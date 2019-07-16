Arista Networks: Time To Pick A Bottom

Although executives expect some transitory setbacks in their cloud titans segment, we see that a better mix of customers has made the company more profitable while maintaining double-digit growth.

After giving a guide that the market has not liked, the price of Arista shares has fallen to more reasonable levels, considering its historical valuations.

It seems that the price of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has begun to recover after the fall of almost 22% that the weak guidance for the second quarter of 2019 caused in May. The panic caused by the pause in the investment of a key customer that caused this fall has started to dissipate in July, as the stock price increases slightly.

Despite this, some analysts remain skeptical about the sustainability and accelerated growth that the company has maintained in recent years. Although the executives' guidance for the second quarter suggests the revenue will continue to grow between 15.5% and 17%, this figure falls well below the three-year average of 37%, which worries investors who begin to believe that the company is entering a period of slowdown.

In the past, investments from large cloud customers such as Microsoft (MSFT), which accounts for more than 16% of total revenues, have boosted revenues astronomically. Unfortunately, this has also created a risk of concentration, which begins to blur the future of the company.

Despite this, we believe that this risk has generated problems that are only punctual and transitory, and we do not see that it creates long-term repercussions. We recognize that Arista Networks holds competitive advantages such as a strong relationship with its customers and a high switching cost, which gives us confidence in the future of the company. In addition to this, and as a result of the hard blow in the price suffered in past months, we believe that the forward ratios are quite attractive both historically and comparatively.

We see that the current uncertainty has generated a buying opportunity for investors interested in Arista Networks. Below, we will show some of the bullish arguments that we believe continue to prevail, as well as some factors that may influence the medium-term recovery of the share price.

Source: Arista Networks on Twitter.

The Business Model And Growth Drivers

Arista Networks has achieved a leading position, given the unique characteristics of its EOS software and hardware. Its commitment to developing products and services that allow companies to boost the productivity of their networks and reduce property costs is a quality that has earned it essential customers.

Arista has developed an attractive competitive advantage through its relationship with its clients who have been "loyal" to the extensible operating system software (EOS) and the company's adjacent products. This loyalty seems to come from the mutual development of projects and the personalization of products for large cloud customers. The cooperation with key companies such as Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has allowed Arista to maintain an accelerated growth in revenues for an extended period.

Similarly, both the EPS and the FCF have benefited from this growth in the top line. Arista has positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing companies within the cloud network space, and also one of the most profitable. Its operating margins, which are at an average of three years at 32%, make the double-digit revenue growth more remarkable.

Source: Data provided by YCharts.

Unfortunately, although the results of the first quarter of 2019 came practically in line with market expectations, executives warned that orders for the second quarter would arrive below normal levels. Management attributes this slowdown to the pause in orders by a cloud titan. Despite this, we think that the introduction of new products such as the network architecture for the Enterprise Campus will begin to bear fruit in the second half of 2019. We believe that this architecture designed to address the transition to the Internet of Things ("IoT ") will reinforce the demand for Arista products such as EOS, CloudVision, and Cognitive Cloud Networking in the medium term.

We think that the second half of 2019 will be crucial in the adoption of campus business data centers as their clients migrate to this offer, which will partially compensate for the transitory weakness of their most important vertical, the cloud titan segment. Looking to the future, we see that the addition of new customers for its 100 GB EOS and Ethernet products that the company still maintains is a good sign for growth in the short and medium term, while the adoption of 400 GB Ethernet products still has a good prospect in the long run.

With this in mind, we think that Arista could easily maintain growth between 15% and 20% in the next five years. It seems that the company has become a key provider of solutions for a significant customer base, which will continue to grow with them as they continue to expand their capabilities and scale their networks in the cloud.

Arista Valuations And Performance

Arista has financial metrics that make it one of the most attractive companies in the cloud networking space. The company has begun to see an expansion in margins as a result of a more diversified customer base, being less dependent on large companies. This customer mix has allowed management to better control operating costs and selling expenses, and to balance margins. As a result of this, executives now expect gross margins for the second quarter to come in the range of 64% to 65%, above the three-year average. In the same way, the operating margin that has historically been about 32% will reach 36% in this period.

Although management expects that the pause in the demand by a significant customer will cause a slowdown in growth, it seems that Arista's new offer of higher-margin Enterprise Campus will make the company more profitable in the medium term. In our opinion, this improvement in profitability is enough reason to compensate for the slight deceleration in revenues. Looking at the fundamentals closely, we estimate that Arista will maintain a high fundamental score despite a "slow" growth.

On the side of the price multiples, we see that Arista's value has reached a turning point, where bearish sentiment has met with the historical valuations of the company. From the perspective of the PS ratio, we see that this multiple has recovered quickly after being briefly below its average of three years, which suggests that the market is willing to pay a high premium despite recent drawbacks. Comparatively, although Arista's valuations cannot be considered "cheap" from the perspective of the industry, we see that the company's PS, PE, and EV to EBITDA ratios are now at historically reasonable levels.

In addition to this, the forward ratios of Arista are quite attractive compared to current levels, thanks to the bearish sentiment that contracted the price and the double-digit growth and better margins expected for the next quarter. We anticipate that the results for the second quarter, which are scheduled for the first of August, will reach the highest level of executive guidance. Despite this, we believe that the company still maintains a certain degree of uncertainty, which may generate some opportunities for investors who are looking for a better point of entry in the short term. For the long run, we estimate that as the company announces the progress of its new 400 GB Ethernet and campus products, the bullish sentiment will return quickly, which will give Arista a high premium again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.