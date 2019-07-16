Cabot Oil & Gas: Financial Performance Remains Excellent At $2.60 Gas
About: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)
by: Elephant Analytics
Summary
Cabot can generate over $500 million in positive cash flow before dividends at $2.60 Henry Hub natural gas in 2019.
It is also growing production by 20% and can achieve that production growth rate without cash burn or hedges even if natural gas fell to $2.30.
Cabot's share price fairly reflects its projected 2019 EBITDAX at $2.60 natural gas.
Its ability to continue growing production at mediocre gas prices should improve its value over time.
At its current share price, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) appears to be fairly attractive again despite relatively weak natural gas prices. Cabot is a low-cost producer that can generate a substantial amount