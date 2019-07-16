Mike Ashley's Strategy At Sports Direct Explained - The Excellent Idea Of Dunning The Landlords

Yet he keeps increasing the group's exposure to that difficult environment by buying bankrupt chains - why?

Our Basic Problem Here

The British retail environment is very tough at present, very tough indeed. It's not primarily does to the cyclical turns of economic malaise either. We're in a deep structural change. Online selling through the internet continues to eat away at total retail spending. We're seeing 8 and 10% year on year growth in online, from the current market share of 18 to 20% of the total. That's a really tough environment to be working in.

So, here's our problem with Sports Direct (OTCPK:SDIPF). Mike Ashley is using this as a time to expand exposure to that High Street retail environment. Why? What's he doing? The man's not stupid after all, why increase your presence in a market sector suffering terribly for long term structural reasons?

Sports Direct Expands

Ashley is using Sports Direct to pick up failing and failed brands out there on that High Street. I mean, really, just seriously, who thinks that department stores are going to survive in an age of online retail specialization? But he bought House of Fraser:

During the reporting period we acquired the trade and assets of House of Fraser and I would like to welcome my new colleagues to the Sports Direct Group. I have made my views clear that I believe the previous House of Fraser senior management team traded the business whilst it was insolvent for a long time, this means we have significant challenges ahead in turning House of Fraser around. However, I genuinely believe we have acquired a fantastic opportunity and with the efforts of Sports Direct and House of Fraser teams, and the support of the brands, local councils and landlords, we can turn House of Fraser into the Harrods of the High Street.

The secret there is in the one word "landlords".

Actual results from Sports Direct aren't all that good:

Group underlying EBITDA was down 4.7% to £148.8m. Excluding acquisitions and on a currency neutral basis, Underlying EBITDA was up 14.6%

Underlying profit before tax down 26.8% to £64.4m

So, what is it that Ashley is doing?

We Need To Take A Step Back

I've mentioned before that retail commercial property is a seriously bad place to be investing at present in the UK:

Except there's the one little unique point about British commercial property leases. They're on varied terms, 15 to 25 to longer years. There are rent reviews, obviously enough, no one caught by the inflation of the 1960s and 1970s is going to do without those. Such reviews might be at 3 or 5 or 7 years. None of that's very much of a surprise. The one thing that is perhaps a surprise is that such rent reviews are always upwards only. A general decline in market rents will *not* lead to a reduction in rent at that review time.

That was in the context of looking at the people who won that commercial property. And the point was made that the only way people can break these leases is either through negotiation or bankruptcy. What I think Ashley is doing is exploiting this the other way around. He's a tenant of this sort of property and buying up bankrupt, or soon or about to be such is possibly a very clever trick indeed.

Ashley Is Pursuing Those Other Brands And Chains

As we can see he keeps going after more failing chains:

Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley will update the City on trading at his retail empire and on the progress made since snapping up several big name high street brands. Facing investors on Thursday, he is expected to give more details on his plans for leading House of Fraser back to its former glory, as well as his disappointment at failing to buy Debenhams, before it fell into administration. He could also face questions over his £52 million takeover of Game Digital, and his threats to Goals Soccer Centres, which Sports Direct has a 19% stake in, over its ongoing accounting scandal.

He's not losing his hunger for more properties. We also expect to see a further fall in profits in the next results:

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct is expected to post another fall in annual profits this week as a result of its takeover of House of Fraser. Revenues are expected to edge up slightly but pre-tax profits could fall by up to 20pc to £122m. Ashley’s empire, which has stakes or owns a stable of other brands, not just the sportswear chain, made underlying pre-tax profits of £152m on sales of £3.3bn last year, compared with £113m in 2017.

So, What Is He Trying To Do?

So, think through this a little more. We've a sector that looks to be on its last legs, High Street retail. We've a man and a company aggressively expanding into that sector. What is going on?

Now think back to basic economics. High Street retail depends upon location. And location, location. You need the footfall of passing traffic to gain access to the customers and their wallets. This being so then who gains near all the benefit of the location? The landlord of course.

Starbucks UK, for example, didn't make a profit for years because it had to pay so much to the landlords to gain those prime sites from which it could run the coffee shops.

Now think a little more about the basic economics. When the High Street itself is shrinking as a portion of the retail economy, who should be bearing that pain? Those landlords, of course. Rents should be falling. And yet we've a contract and lease structure that doesn't allow falling rents. Except, and this is the point, as a result of bankruptcy. Or its very close equivalent, a Company Voluntary Arrangement, (close to Chapter 11 than anything else and loosely based upon it) or CVA. At which point the tenant can indeed open up negotiations with the landlords about lowering those rent bills.

Think on it. Rents are a massive portion of the costs of a retail operation. And if you can negotiate rents down then you can have a very nice and profitable operation. Even if the previous owners of the brand went bust selling exactly the same things you can still make that lovely profit if you've managed to slash one of your major costs.

In fact, if you can end up occupying that portion of the High Street that has those newly lowered rents, while everyone else has to keep paying the old and higher ones you can do very well indeed.

So, buy chains which are either bust, or are about to be, and then monster the landlords into offering you substantially reduced rents. It's worth the gamble at least. And that's why the Sports Direct statement talks about gaining the "support of...landlords". Support here meaning "cut my rents or else".

That's The Mike Ashley Strategy

The aim isn't to expand the retail presence. It's to be able to terrorize the landlords into lowering rents to Sports Direct. That's why the purchase of failing and failed brands. Because those are the operations where the tactic is likely to work. With some 15% of retail properties empty sensible landlords will - under that threat of a CVA - lower rents preferentially to Mike Ashley's operation. Which leaves him in the enviable position of picking up known brands with decent sales for some pittance. Then being able to slash the major cost those brands face. And, further, leaving him with a lower cost base than just about every other bricks and mortar retailer in the market.

There's also no real reason why this won't work.

The Investor Takeaway

The actual Sports Direct expansion story is really little to nothing to do with how those ailing and ailed brands can be resuscitated. It's about whether their cost base can be slashed through rent re-negotiations. My bet is that if anyone can do it then it's Mike Ashley who can. He's not noted for his light and genial negotiating manner nor targets.

UK retail rents are going to have to fall. Sports Direct can benefit mightily by being the first company to force them down. I think they'll succeed too. And that's what I think is their driving strategy at present.

I expect it to work out very well in the medium term.

