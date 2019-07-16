Masco - Expect Another Portfolio Move To Upgrade The Portfolio

Masco has improved the business over the last few years through spinning off a segment and operational improvements.

Introduction

A new CEO took over in 2014 and soon began making portfolio moves to reduce cyclicality and improve the overall business' quality. In 2015, they reduced Masco’s dependence on the new build residential construction market through spinning off the Installation & Services business (click here to find the list of recent spin-offs). Furthermore, they committed to reducing overhead costs and pushing more decision making down to the operating business units. They also refocused the company on new product development, expanding channel relationships, and strategic M&A, as well as allocating capital towards buying back stock and increasing the dividend.

The announcement that they are pursuing strategic alternatives for the Cabinets and Windows businesses is management’s next step in transitioning Masco’s portfolio towards higher quality businesses.

Masco Business Overview

Masco is a conglomerate of housing-related businesses, such as plumbing products, architectural paints, cabinets, and windows. The largest business is Plumbing Products (48% of revenue; 55% of profits) which sells faucets and sinks as well as bathroom and shower products (showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware, shower bases, toilets, etc.). Some of their most well-known brands are Delta and Hansgrohe.

The second largest business is Decorative Architectural Products (32% of revenue; 35% of profits) which produces architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products predominately under the Behr brand name. They sell almost exclusively through The Home Depot and serve mainly “do-it-yourself” consumers but have been actively trying to grow into the professional contractor channel. The 2018 acquisition of Kichler lighting products (indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, fans, and lighting systems) is also included in this segment.

The remaining businesses are Cabinetry Products (11% of revenue; 7% of profits) and Windows and Other Specialty Products (9% of revenue; 3% of profits). These businesses manufacture and sell cabinets (kitchen, bathroom, storage, home office, etc.) and windows (vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum). These businesses are of lower quality than the other two businesses (lower margin, more cyclical).

Source: Management Presentation

Cabinetry and Windows Strategic Alternatives Announcement

On March 1, 2019, Masco announced that they are pursuing strategic alternatives for the Cabinetry and Window businesses. These two segments combine to represent about 20% of Masco’s net sales and 10% of consolidated operating profit. While it sounds like a relatively small portion of the overall business, this is an important announcement because these segments are more dependent on new construction than the other businesses.

The Cabinetry and Windows segments generate ~31% of revenue from new construction. This is much higher than the other segments, Plumbing and Architectural Products, which derive 16% and 4% of revenue, respectively, from new construction.

If Masco were to divest or spin-off the Cabinets and Windows businesses, then it would increase the business mix of repair and remodeling to approximately 90% of total revenue vs 85% today.

Potential RemainCo

As discussed, if Masco were to divest the Cabinets and Windows businesses, then the remaining segments would be Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing business sells faucets and sinks as well as bathroom and shower products. Many of these products are sold under the well-known Delta and Hansgrohe brands.

The Decorative Architectural Products business manufactures architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products under the BEHR and KILZ brand names. The vast majority of sales are to “do-it-yourself” consumers and professional contractors through The Home Depot.

Opportunity for Investors

Since Keith Allman took over as CEO in 2014, Masco’s portfolio has transitioned away from lower quality businesses and towards the higher quality Plumbing and Decorative Architectural Products businesses. If Masco exits the Cabinets and Windows segments, then the Plumbing products business will go from 39% of revenue in 2014 to 60%. Similarly, the Decorative Architectural Products business will go from 23% of revenue in 2014 to 40% of revenue (this is based on 2018 full-year financials and does not consider the full impact of the Kichler acquisition). You can this revenue mix shift in the table below:

This transition will have a large impact on Masco’s pro forma financial profile. Not only will they generate more revenue from the repair & remodel markets, but operating margins will increase from ~14.5% in 2018 to over 16.5%. You can see this dynamic in the table below:

As previously mentioned, the Plumbing and Decorative Architectural Products businesses are of higher quality than the Cabinets and Windows businesses.

A major part of the plumbing business is the well-known Delta and Hansgrohe brands. These brands have strong reputations with consumers and contractors. Having a strong reputation is important because product failure causes significant headaches (toilet/faucet/shower not working) and is expensive to repair. Not only are these brands known for their quality and reliability but are also a relatively inexpensive way for consumers to increase the value of their home (labor is the major cost in redoing kitchens and bathrooms - not necessarily the products themselves). This results in the Plumbing segment generating an attractive profit margin and return on assets.

The largest part of the Decorative Architectural Products business is the Behr suite of products (paints, primers, specialty coatings, and stains). Behr is a leading brand in the do-it-yourself consumer market which is sold exclusively through Home Depot. Selling through this channel has benefits as well as drawbacks.

The benefits are that Masco does not have to invest in building out and maintaining a store base like Sherwin-Williams and PPG. Another benefit is that Masco does not have to heavily market their products to consumers and contractors. The retailer does the work for them by running promotions and giving them premium shelf space. This allows the business to be relatively capital light, earn exceptional returns on tangible capital, and generate significant cash flow (see above table).

On the other hand, going through Home Depot exposes them to a number of risks. First, the do-it-for-me channel (using a contractor) is taking share from do-it-yourself. This is important because contractors usually prefer going to company-owned paint stores, such as Sherwin-Williams, and not a big box home improvement retailer. This is negative for Masco because over time less and less consumers will shop for paint.

Source: Sherwin-Williams Management Presentation

Both Masco and Home Depot are trying to grow the professional contractor business. Home Depot is investing in capabilities such as delivery, tool rentals, and a contractor specific website. Behr has also been investing resources to grow the professional channel. They continually introduce new professional paint products, launched pro super centers in 2015 (located inside Behr’s regional distribution centers), and started putting Behr employees in select Home Depot stores in 2016. Overall, they generate ~$500 million in sales from the Pro channel (~20% of segment total).

Another major drawback of Behr's channel strategy is that they are almost completely dependent on Home Depot to distribute their paint. While they have a long-term relationship together, any disruption would impair the business.

Conclusion

A lot has changed at Masco over the last five years and it looks like the strategic review by management is positioning the company for the next portfolio move. While they originally expected to conclude the strategic review in June, it now looks like it will happen later this month when they release earnings or at the investor day in September. Either way, given the business quality differences between the segments and management’s history of portfolio moves, they will likely announce a divestiture or spin-off (click here for the list of upcoming spin-offs).

If they go through with this portfolio move, the remaining Masco will be comprised of less cyclical, higher return on capital businesses. As a result, Masco’s valuation could improve to reflect this improvement in business quality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.