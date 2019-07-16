Bonds Expensive, Cash Non-Producing, Equities At All-Time Highs

While US Treasury yields have fallen sharply this year, the dollar remains close to its 52-week high. Weakness in the dollar may be overdue.

Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress this week made it pretty clear that the Fed will most likely proceed to cut interest rates at its meeting in July end. The Fed Chair cited trade tensions and a weaker global economy as reasons to do so, which suggested a shift in focus away from the central bank's dual mandate of employment and inflation.

Other central banks have joined in the chorus for lower interest rates, which creates a difficult conundrum for investors - bonds are expensive to buy, cash non-producing when saved due to low interest rates, and equities are at their all-time highs. To compound matters, the USD looks set to move lower.

Why is the Fed cutting rates?

To give a sense of where the United States stands in terms of its inflation and unemployment, "healthy" would probably be a fair description for both metrics. US inflation rate stands near 2% while unemployment rate is below 4%, a level last seen in 2001.

Why then is the Fed backtracking on its rate hike trajectory employed in 2018? What has changed so dramatically in 6 months that warrants cutting rates instead of keeping rates constant? More importantly, what does this mean for the US dollar (UUP)?

In my previous articles, I have detailed how Trump has been pushing for the Fed to champion more accommodative monetary policy, possibly with the intent to continue fueling the stock market rally going into elections in 2020. Of course, Jerome Powell and co. have strongly resisted Trump's fervent beseeching in 2018, which may have led to the latter stoking trade tensions so to provide a sound reason for Powell to cut rates and still maintain the Fed's image as "independent".

Currently, the market is pricing in a 77.5% probability of a 25bps rate cut in the Fed's July meeting. Some market participants even go as far as to predict a 22.5% probability of a 50bps rate cut.

If the central bank's idea is to provide assurance that it would hand-hold the economy through a protracted trade war with China, a 50bps rate cut would likely be too drastic and would over-dramatize the adverse effects of the trade war. A 25bps cut would probably be the order for the day come 31st July, and we may see the USD moving slightly higher as the rates market adjusts to price in that scenario. That said, investors should prepare for the USD to head lower in the medium term for a few reasons.

Source: CME Group

A weaker dollar going forward

First, for the aforementioned reasons, the President of the United States wants a weaker domestic currency. Not just that, but he has the tools in his arsenal to convince the central bank to help him realise this. The market's focus is now firmly on developments in global trade tensions, which Trump can influence very easily. What if the central bank needs trade tensions to be on the boil in order to cut rates? Sure, simply keep the heat on China - not too much to break the stock market mind you, but sufficient enough to convince the Fed they need to act.

Second, in terms of positioning, the market is still relatively long the USD. Net long speculative positioning is at 2-year highs, which means while the market is adjusting to the reality of lower interest rates in the US via the rates market, we have not yet seen the correction in the FX markets. Interest rate futures now see a 37% probability of 75bps of cuts by year end, but the Dollar Index stands only about 1.5% below its 52-week high. We have seen a collapse in US Treasury yields this year after the Fed reversed track, and I believe this correction will soon feed into the USD.

Granted, the argument could be that while the Fed is dovish, other global central banks are also following its footsteps, which explains why the USD is largely shielded from any pain so far. However, with some central banks already employing base interest rates that are close to or below zero (Bank of Japan, European Central Bank, Swiss National Bank), there are limits to how much lower they can go. As such, a dovish Fed is still going to hurt the USD much more than say, a dovish European Central Bank on the EUR.

Source: CME Group

Data by YCharts

Technically, the Dollar Index looks to be facing strong resistance between 97 and 98 levels. This week's price action saw DXY make a new high initially before giving up its gains to close right at the lows of the week, credit to Jerome Powell's testimony. I expect the dollar to continue to trundle lower, and I have 95 in my sights in the months to come.

Chart: US Dollar Index

Source: Tradingview.com

Given the complex macroeconomic jigsaw puzzle right now, my best advice to readers is to expect the USD to weaken against its peers in the coming months. This weakness is likely to stem from a sustained dovish strategy by the central bank. Trump is expected to continue pushing the Fed to stay dovish and will likely stay this way at least up until he is replaced as President. That is a scenario that will only be determined more than 12 months later after the elections, and for now, lower interest rates are likely to keep the stock market chugging higher.

As such, readers should continue to stay invested in the equity markets at the very least through simple diversified ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Yes, entering at the all-time highs may seem scary, but this is the macroeconomic and geopolitical situation right now - where both the US President and central bank are committed to ensuring a risk-on environment. The alternative to hold cash is very unattractive right now given low interest rates and a currency that is likely to depreciate against its peers.

For the more adventurous, I have written on investing in gold, as it looks to be appreciating against the USD in a big way - read my recent article on buying Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x ETF (NUGT) here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.