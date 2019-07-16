Citigroup: Strong Yield Support

The stock buyback will reduce the share count by 10% and provide the best catalyst for the stock.

As with most of the large banks, the market is overlooking the extreme value in Citigroup (C) after the Federal Reserve board again didn't object to substantial capital returns for 2019. The market is so focused on net interest margin questions related to lower interest rates that the bank stock still offers near unprecedented value over 10 years into recovery from the financial crisis. The investment thesis remains highly bullish on Citigroup.

Image Source: Citigroup website

Capital Return Boost

Lots of investors will focus on Citigroup boosting the dividend from $0.45 to $0.51, but the stock buybacks remain the big reason to own this stock. The large bank plans to return a total of $21.5 billion to shareholders with $17.1 billion focused on share buybacks.

Last year, Citigroup approved $22.0 billion in capital returns to shareholders with $17.6 billion via stock buybacks. The amount allocated to stock buybacks is down slightly with a substantial increase in the dividend payout over the 2-year period. The new dividend yield will now hit 2.8%.

The reason the company can return such substantial capital to shareholders is the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio only dipped to 11.9% over the last 12 months despite substantial capital returns. The company started Q1'18 with a CET1 ratio of 12.1% and ended at 11.9% despite $20.4 billion in capital returns for the period.

Source: Citigroup Q1'19 earnings slides

Over the course of the last decade following the financial crisis, the dividend yield continues to grow to record highs reaching 2.5%. In addition, the company has remained on plan with repurchasing approved buyback levels providing confidence Citigroup will follow through with the $17.1 billion approved level. The last 4 quarters of buybacks reached $16.4 billion.

Data by YCharts

Investors fear another financial crisis for the large banks, yet Citigroup expects to absorb $38.4 billion in cumulative loan losses and $47.0 billion in provisions through Q1'21 under severely adverse scenarios outlined by Dodd-Frank regulations. Even under this dire economic situation where unemployment nearly doubles in a few years, the company still projects a minimum CET1 capital ratio of 8.7%.

Source: Citigroup 2019 stress test disclosure

The Fed has a minimum requirement of only 4.5%. In essence, Citigroup has nearly double the capital needed to survive another financial crisis. For this reason, the bank is allowed to continue returning substantial amounts of capital to shareholders and will long into the future as long as the stock remains excessively cheap like now.

Relative Value

Despite all of these positives, Citigroup still trades at just about tangible book value. The bank still doesn't have the return on invested capital as the other banks leaving the stock still trading far below the other banks with Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) that all trade in the 1.5x to 2x TBV range.

Data by YCharts

Since the financial crisis, the TBV hasn't really worked as much for bank valuations. Investors are focusing more on earnings multiples and capital returns.

A great way to use the capital returns to derive value is the net payout yield that combines the net stock buyback yield and dividend yield. Citigroup has consistently had the largest NPY in the large financial sector with Wells Fargo recently topping their yield. Either way, both stocks yield substantial amounts in the 12% to 14% range.

Data by YCharts

For Citigroup, the stock offers the lower risk of trading near TBV and lacking the ongoing regulatory issues of Wells Fargo. Investors probably won't go wrong with either bank in the current scenario where both are repurchasing roughly 10% of the outstanding stock on an annual basis and offering dividend yields in the 3% to 4% range.

Citigroup reported earnings on Monday with the company beating analyst estimates by $0.03 with an EPS of $1.83. EPS grew 12% over the $1.63 earned in the last Q2. Again, the market continues to look past the continuous EPS growth due to limited revenue growth.

The bank continues to beat quarterly estimates, but no real guarantee exists that another quarterly beat will provide a catalyst for the stock. The market constantly looks for the worst-case scenario that just doesn't occur.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Citigroup has now boosted the dividend yield to nearly 3% and consistently maintained an NPY above 12% due to a strong capital position. The earnings report didn't provide any catalyst as the market looks past strong numbers due to concerns about lower interest rates and the impact on NIM that fell to 2.66%.

The best part of the story is that investors get the stock with yield support that will ultimately pay off when the rate cycle reverses back to higher rates and the stock has the benefit of lower outstanding shares. Use any weakness to continue building a position in Citigroup.

