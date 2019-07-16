Domino's Pizza Is Running Out Of Room To Spend
About: Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)
by: Wealth Insights
Summary
Domino's Pizza continues to see its sales growth decelerate both in the US and internationally.
The company has spent millions on share buybacks, but the debt is becoming increasingly troublesome - especially in the face of slowing growth.
This creates downside risk that is not justifiable at 30X earnings and higher. We are adjusting our valuation expectation to a lower range to reflect the added risk.
Pizza powerhouse Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has been one of the best growth stocks in the restaurant sector for a number of years now. The company revolutionized the industry by being one of