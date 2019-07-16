Box: In The Penalty Box For Now, But Will Break Out Soon

While management reduced full year guidance again, investors could see this as being the low point of the company's troubles, with upside yet to come.

Despite reporting revenue that was higher than expectations, Box (BOX) continues to struggle with billings growth and management eliminated their $1 billion in revenue goal by FY22. Even after lowering guidance after last quarter's earnings report in what was seen as resetting expectations, management again lowered their guidance.

Although only down ~5% for the year, Box is down nearly 30% from recent highs seen in late February, before they reported Q4 earnings and guidance. With the stock trading at under $18, Box has one of the lowest valuations in the software market. The surprising reduced full year guidance in addition to Q2 guidance coming in lower than expected left investors with many questions over the long term viability of the company.

For Q1, revenue grew 16% with EPS loss of $0.03, both ahead of expectations. The weak part of the quarter was billings only growing 1% and management reducing full year guidance. While the company did provide some longer-term thoughts, Box has an opportunity to re-shape investors mindset on the name and actually see the stock work out over the next few quarters.

Data by YCharts

With the shares trading near the 52-week low point, I believe now is a good time to remain optimistic despite the several near-term problems that are seen at the surface level. Valuation has reached a recent low point and when looking at peers, valuations looks to be reasonable and does not currently price in a strong performance. Now is a great time to sharpen your pencils around this name and look to hold on to the stock for the next few quarters while the company slowly rebuilds and regains momentum.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During Q1, revenue grew 16% to $163 million and was ahead of consensus expectations for $161.5 million. While revenue growth did decelerate compared to last quarter's 20% growth, the positive thing was it did come in ahead of expectations. One thing Box does have going for them is the high concentration of software-based revenue, with ~97% of revenue recurring. This is very helpful for an investor's mindset as this revenue stream often comes at higher margins and increased visibility.

Source: Company Presentation

Billings growth remains one of the most important metrics for Box as they sign multi-year contracts that defers the revenue over several quarters. During Q1, billings saw growth of only 1% with deferred revenue up only 15%. This makes it very challenging for Box to see future revenue growth if their billings growth is essentially flat. Combined with the reduced guidance, this was one of the biggest reasons the stock traded down so much after earnings.

Management did provide some commentary on their billings expectations such as noting Q1 had a lot of multi-year prepays and a reduction from a single large customer. For Q2, the expect billings to return to mid-single-digits growth and for the second half of the year, billings should track closer to revenue growth (Source: Company Presentation).

Source: Company Presentation

While gross margins did tick down slightly compared to last year, they remain healthy at over 72%. The software nature of the business naturally leads to higher gross margins than a majority of companies. What remains shocking to me is the 43% S&M expense margin, which seems very high considering the company struggles to grow 10% a year. Typically we see high-growth companies spend 40%+ of revenue on S&M in order to maintain their revenue growth status, often well above 20%. This is not the case for Box and could start to be weighing on investor's opinions of the long-term viability. Over the long-term, management guided to 6-7% operating margin, compared to -2.5% in FY19.

This led to Box reporting an EPS loss of $0.03, which came in ahead of consensus expectations for a loss of $0.05. I believe over the next few quarters, Box will be able to slightly improve their revenue growth and margin performance, leading to a breakeven or even positive EPS quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

Management provided Q2 guidance that came in below consensus expectations, with revenue expected to be $169-170 million in addition to an EPS loss of $0.01-0.02 for the quarter.

Even more disappointing, management lowered full year guidance the quarter after the "reset" guidance to lower expectations for the year. Management now expects revenue of $688-692 million, representing growth of ~13-14% and was well below consensus expectations for ~$700 million. In addition, billings growth is expected to remain compressed, with FY20 guidance implying only ~9% growth for the year.

In addition, management backed away from their previous long-term target of $1 billion in revenue exiting FY22 as the company looks to shift to a more balanced growth and profitable operation. While I believe this is the right strategic decision for the company, it leaves investors unsure of what future growth will be and how quickly Box will be able to report consistent profitability.

Valuation

With the stock currently trading ~3x forward revenue, there is plenty of room for their multiple to expand. While revenue growth is likely to remain compressed over the next few quarters, we could start to see the company become more profitable.

I believe the stock remains in a good trading range to pick up some shares as investors have seemed to keep this name in the penalty box. This remains a "show-me" story where investors will wait for Box to report improved revenue and billings growth in addition to margin expansion. I also believe if Box is able to achieve the "Rule of 40" over the next year or so, investors could push the stock much higher as the balance of growth and profitability returns to a more normalized level.

Data by YCharts

Box remains a leader in the cloud collaboration space and has over 70% of the Fortune 500 companies as their customers. While there remains a long path ahead for the stock to return to a great investment, investors have kept the name in the penalty box over the past few quarters and it will likely stay there until they report an impressive, over the top quarter.

Right now, with shares trading under $18 and near 3x forward revenue, it appears to be a good time to build up a position as there appears to be more upside than downside. With the newly lowered guidance and reduced long-term expectations, the stock appears to be pricing in moderate success over time. For a company growing revenue around 30% only a few quarters ago, it is not impossible to see them returning to high-growth and re-attaining their premium multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.