitability. So I just want to understand what is turning worse in the second-half of 2019 compared to those years.

Kai Warn

You're looking the Glen now.

Glen Instone

I can maybe jump in. I think the main point, Christer, to consider is we will see a continued headwind from the tariffs in particular, roughly SEK100 million to SEK200 million. We've been fortunate in H1 that FX has countered [ph] the impact of that headwind, give or take the same figure. In the second-half of the year we're not seeing any positive affecting our forecast whilst we're seeing a continued headwind from tariffs. That would be a point to at least consider in your Q3-Q4 forecast.

Christer Magnergard

Okay. And then secondly on the cost savings, can you update us how much will you achieve this year given your comments earlier, and can you over deliver on your targets?

Glen Instone

I wouldn't like to promise over delivering right now. The restructuring program, again just to recap, was planned to be SEK250 million and that's a result really of taking out the positions on petrol walk-behind in Europe and in U.S. Two factory closures behind us, people are exiting. We are at least on track for some SEK 200 million of restructuring savings this year. That's what I'd say, and we're very much on track at half-year.

Kai Warn

Maybe adding to that in the general efficiency program, doing well from an activity point of view, a bit of headwinds in logistics. And as you heard Glen mentioning before, we are taking down the pace in some of the plans now to deal with the inventory in the right way, meaning there is a bit of under-absorption. But all in all, it's delivering well according to activities. So, both those components should be okay, even though, as we hear, little bit burdened by logistics and potential under-absorption in second-half.

Johan Andersson

I think we have another question here, in the middle.

Henrik Christiansson

Yes, good morning. Henrik Christiansson, from Carnegie. A question on the EBIT margin improvement that is year-on-year, 190 basis points. You called out FX; it's a more positive contributor. What part of that is structural, sort of what part of that past year when you're exiting Consumer Brands, how much of that do you see in the model now? That's the first one.

Glen Instone

It's a good question. So I would say, Kai can of course jump in, it's roughly SEK1 billion of sales we've exited through the first half-year, which is four percentage point impact. Of that, we're previously guided that the previous Consumer Brand business was a minus 3% EBIT business. The segments we exit are at the lower end of that scale, so you could probably work on minus 5, so you could say based on those metrics roughly SEK50 million of positivity is coming in from the exited business and impacting the EBITDA to date.

Henrik Christiansson

Great, thank you. And then on the cost savings, I mean it's SEK200 million in cost saving this year on track for that. What's the phasing of that, how much do you actually see in the numbers in the first-half, and what is there to come in the second-half?

Glen Instone

Give or take we are -- you can take that pretty much divided by four per quarter. That's -- it is and that's why we're fairly confident because we're already just above the SEK100 million in the first half-year, yes.

Henrik Christiansson

Great, thank you.

Johan Andersson

Yes, I think we have another question, Klara.

Klara Jonsson

Hi, Klara Jonsson from SEB. Thank you for taking my question. So you said that you expected underlying organic growth for H2 will be some 3%-4% maybe, --

Kai Warn

Actually the comment was what would be the full-year number, the start of the first-half is 2%, and then it's going to need to be higher, of course, for H2 than to get to something between 3% and 4% for the full-year, remembering that close to two-thirds sits in the first-half the year. So it's a bigger number arithmetically to get to the 3% to 4% for H2.

Klara Jonsson

Yes. So what product groups will ride that improvement you think?

Kai Warn

I think we will see -- I think the statement here as been it's a normalized pace of sales. And if we go back to some of the things that has been really nice to see in, for example, in North America, is that they also sell more handheld equipment, it's more parts and accessories coming in. So that's a little bit of shift to less wheeled and more of these categories. But of course the traditional quicker growing categories, like Robotics and battery-based products should deliver. That's the expectation; we don't see why they shouldn't. So we see that normalization returning to us actually end of quarter 2, and then as I mentioned being the case at this point in time. And we don't see why that shouldn't remain for the quarter. And then quarter 4 of course is more the forestry and selling quarter.

Klara Jonsson

But it sounds like those aren't the kind of categories that you have nice margins on or higher than [indiscernible]?

Kai Warn

It's okay. Yes. It's okay.

Klara Jonsson

Thank you. And then a question on inventory, you mentioned you were pleased with inventory levels, and you want to take working capital to sell some 25%. You had taken some measures. When will we see the effects, will we see them more in Q3 or will it take longer?

Glen Instone

It will take longer is the first answer. I don't expect we get this curve suddenly down to 25% by the end of Q3 or even by the end of the year, if we're being very clear. We've already taken the measures during Q2, slowing down the factories impacting the absorption rates a little bit, and we'll continue driving that down in Q3 and Q4.

Klara Jonsson

So the target of 25% maybe you will hope to reach in 2020 then?

Glen Instone

It's a must we reach that in 2020.

Klara Jonsson

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Just a follow-up on the robotics business, historically at least the way I understood it, you didn't so much reported that lawn orders during the second-half of the year and not even maybe a little bit in July, but not much more after that, is that dynamic changing now with North America on board and on the back going back to the inventory situation if it's still the case that you're not selling that much robotics during the second-half? Is there a risk that we will enter full retail inventories going into the 2020 on robotics?

Kai Warn

I don't think North America will change the scheme of things and of course the major part of the sales normally comes in the first-half. There's no question about that. So from that perspective of course it's difficult. I don't know if I fully understood your twist on the retail.

Unidentified Analyst

No, since you reflect in Q2, I think everyone would have thought it would be plus 15 or something like that. I'm sure the retailers thought that too. So when they -- if they've stopped selling robotic lawn orders today, they probably have more inventory than they had planned for and therefore could that be risk going into the next season, have they pretty much stopped?

Kai Warn

Okay. I think it's too early to be concerned over that at this stage but if you look at September outgoing for quarter three, it's definitely a big topic. So end of August, September that's a topic to relate to, it's a bit too early to draw that conclusion at this stage. I wouldn't extrapolate it that far actually. But it's also worth noting that of course the retail offering of robotics, you will find Gardena being at the premium price points on the retail side. So the reference for good quality and good performance in retail whereas you will find some Chinese of course much lower price points. There is no question about that. And we are holding up as far as we can read and interpret data holding up the value of market shares pretty well in retail with Gardena. However from a volume perspective of course the quickest growing part of the lowest price points but from a value perspective that's not pain points.

Glen Instone

And I think all of what's important to note is the pace coming out of the quarter on robotics was normalized in our expectations. The pace in the first-half of the quarter is disappointing. So we've seen an improvement. So that gives us a confidence going into Q3.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Handelsbanken. Maybe the last question on robotics, can you give us a more clear number of what your growth rate was in the first-half in that category? And then, secondly, the optimism about construction business in the U.S. for the second-half. Is that based on your own order books or something similar or is it a natural thing they do better than expectation?

Kai Warn

So robots for the first-half, a single digit growth, robot and battery-based products, which is the way we normally frame it just to repeat that. So we don't misunderstand each other. So single digit growth first-half, construction North America, the market is actually still pretty healthy and strong. And we also see that from how other competitors in light construction report and that expectation is actually shared with them about the market development. And then we believe we have our act together really in a good way with some changes, we recently have undertaken which should yield results from a shared perspective. So we have formed the troops, lined it up and feel strong about that. So fundamentally, there is still growth and we should hopefully be able to capture a bit better than the average on that side. That's the expectation for H2.

Johan Andersson

Thank you so much. Do you have any further questions here in Stockholm? Shall we check if we have anything on the telephone call first?

Kai Warn

I was just still thinking about your question, I mean please remember you can't make a one-to-one business cycle -- cyclicality with light construction products, and the construction industry as a total, because this is like renovations, refurbishments, and all those type of things, reactive. So has a little bit of a difference. So this is the malady of the business cycle I just want to emphasize that's all, to be clear.

Johan Andersson

Great. Thank you very much. So let's see if we have any questions from the telephone conference. Please, Operator?

Operator

All right, thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Johan Eliason

Good morning. This is Johan Eliason from Kepler Cheuvreux. There is a big echo. I hope you can hear me. On robotics, you have key selling points in the U.S. that you sell it including installation. Are you seeing that this is something the U.S. consumer favor? And still on robotics, can you say something on how the average selling price is developing for you? That's my first question thank you.

Kai Warn

So the assumption we were work with for the U.S. market was that we wanted the installation report of the transaction irrespective whether this is at the dealer or whether it's at the retailer which is in our case loss. And that we firmly believe is the right stanch. As we draw on the benefits of the Husqvarna total strength of channels meaning that the dealer channel reports also transaction being done on the retail level with installation. So that's a unique strength that the Husqvarna group can offer that. Not everybody actually can offer.

We still think that's the right way to go forward particularly for North America where the category is less mature as you heard me explain earlier. As to selling prices, I think there has been fairly good price stability on the more premium product whereas there has been an erosion particularly in retail lower price points, and I refer to that earlier. But if you look at us, am I talking about us, we have fairly stable prices. There is some activation. There has been some back campaigns for example for Gardena. But beyond that, it's stable price levels by and large. Online is of course putting pressure on dealers. I should be clear about that. There's no question mark about that. But that dynamic I don't think is unique for Husqvarna. That's a fairly generic type of dynamic that many people operate with. I don't know Johan if that was response what you expected to hear.

Johan Eliason

Yes. No, that was good. Then on the lawnmower sales, you closed the McRae plant, how will you source the premium lawnmowers you expect to sell going forward? Is that sold?

Kai Warn

That's sold. If you refer specifically then to walk behind products that's sold, so there will be certain models that will be sourced. Certain models I want to emphasize that we want to remain producing are being moved to another major manufacturing facility in South Carolina. So that's not an issue Johan for next season at all. That's well taken care of.

Johan Eliason

Excellent. Then on Gardena they are doing very well, but I head somewhere that they have lost [indiscernible], is that correct or is this is small market?

Kai Warn

It's always difficult for me to stand and talk about specific customer counts and the gains and losses. We don't normally do that. And in general I think what you should know is that this particular retailer that you referenced has a fairly large as we interpreted degree of autonomy in various countries, which means that what you might see in one country is not necessarily true in another country. And I think I will leave it there. Johan, I don't want to be too explicit on that. But you see a particular setup, for example, in Sweden that doesn't necessarily look at all the same in Germany.

Johan Eliason

Good. Could you just mention a few words on the Gardena channel expansion you have been doing, and if there is more to do? What about the U.K. for example?

Kai Warn

As always the definition a lot more to do, but I think they have been doing really well reinforcing position in Scandinavia, Latin part of Europe, and moving into U.K. If anything, U.K. as I have reported before is a bit of a disappointment through the fact that [indiscernible] retreated out of their positions, and we regrouped and have decided to go through the garden centers as an entry point for Gardena, which is the value selling channel in the U.K. But it's more fragmented, so it's a slower route. But it is the right route. So, we are as determined to succeed in the U.K. market because of the importance of the gardening in that particular market. But, it's a more -- we need some more endurance to get to that point where we thought that we could have little bit of a short circuit faster route to scale through partnerships that we have in other countries. But, that changed. But, we are absolutely okay with how this is moving ahead now.

Johan Eliason

Okay. That's was all from me. Thank you very much.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much, Johan. And I don't think we have any further questions on the telephone conference. No, I hear here. So do we have any final questions here on the floor in Stockholm? No. So I think with that, we thank you everyone very much for coming here and hope we have a continuous nice summer. And then we have the next event that's our Capital Market Day on the 17th September and then the Q3 report on 22nd October. So, welcome there. Thank you very much.

Kai Warn

Thank you.

Glen Instone

Thank you.