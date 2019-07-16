Rafael Holdings: Vulnerable To Correction

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Reformer Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Rafael Holdings (NYSEMKT: RFL) owns real estate assets and a stake in Rafael Pharmaceuticals (RP). The stock has tripled this year apparently based on enthusiasm for RP’s only drug in development, an anti-cancer compound known as CPI-613 (named after the 613 commandments in the Torah). RP has been developing CPI-613 since at least 2008 in numerous tumor types, but the recent excitement is mainly based on clinical data from Phase 1 trials in acute myeloid leukemia and metastatic pancreatic cancer. Given the early stage and small size of these trials, I believe RP is overvalued at its current implied market cap of $700M. RFL shareholders own a minority stake in RP, but this segment accounts for 85% of the stock’s market capitalization and thus RFL shares are vulnerable to a severe correction.

Rafael Holdings: Two Segments

RFL’s holdings comprise two segments: real estate and pharmaceuticals. The real estate consists of three buildings carried at a value of $50M (nearly all of it is IDT’s headquarters at 520 Broad Street in Newark, NJ).

The pharmaceutical interests consist of ownership stakes in two privately held companies, LipoMedix, an Israeli early-stage oncology company, and Rafael Pharmaceuticals. It’s not likely that any significant value is being attributed to LipoMedix since RFL recently provided them with a $250K bridge loan. Instead, investor interest has been in Rafael Pharmaceuticals.

RFL’s stake in RP is held in a 90%-owned subsidiary known as IDT-Rafael Holdings. IDT-Rafael owns a warrant to purchase up to 56% of the fully diluted equity in RP, and a 50% stake in CS-Pharma which owns roughly 10% of RP’s equity. To date, RFL and its subsidiaries have exercised the warrant for 51% of the equity in RP. Accounting for the partial ownership interests, RFL shareholders own roughly 45% of RP equity. At RFL’s current share price of $22, and stripping out its $50M real estate holdings implies a value of nearly $700M for the pharmaceuticals business (assuming no non-disclosed debt).

Rafael Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2000 as Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, RP has been developing therapies targeting cancer cell metabolism. According to the company, its "Altered Metabolism Directed (AMD) drug platform disrupts biochemical alterations in the conversion of glucose to energy that occur in many types of cancer cells." The only drug to result from this effort is CPI-613.

Based on data from several small, single-arm, single-center Phase 1 trials, Rafael is advancing CPI-613 into 3 late stage trials: Phase 2 in relapsed and refractory Burkitt’s Lymphoma, Phase 3 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in older patients, and Phase 3 in first line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

AML Data Uninspiring

The Phase 3 AML trial will test a combination of CPI-613 and the chemotherapy agents cytarabine and mitoxantrone. In a Phase 1 trial, which enrolled 67 relapsed or refractory AML patients, the same combination showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 50% and median overall survival (OS) of 6.7 months. These figures are no better (and in some cases worse) than many current chemotherapy salvage regimens with response rates above 60%. Also, no dose response was evident in the six tested doses of CPI-613.

Rafael found that patients over the age of 60 performed similarly to patients under 60, thus the current Phase 3 in the elderly population. The red flags here (small single-arm study, post-hoc data mining, no dose response, nonsensical age response) make me skeptical that the Phase 3 will read out successfully.

Burkitt Lymphoma: N=1

Burkitt Lymphoma (BL) is a rare hematological cancer in which approximately 1,500 new cases are diagnosed each year in the US. Rafael is proceeding with a Phase 2 in relapsed or refractory BL based on a Phase 1 which evaluated CPI-613 monotherapy in 26 patients including one with BL who experienced a partial response.

In a retrospective BL study, Short et al. (2017) found an ORR of 39%. Thus, considering that partial or even complete responses are not unheard of in relapsed/refractory BL and that CPI-613’s efficacy data is from a single patient, I would caution against attributing any value to this program.

Pancreatic Cancer: Historically Low Success Rates

Much of the recent enthusiasm in Rafael seems related to a Phase 1 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer in which CPI-613 was combined with modified FOLFIRINOX (FFX). A regimen of four chemotherapy agents, FFX is considered a standard of care choice in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer for relatively healthy patients who can tolerate its severe side effects. As announced in early 2016, the CPI-613 combination produced a 61% ORR, including 3 complete responses (CR). Median OS was 19.9 months. These figures compare favorably with historical FFX ORR of 31.6% and OS of 11.1 months. Rafael chose to skip a standard Phase 2 and move straight into Phase 3 as the data seem to indicate the CPI-613 combo significantly improves efficacy over standard of care. However, I believe a few important caveats should be noted.

The trial was a small Phase 1 (n=18) in a highly selected sample of patients conducted at a single center. The primary purpose of the early stage trial was to find a maximum tolerated dose to examine in future trials. It’s risky to derive much efficacy information from such a small trial in a narrowly defined group conducted at one site as just one or two patients can dramatically skew response rates and survival data.

And while the OS figure seems impressive compared with historical FFX data, this trial used a modified FFX that has shown less side effects and, in some cases, improved outcomes over the original version. For instance, in Halozyme’s (NASDAQ: HALO) Phase 2 of PEGPH20 + mFFX, median OS for the FFX control was 15.1 months in a much larger trial (n=111). In a study by Yamada et al. (2018), patients who experienced severe neutropenia while being treated with mFFX had a median OS of 21.3 months.

Additionally, CPI-613 Phase 1 trial investigators assessed the outcome of metastatic patients treated with FFX at the same institution during the same period and OS appeared to approach 15 months, again notably higher than the often cited 11.1 months historical OS figure. The study investigators also recorded the treatment response for these patients but did not include this information in their paper, so it’s impossible to know if the ORR for this concurrent group was also higher than historical figures.

It must be noted that clinical advancements in pancreatic cancer have proven difficult. Success in Phase 3 trials in the first-line setting is rare. In the past 25 years, roughly 32 published Phase 3 studies resulted in only 3 agents or combinations being considered clinically meaningful and most of these had completed Phase 2 trials, unlike CPI-613. Recent high profile failures include napabucasin in Phase 3 despite an ORR of 56% in its 59 patient Phase 1/2. Momenta’s (NASDAQ: MNTA) Phase 2 of necuparanib also failed after reporting an initially encouraging ORR of 56% and a disease control rate of 88% in Phase 1.

In the pancreatic cancer setting as in AML and BL, CPI-613 is advancing into Phase 3 based on data from early, small, non-randomized trials. And in pancreatic, the odds of success simply based on historical success rates for Phase 3 trials are already very low. This is how Rafael's Phase 1 study was interpreted in The Lancet:

"A maximum tolerated dose of CPI-613 was established at 500 mg/m 2when used in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The findings of clinical activity will require validation in a phase 2 trial."

Rafael is targeting interim analyses for AML and pancreatic in Q2 2020.

Investors with No Healthcare Background

None of the top institutional owners in RFL are healthcare specialists. Howard Jonas, the founder of telecommunications firm IDT Corp. (NYSE: IDT) joined RP’s board in 2013 and made an initial investment just as the original investors wanted to shut it down sometime around 2014 as he notes in this interview. In 2016, Rafael announced IDT and several private investors purchased a stake in RP for $10M. The group included The Abramson Family Foundation, the Cherit Brothers, Michael Steinhardt, and Mortimer Zuckerman, again none of whom would be considered healthcare experts. Jonas is currently RFL’s largest shareholder with around 25% or 4M shares (after convertible debt is fully converted into ~2M shares).

The AML, BL and pancreatic data discussed above have been published since 2016 or earlier. Rafael has submitted abstracts at ASCO every year since 2011. If specialist healthcare funds found any of it promising, we should have seen some of these investors buy a stake in RP or shares in RFL. Yet none have to date.

In June RP entered into a licensing agreement with ONO Pharmaceuticals. ONO paid $12.9M upfront for the rights to CPI-613 in Japan and smaller Asian countries (ex-China). The agreement includes royalties and $150M in development and commercial milestones.

The ONO deal provides a degree of validation, but in my view at Rafael’s current implied $700M valuation it’s unexciting. Also, ONO just signed a licensing deal with oncology biotech Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV). The terms were very similar in upfront value, milestones and royalties, yet FTSV’s market cap is less than 50% of the implied value of RP.

Fair Value: Appears Rich to Comps

What is the proper valuation for Rafael Pharma and where should RFL shares trade? We can look at other biotechnology companies with oncology pipelines at similar development stages.

Relative to the other names on the list, Rafael looks expensive. Note that two of the companies are also testing compounds focused on cancer metabolism. If RP was valued similarly to the highest valued company on this list, Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR), RFL shares would trade at approximately $14. If RP was valued at the average of $200M, RFL shares would trade at $8.50. In a scenario where CPI-613 fails in its clinical trials, RFL shareholders would be left with the $50M in real estate and any residual cash (currently around $10M).

Another factor to consider is that Rafael Pharma is a private company of which RFL owns a stake. RP does not have the same information disclosure requirements as publicly traded companies. For example, we don’t know how much cash RP has. RFL and its subsidiaries have invested approximately $67M in RP since 2015. The company is running two large Phase 3 trials enrolling 500 patients each. How much cash do they currently have? How much more will they need? I asked the investor relations rep at RFL and was told this information hasn’t been disclosed. The IR person wouldn’t even disclose how many outstanding shares RP has. When a colleague asked if Rafael Pharma has issued debt to investors outside of RFL, a company representative replied similarly: RP has not disclosed its financials. The point here is that investors interested in RP should expect opacity when it comes to basic information such as cash and debt levels, let alone clinical data.

In summary, while RP’s CPI-613 may show potential, several points deserve investor caution:

Clinical experience is in early, small, single-center trials in highly selected populations

Efficacy data in AML unimpressive

Success rate in pivotal pancreatic cancer trials is very low

Rafael has not had significant backing from funds specializing in healthcare and its highlighted investors do not have healthcare backgrounds

As a private company, Rafael Pharma not bound by same information disclosure requirements as public companies

Current implied value of $700M (assuming no debt issued to parties outside RFL) appears rich vs comps

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in RFL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.