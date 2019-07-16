Vipshop: Investors Are Missing The Point

Just when it looked like shares of Vipshop (VIPS) were about to breakout again, shares came crashing down, falling more than 10% this past week despite the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching all-time highs.

With the market soaring after hearing testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell — which bolstered the case for monetary easing in the U.S. — shares of VIPS were heading in the opposite direction.

So what happened?

The $422 Million Acquisition

Wednesday morning, investors woke up to Vipshop's announcement that it was acquiring Shan Shan Outlets, an operator of brick-and-mortar sales outlets, for $422 million.

The move gives Vipshop, China's leading online discount retailer, an even bigger presence with physical stores now in Ningbo, Taiyuan, Harbin, Zhengzhou and Nanchang — with five more locations on the way. This adds to Vips' current network with stores in Guangzhou, Changsha, Shenyang, Tianjin, and Hefei just to name a few.

In the press release, Vipshop CEO Eric Shen noted that the deal was a major milestone for the company as it integrates online and offline shopping to enhance its ecosystem and fortify the company's position in China's discount retail segment.

Shares initially popped on the news during pre-market trading, before tumbling throughout the day on Wednesday.

The Big Picture

With the market making all-time highs, Vipshop's move lower was a sure sign that investors were skeptical of the move. After all, traditional brick-and-mortar stores (i.e. J.C. Penney, Macy’s, etc.), have been hammered by the retail apocalypse as some of the United States’ most prominent retailers have shut down hundreds of stores or have declared bankruptcy.

In the U.S., many believe traditional department stores and outlets are doomed thanks to the number of retailers who have gone out of business lately, or who are on their way out. But can you really blame them? These days, brick-and-mortar stores are seen as old-fashioned and left for dead with the big push moving from physical stores to shopping online and the convenience that it brings.

Yet despite all this, investors must remember that we are talking about Vipshop/China and not the United States. The norms and culture differences between the countries are different, and so are their shopping habits.

Unlike brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S., these shops in China are still popular with some of the biggest companies — Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD) and Xiaomi — doing all they can to get into as many physical stores as possible. We aren't just talking about hundreds of stores, but thousands!

Coined by Alibaba CEO Jack Ma, the term "new retail" is used to describe the integration of online and offline retail. Simply stated, it’s not about pushing users online or offline, but building a retail ecosystem that blends both offline and online channels in a unified way.

With innovations such as digital payments and facial recognition technology, "new retail" is tailored to the individual and making the experience as perfect and seamless as possible. Whether its offline or online, getting new customers is vital for sustaining growth and Vipshop is diving right in with its latest acquisition.

Here are five reasons we believe the acquisition makes sense:

1. New Retail is The Future

Make no mistake, while online shopping is convenient and is the first choice by many, the future still includes "new retail" which is why e-commerce giants such as Alibaba, and JD.com are busy scooping up brick-and-mortar shops.

Amazon (AMZN) has jumped in as well as has been expanding its physical presence, including its acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017. This has allowed the company to expand and grow its food delivery service.

Seeing Vipshop following in the same footsteps as BABA, JD, and AMZN should be a welcome sight for investors as the company looks to continue growing its user base and revenues.

2. New Revenue Stream

Adding physical storefronts gives Vipshop another revenue stream and while online shopping continues to soar, traditional shopping will always have a place. Very few people buy exclusively online or at the store, with most using a blended method. While some items are easy to get online, others can be difficult such as clothing — Vips' specialty. Many consumers like to feel the fabric and try on clothes before they buy something so that they don't have to go through the hassle of sending items back due to a variety of reasons. Lastly, by expanding its presence, Vipshop has opened itself up to more potential customers!

3. Brand Recognition and Cost Savings

By having physical stores, not only is it going to help build brand recognition with traditional shoppers, but it will also allow Vipshop to reduce shipping costs and speed up its delivery process too.

4. More Customers

The acquisition now gives Vipshop more ways to move its discounted merchandise around. And by having online as well as physical storefronts, Vipshop can now offer shoppers the best of both worlds. The move also helps the company reach more traditional shoppers which will give them the opportunity to bring them online and vice versa.

5. Cash balance

In Q1, Vipshop reported cash and cash equivalents of $938.3 million and short term investments of $6.0 million. With a strong balance sheet, the company was able to make the acquisition happen without leaving investors on the hook by needing to raise cash.

Conclusion

This year, Vipshop has risen by more than 40% thanks to better-than-expected earning results and its increase in profitability this year.

The only thing that is holding Vipshop back at the moment, as well as other Chinese companies, are the trade negotiations between the U.S. and China as the two countries continue to battle over trade practices. However, thanks to stimulus measures by the Chinese government over the past year, the economy remains stable and if the two countries can strike a deal, shares of Vipshop likely won't remain in the single digits very long due to short covering and investors jumping back into Chinese stocks.

Despite its rise this year, Vipshop is still off from its highs in 2015 when shares climbed as high as $30. At its current share price ($7.73), Vipshop currently trades at just 9.2 times earnings for 2020. This comes at time when analysts have boosted their outlook on the company by raising earning estimates for both 2019 and 2020.

Given the current market conditions, we have a $12 price target on VIPS which is based on 13 times next year's expected earnings ($0.93). This implies 55% upside from its current share price. If the U.S. and China can come to a resolution and end the trade war, we believe shares could climb back into the $14-$16 range, which would imply 80%-100% upside from current prices.

Let's not forget either that there's a reason why JD and Tencent invested in VIPS and paid a premium too (55%) at $13.08 per share in 2017. In 2018, JD then boosted its stake in Vipshop to 6.8% with the average trading price coming in at $14.15. Investors just need to be patient and see the big picture with the company's latest acquisition. And with margins showing improvement, shares should continue to climb higher heading into earnings next month, especially if a trade deal is reached. If no deal is reached before earnings, expect shares to continue trading in its current range ($7.50-$8.50).

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thanks for all you do. Let me know if you have any questions. Best, Justin