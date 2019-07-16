Wells Fargo Is Still A Best In Class Bank

Wells Fargo is still one of the best run banks in the country with excellent asset quality and conservative underwriting standards.

Banks are still attractively valued compared to the S&P 500 and trade at a substantial discount, despite being at the bottom of the cycle.

The bank should return to growth once the Federal reserve lifts the asset cap and a new CEO can be found.

Wells Fargo (WFC) seems to remain perpetually undervalued. The bank has continually repurchased shares and raised its dividend payments, but the stock priced has continued to lag the broader index, which is now hitting record highs. The bank continues to trade at a significant discount relative to the S&P 500 given that the Wells is still constrained by Federal Reserve's asset cap from the sales scandal nearly three years ago, in addition to the company's inability to have replaced CEO Tim Sloan.

Fundamentals

While the stock price has lagged, the company's numbers have remained solid. Wells Fargo earned more than $20 billion dollars and had record earnings of $4.28 per share. Wells Fargo has had outstanding underwriting standards and the bank reported a record low number of delinquencies this quarter as credit quality remains strong. The company's first quarter earnings provided the best start to the year since 2014.

Source: Bloomberg

Wells Fargo has a strong and diversified business model which also makes it less sensitive to interest rates and more resilient to economic downturns than other banks. Wells Fargo's Revenues are divided into 4 segments.

Community Banking - $41.3 billion in 2018 (48% of Total Revenues)

$41.3 billion in 2018 (48% of Total Revenues) Wholesale Banking - $26.5 billion in 2018 (31% of Total Revenues)

$26.5 billion in 2018 (31% of Total Revenues) Wealth and Investment Management - $16.4 billion (19% of Total Revenues)

$16.4 billion (19% of Total Revenues) Insurance & Other - $2.2 billion (2% of Total Revenues)

Source: Quarterly Earnings Report

The main problem for Wells Fargo has been a lack of growth. Revenue for example, is practically flat over the last 5 years. With the Fed's enforcement order severely limiting Wells Fargo's growth opportunities, Wells has focused on cutting costs to offset revenue headwinds and to boost its bottom line. Non-interest expenses were only 64.4% of revenues in Q1 2019, as opposed to 68.5% a year ago. I expect the bank to continue to keep costs in check over subsequent years, which should have a positive impact on earnings.

Ironically, the strong economy and the asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve has made the bank even safer. Wells Fargo and other big banks have a loan to deposit ratio in the low 70's, which means that there is more than enough capital to compensate for any economic downturn which could take place in the future.

Source: Forbes

Investors have also been growing increasingly frustrated with Wells Fargo as the bank has failed to reward shareholders. The under performance stretches all the way back to 2017 when other banks rallied and Wells' was left behind.

Source: Wall Street Journal

It should be noted however, that Wells Fargo has consistently increased profit. The company has been able to take earnings from just a couple of billion to more than 20 billion today. The bank is still one of the most profitable companies in the world. Considering how tough the interest rate environment has been for banks, this is a rather impressive fact.

Source: Forbes

Source: Market Realist

Wells Fargo as a Long Term Investment

High and Predictable Deposit Growth

Banking can be one of the most profitable and certain long term investments. US commercial bank total deposit growth has grown every single year since 1948. So deposits across the industry have grown for 66 consecutive years. Since 1934, deposits held by US commercial banks have grown 7.3% per year. In the past 50 years, they've grown at 7.4%. In the past 25 years, they've grown at 6.0%. In the past 10 years, they've grown at 7.0%. The US banking industry has been profitable in 78 of the past 80 years

In essence deposit growth among major US banks has doubled GDP growth. It has been one of the most predictable industries in the countries. Moreover, with big banks such as Wells Fargo there are size and scale advantages which means that the bank is able to acquire deposits at a lower cost than smaller community banks. Throughout its history, WFC has always taken market share. I took a look at the 1974 WFC annual report. In 1974, WFC had deposits of $10 billion, today they have $1,202 billion. So in the last 40 years, WFC has a 12.7% deposit CAGR. They've grown overall deposit market share from 1.3% in 1974 to 10.9% today:

So WFC has grown deposit market share, and grown share almost every year-especially in the past 3 decades. Given certain banking regulations and WFC's size, you could argue that they'll stop taking share, but as long as they just maintain their share (a pretty good bet given their track record), it seems pretty predictable to rely on steady mid-single digit deposit growth year in and year out. These deposits are the raw material that is used to create loans, which also have grown steadily over the past 80 years (loans have grown at a CAGR of 8.1% since 1934).

For the past few decades, the bank has consistently produced better than 1.5% ROA. At 10x leverage, this is about 15% ROE. Recently in this zero interest rate world the ROA has slipped to around 1.3%, so maybe you would say 13% is a better estimate of what shareholders can expect the bank to earn on their capital, but I doubt that a) interest rates remain this low forever and b) ROA doesn't begin rising. With the deposit numbers and the low-cost moat of WFC, it's hard to see value per share not compounding at 12% (at least) over time through a combination on asset and book value growth, steady returns on assets, and capital returns via buybacks and dividends.

Interest Rate Environment

Naturally, higher interest rates will help banks massively over the long run. As interest rates rise, profitability on loans as there is a greater spread between the federal funds rate and the rate the bank charges its customers. The spread between long-term and short-term rates also expands during interest rate hikes, because long-term rates tend to rise faster than short-term rates. This has been true for every rate hike since the Federal Reserve was established early in the 20thcentury. While interest rates have been at historical lows for the last five to ten years, this is unlikely to be the case over the long run.

The Risks of Investing in Banks

There have been a number of misconceptions regarding the capital structure of banks in recent years, which has come about since the Financial Crisis. Firstly, there is a myth that holding capital reserves increases the safety of a financial institution. This is not the full picture and there are a number of important other considerations, including:

The quality of loans

The amount of loan reserves

Profitability of the bank

A bank might have less capital reserves than another, but it may have already provisioned a significant amount of capital aside to cover bad loans. In this case, it would not even need to tap into its reserve capital. This is exactly what happened with Wells Fargo in the 1990's and why the bank was able to emerge relatively unharmed from the real estate crisis in California.

Wells Fargo is a conservatively run, extremely high quality bank which is easily best in class.

"In the end, banking is a very good business unless you do dumb things." - Warren Buffett

Summary

Wells Fargo has been beaten down, but the bank remains a solid long term investment. Investors who are buying stock at these prices are very likely to see significant capital appreciation over the long run.

It is only a matter of time before the Federal Reserve lifts the asset cap, Wells Fargo finds a new CEO and the bank is able to return to the historical growth rates it always had.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.