McDermott International Scores 2 Big Wins

These two contracts will add a great deal to the company's backlog, and in the best case could bring significant profits to the firm over time.

Slowly but surely, things appear to be improving for McDermott International (MDR), an energy infrastructure company that acquired beleaguered firm Chicago Bridge & Iron last year. In the latest development, the company announced not one, but two awards from Saudi Aramco related to EPCI work. Collectively, these contracts are worth more than $4.5 billion, and while two contracts alone won’t fully turn the company’s fortunes around, these ones are a nice start and, if executed appropriately, should help to deliver significant value to McDermott and its shareholders moving forward.

A look at the contracts

The first and largest of the two contracts awarded to McDermott on July 10th is for the EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction, and installation) work of a gas-oil separation platform, compression, and accommodation facilities. The firm is leading a consortium alongside China Offshore Oil Engineering Company in the construction of Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Increment Development Mega-Project located offshore in the eastern flank of the Arabian Gulf. Upon completion, Saudi Arabia will benefit from its production capacity in the Marjan field rising from 500,000 barrels per day to 800,000 barrels per day. It also appears to be part of an even larger move by the nation to keep its overall production capacity for oil at around 12 million barrels per day while increasing natural gas capacity significantly. In all, the work involving the Marjan and Berri oilfields has been split between 34 different parties, with contracts valued at around $18 billion in all.

For this particular project, referred to as Package 1, the value is deemed to be ‘in excess of’ $3 billion. Upon completion, McDermott will have completed EPCI fabrication work on more than 150,000 metric tons of metal for the creation of 6 topside platforms and jackets, 12 bridges and 6 bridge support platforms and jackets, and it will include the laying of more than 40 miles of 36-inch oil support trunk lines and over 55 miles of subsea cables. Management expects for the engineering phase to begin in the third quarter of this year, and for fabrication work to commence in the first quarter of next year. If all goes according to plan, this project will be completed around the end of 2022.

The second contract awarded to McDermott was for Package 4 of the project, and will include 3 tie-in platforms, 7 wellhead platforms weighing over 55,700 metric tons, over 330 miles of subsea trunk lines and in-field pipelines, and over 55 miles of subsea cables. Management stated that this second contract is worth more than $1.5 billion, but just like in the first contract, it did not provide an exact figure that was agreed upon.

On a side note, on July 11th, the management team at McDermott also announcedthat the company had been awarded a ‘sizable’ contract to perform FEED work on the offshore wellhead platforms, pipelines, and cables for Qatar Petroleum’s North Field Expansion project. According to management, a ‘sizable’ contract is worth between $1 million and $50 million, with this particular deal’s terms not being disclosed.

This could have big ramifications for shareholders

In response to these developments, shares of McDermott soared on July 10th, closing up 12.9% as the market saw this set of awards as being a significant positive thing for McDermott and its shareholders alike. More likely than not, the market will end up coming out right on this, because even though it’s uncertain precisely how much revenue will be generated by these deals for McDermott, the end result should be positive for the company.

As of the end of its latest quarter, McDermott’s overall backlog came out to $15.38 billion. Assuming that the firm keeps all of the backlog associated with these two contracts (which may not be the case), the end result from these contracts alone will be an increase to their future work of over 29%. Not only should this prove beneficial for the company from a future revenue perspective, it should prove beneficial from a profitability perspective as well.

Last year, McDermott’s total revenue came out to $6.71 billion. $1.70 billion of this came from its MENA (Middle East and North Africa) segment. Not only has this region been a significant contributor to McDermott’s top line for a long time, it has also been incredibly important regarding the company’s ability to generate some positive results. Despite the fact that McDermott has, on the whole, only generated aggregate net losses over at least the past three years, in each of those time periods its MENA segment consistently generated a profit.

In the three years ending in 2018, MENA saw segment profits come out to $988 million. Between 2016 and 2018, the segment profit margin for it ranged between 16.8% and 21.3%. The total weighted-average profit margin over the time period covered has been about 19.5%, while impairments and high operational costs have negatively-affected the firm’s other segments. Applied to the company’s current contracts, it’s possible that pre-tax profits generated by the business might come out to around $877.5 million on the whole.

Takeaway

Right now, investors in McDermott appear to be rejoicing and that’s probably not a bad idea. In all, the company is moving in the right direction with contracts like these, and if the firm can continue to execute these well, all while striving to get more contracts under its belt, the results should prove quite positive for existing and prospective shareholders alike. This is especially true when you consider that with a market cap of only $1.7 billion as I type this, any decent-sized results can drastically move the needle on a firm like this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.