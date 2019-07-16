Mnuchin Opens To Libra, Tesla Closes Above $250; Goldman Beats, Confirming Charts, Buy

The narrative for Goldman has changed. Goldman has always been strong technologically, and now it is going to shine in Fintech.

J.B. Hunt: While I am not a buyer, JBHT's performance gives lie to the idea that the economy is slowing down. I believe Q2 went back to growth towards the end.

Facebook will launch Libra. They will navigate all the roadblocks that the Pols will throw up. The most important signifier is that FB is not just about ads. BUY.

While Mnuchin did his best to persuade that he is going to give Facebook a hard time, he did the opposite

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has the resources to overcome any regulatory issues that exist. Mnuchin states that Libra must prove that it conforms to AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and Know-Your-Customer. The Treasurer is concerned about funding terrorism and money laundering issues or funding other illicit activities.

Facebook has the means to overcome such bureaucratic hurdles. Libra changes the conversation about FB, it is no longer about advertising dollars. FB is innovating and using its computing power to diversify. I have been a bull on Facebook for years. I reiterate my buy on Facebook

Tesla Closed Above $250 yesterday, I see $280-$300

Last week I cautioned that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would consolidate below $240 and that the rally would renew once it clears congestion above $250. I expect it to push above $255 this week and then we will have a clear shot to $280.

If you have been following me, you should still have about 30% to 50% of your shares at around $180-$185-$190. You may want to let what you have ride or add to what you have for a fast money trade. You could do a stock replacement with options for the next portion. If you have new money to deploy and you like the risk-reward, TSLA reports on July 24. You need to go long today and then have an exit strategy for the earnings session.

I tend to want to reduce positions going into high beta names. Tesla is the poster boy for such situations. This morning there was a hit piece on TSLA regarding build quality and reliability, owing to the conditions in the "tent" assembly line, taking the stock down to $248. I suspect that TSLA will shake it off and continue to the upside.

J.B. Hunt: This "Coal Mine Canary" is still singing

Sunday, I had the earnings calendar and some commentary. Check it out here. One of the companies that I highlighted was J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT). This is a huge trucking operation. I wanted to see positive news, confirming my notion that the economy in Q2 is doing a lot better than what the professional naysayers are claiming. J.B. Hunt did not disappoint, I am very heartened by the results, not least of which was that it met its revenue numbers for Q2. Second Quarter 2019 Revenue: $2.26 billion; up 6%.

The stock is up 6% after-hours. I am not advising going long on JBHT, I am just saying that this is a great data point.

Goldman is golden

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) did not disappoint this morning, beating handily on earnings (by more than $1) and revenue (by more than $600 million). Goldman Sachs is doing well on nearly every metric.

I first started focusing on GS because of its efforts to innovate with the "Marcus" initiative and backing Apple Pay. Then the chart kept getting more bullish, and once it breached $210 and broke above the 150 DMA, I called attention to it.

GS is up 1.25% in the pre-market. To me, GS is starting to look like an innovative Fintech company with a stodgy old-fashioned investment bank wrapper. I think there are many more points of upside in GS as the market adopts a higher growth Fintech narrative. Charts are most useful to me when you pair them with fundamentals. You can still Buy GS right here. I could see another 20-30 points over the next few weeks.

Retail is alright

Retail sales surprised to the upside, 0.4% up as opposed 0.1%. The Commerce Department noted the consumer was active in buying goods like cars. This bodes well for GDP. Again, this confirms that Q2 did better than the economists projected. For the life of me, I don't understand why Powell is lowering rates, but it is what it is. So on top of everything else, we are getting a rate cut.

Taking another look at Soliton

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) is a highly volatile name. It is a medical device maker that has a tattoo-removal machine that can remove a tat in one sitting. It has other appearance/cosmetic products that are interesting. The last time I highlighted it, it ran up and then down.

I think it's at a good level to build a position. This is one of those stocks that you really HAVE to build a position over time. This is my standard SOP, but look at the chart here and you will be nuts to buy a full position all at once. I think this is a name that could be a double in short order, but first, it falls 40%. It's a buy, but in small bites.

Don't forget about Illumina

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is going to be one of my best calls in the next few weeks. It still fell more yesterday, down to $302. I want to see it break the psychological $300 level. This could draw more sellers and we can take advantage of that. That said, I think it would be okay to start accumulating today. This is going to be a trade, longer-term speculation and long-term investment (if you have room for a non-dividend name). It all depends on how you want to set it up.

ILMN is in the cat-bird seat for genetic testing equipment. The science of DNA testing and therapy is still in its infancy. I am a big fan of MedTech as long-time readers would know. ILMN is on sale, I also like Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in the diagnostic space. Also, remember that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is on our radar as well. I want to see more downside in ISRG to pull the trigger.

