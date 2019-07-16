Cabot Oil & Gas: Financial Performance Remains Excellent At $2.60 Gas

Summary

Cabot can generate over $500 million in positive cash flow before dividends at $2.60 Henry Hub natural gas in 2019.

It is also growing production by 20% and can achieve that production growth rate without cash burn or hedges even if natural gas fell to $2.30.

Cabot's share price fairly reflects its projected 2019 EBITDAX at $2.60 natural gas.

Its ability to continue growing production at mediocre gas prices should improve its value over time.