New Relic Has Powerful Tailwinds

There are some negatives, though, there has been, and will be, significant dilution and we see limited room for valuation multiple expansion.

Its SaaS business model enjoys huge gross margins and gives it plenty of opportunities for up-selling.

We were impressed with APM (application performance management) company New Relic (NEWR) when we wrote about them over a year ago.

But as impressed as we were (and still are) with the business model (which we described in some detail in the linked article), we did argue that the shares needed to cool off as they seemed fully valued, if not overpriced at the time. Well, since that article appeared in June 2018, the shares have given back 15%+ or so:

They also dipped quite a bit below that in-between, enough for us to advise to jump in when we wrote another article in October last year, but that only worked to some extent, the shares are up just under 6% from the time of publishing that last article, which is a bit disappointing.

Growth

The growth opportunities and the ways the company is addressing these we identified in our previous articles are still there and their combined effect can be summed up with a slide from the earnings deck:

They introduced their new platform New Relic One which is aimed at:

Providing customers with a consolidated view even in the most complex environments.

Providing an enabling technology that accelerates new products.

Software is increasingly dominating operations and its complexity is rising:

Many customers have point solutions in monitoring the performance of their applications, but this then grows with the underlying complexity and misses the dependencies (Q4CC):

"...a cacophony of point solutions creates a fragmented view of their systems, which can make quickly finding and fixing problems nearly impossible."

What New Relic One provides is a unified view which captured the interconnections and dependencies and is curated with clients being guided at what metrics they have to watch (Q4CC):

"New Relic One is designed to be the single pane enterprise view that allows our customers to see absolutely everything they need to observe in production, across every type of entity like that stands from databases to microservices, to Lambda function, to Kubernetes, to cloud instances and where other products that fall short in – no products ever been able to do that before is do that in a unified way at a scale large enough, where a single instance can see everything in that enterprise. And see the relationships are dependencies between those entities."

It looks like that integrated view catching dependencies is where the company's competitive advantage is resting on. Given the win and retention rates, they have a strong competitive position versus the legacy APM centric vendors.

But there is a new class of competition emerging that (like New Relic) focuses on modern environment (cloud, containers, kubernetes, etc.), describing these on the Q4CC:

"And that’s a lot of people liked that approach, but what you find when you get into really large deployments is you’re watching metrics and metrics and you’re watching data, but you don’t have any context. So for now, if a chart has a spike on it. And that chart might have a title might say database is slowing down, but without the context of what is that database, who are the services that depend on it, who are the services that depend on that? What are the customers that are using those services? Without that context, you don’t know how important that problem is, right. Much less, how to fix the problem. And so that’s where we differentiate from these kind of more recent competitors that don’t have an application centric point of view."

And that's why, in the words of management, the New Relic One platform is a game changer because it runs at a pan enterprise level catching all these interdependencies.

New Relic One will also consolidate the often large numbers of New Relic accounts that big customers have, which could be as high as 200+ (Q4CC):

"So they’ve got hundreds of accounts all with different teams looking at their part of the estate. Those teams don’t work in isolation. In fact, they’re highly interdependent. And so what they’re asking is, can you tie together all of our stuff that we see in New Relic and make it so that I can seamlessly see across those accounts without having to switch accounts."

New Relic One also simplifies the number of tools so big customers do not have to switch so often between tools (Q4CC):

"So for example, if you’re in the middle of troubleshooting and you’ve got it narrowed down to a specific application or a transaction or microservice and you want to see the logs from that. People don’t want to leave that context to go find the logs. They want to see it in the same place. And so New Relic One is consolidating that in one place for that reason."

New Relic One will be free for existing accounts and offered as a complementary view as to not uproot their existing products and assist them with the learning process.

Nevertheless, there are some indications that New Relic hasn't cornered the market. For what it's worth, FinancesOnline compares New Relic with Dynatrace (DT) and seems to come out slightly in favor of the latter, although this is likely to apply to the legacy APM solutions. Indeed, it chimes with Gartner's famous quadrant:

Land and expand

One of the nice features of SaaS platform business models is the endless opportunities it provides to add bells and whistles and open up new revenue streams and opportunities for up-selling.

This they have been doing, of course, adding new products like infrastructure, insights and Lambda.

Additional functionality can be either:

Build through R&D

Acquired

Integrated as a third-party solution through APIs

Three new products are scheduled for fiscal 2020 (which started already in April):

SignifAI (acquired in February this year)

Serverless computing

Logging

SignifAI was acquired and this AI solution is aiming to significantly reduce the number of alerts customers get (up to 50K a day!). It's going to be part of New Relic One, but it's not ready yet.

The SignifAI acquisition fits nicely in the unified perspective of New Relic One, from The New Stack:

“We anticipate a declining demand for stand-alone event analytics and incident management tools as monitoring providers expand horizontally, collecting a growing portion of operations data within a single tool,” writes Nancy Gohring, an analyst with 451 Research in a report about the acquisition. “With that data, monitoring specialists can run analytics that deliver root-cause analysis and other benefits that the stand-alone event analytics tools offer.”

The company also integrates with a host of other solutions and open source technologies. There are several metrics that account for the land and expand strategy:

The net dollar expansion rate still stands at a very high 131% (even if that came down from the 141% a year ago).

The percent of ARR from non-APM increased to 34%, up from 28% a year ago.

The company is also still gaining terrain in the enterprise segment, which has greater potential for up-selling, from 32% of ARR in Q3 2015 to 61% in Q4 2019.

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

The company also has a longer-term target operating model:

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins have been trending up for a while. Operational margins are taking a bit of a hit because of the increased investment in R&D and S&A. Apart from the cost, it will also take some time getting these new people up to speed. They hired more than 500 people during the year and this year that will be somewhat less (so in percentage terms, the decline is likely to be significant).

Cash

The company is significantly increasing its cash flow:

Data by YCharts

Whether the seemingly accelerated improvement will continue doesn't seem quite likely, at least not this year, as:

Management argued that the improvement in DSO might actually reverse.

The lengthening of ARR balances is going to taper off.

Guidance for free cash flow this year is $55M-$65M which would consolidate recent gains but not add to them.

Free cash flow comes almost entirely from stock-based compensation and it's not surprising there has been significant dilution:

Data by YCharts

The company has $405.9M in long-term debt (0.5% senior convertible notes) and $744.7M in cash and equivalents.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

One should keep in mind that in addition to the 58.4M shares outstanding, there are 18M+ shares in additional dilution from incentive pay, a 30%+ dilution, from the 10-K:

The senior notes will also convert but these are already included in the EV/S multiple, of course.

Analysts expect an (non-GAAP) EPS of $0.60, rising to $1.08 next year, but it's still to early to value the company on an earnings basis.

Conclusion

The company is still in the expansion phase, investing heavily in R&D, S&M and acquisitions, and so it should be, since it is already generating positive free cash flow and is faced with large market opportunities.

The company has a history of earnings and revenue beats, and there is little reason to assume this will change anytime soon.

The company hasn't yet reached the scale where it generates so much cash that it can start buying back shares and countering the (substantial) dilutive effects of incentive pay.

Two metrics stand out, the terrific gross margins (85% in Q4) and the net dollar expansion rate of 131% which testify to the inherent profitability of the model. There is a lot of inherent operational leverage, but this is still mostly invested in growth.

We see just a little room for valuation multiple expansion. While the company certainly isn't valued at the top end of the SaaS pyramid, 10x sales isn't exactly cheap either. They do have competition and debt, and there is still 30% dilution coming.

That doesn't mean there isn't any upside in the shares, we think there is, market circumstances providing. Growth might slow down a bit, but will be very brisk for some time to come and the investments in R&D and S&M are tapering off this year so leverage is likely to improve at some point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.