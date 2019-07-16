SurveyMonkey: Value Proposition Continues To Grow

Enterprise remains a key focus area for SurveyMonkey, and total enterprise customers of ~3,900 as of Q1 grew at a nearly ~40% y/y pace.

The company has also continued adding paying users at a ~10% y/y clip while also driving more conversions into its annual plan.

Largely ignored since its rather lackluster IPO, SurveyMonkey (SVMK) continues to build steam behind the scenes as a solid mid-cap software investment. The company, well known to most consumers for its namesake survey platform, has continued to successfully shift its attention on an enterprise clientele to drive more subscription business and generate both revenue and cash flow growth. In May, the company released Q1 results that beat Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom lines - however, since peaking in April, SurveyMonkey's shares have hit a downtrend. In my view, this represents an opportune time to pick up shares of this SaaS stalwart at a sizable discount:

Data by YCharts

There are several key elements underpinning the bullish factor for SurveyMonkey that we should remember:

Revenue growth has stabilized in the high teens, despite slower growth in FY18. At the same time, SurveyMonkey has managed to boost its gross margins

The company has seen early success in its new Teams offering in the first two quarters of sales, improving SurveyMonkey's adoption within enterprise companies and increasing its mix of annual subscription plan revenues. Anchor Teams customers include Hitachi and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

SurveyMonkey remains a differentiated technology asset with few clones in the market, and though it's not a fast-growing company, its combination of value and cash flow makes it attractive

There's also an international rollout in Western Europe to look forward to. The company recently added a flagship datacenter in Europe, positioning it to win more customers in the region - an investment that SurveyMonkey expects to pay dividends in "late 2019 and more materially in 2020," according to its most recent shareholder letter.

A quick check on SurveyMonkey's valuation - at the company's present stock price in the mid-$16 range, SurveyMonkey is currently trading at a $2.15 billion market cap. If we net off the company's $165.9 million of balance sheet cash and $217.0 million of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $2.20 billion. Here's how that stacks up against the company's latest guidance:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey guidance

Source: SurveyMonkey investor letter

Against the midpoint of SurveyMonkey's 17-20% y/y revenue growth range for the year, the stock currently trades at a reasonable 7.3x EV/FY19 revenues - a modest multiple for a company growing in the high teens while delivering margin growth and positive free cash flow. This also represents a 42.7x EV/FY19 FCF multiple.

The bottom line on SurveyMonkey: this remains an overlooked stock, and though it isn't the most exciting growth story, SurveyMonkey is the right combination of growth and margin improvement at a reasonable value. Stay long here and buy the dips.

Q1 download: growth driven by tremendous enterprise success

Another point that's critical to drive home is SurveyMonkey's recent success with enterprise sales. Many investors mainly view SurveyMonkey as a consumer-facing company, but over the past several years, the majority of its growth has derived from large blue-caps using SurveyMonkey to power their surveys and other customer experience initiatives.

Here's a look at the company's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey 1Q19 results Source: SurveyMonkey investor letter

Revenues grew 17% y/y to $68.6 million, surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $68.1 million (+16% y/y). Two of SurveyMonkey's recently-launched products are driving growth: Teams and account verification.

As previously noted, Teams plans have seen tremendous adoption among enterprise clients; and as of the end of Q1, Teams has been rolled out to 154 companies of the Fortune 500 - which is an incredibly swift rollout for a product that's only been in market since the third quarter of 2018. Here's some additional color from Thomas Hale, SurveyMonkey's president, on the Q1 earnings call:

We're also continuing to see better-than-expected success in new customers buying multiple Teams feeds right off the bat. We observed this trend in Q4. And in Q1, our data-driven test and learn activities accelerated the adoption of net new Team feeds. Because the mix of new Teams feeds favors the higher value Teams premier package, we are steering into new sales of Teams. And as a result, as we exited Q1, we made the Teams package the default display on our pricing page."

Another new winning product is account verification, which SurveyMonkey launched recently after its Teams rollout. The company noted that now 60% of its customer base has signed on to use account verification. The speed at which SurveyMonkey is driving adoption of its newest products is the key driver behind its ability to maintain a high-teens revenue growth pace while keeping its net revenue retention rate above 100%.

At the same time, SurveyMonkey's customer base is skewing larger. Enterprise has been the fastest-growing segment within SurveyMonkey's client base, and in reaching more than 3,900 enterprise customers in Q1, SurveyMonkey's enterprise client add growth rate of 38% y/y accelerated sharply over Q4:

Figure 3. SurveyMonkey Enterprise customer trends

Source: SurveyMonkey investor letter

This represents 343 net new adds since the end of Q4, and major wins in the quarter include Baker Hughes (BHGE), Shutterfly (SFLY), and Sandia National Labs. Overall enterprise revenues represented a 16% mix of overall Q1 revenues, up three points from 13% in 1Q18.

Large deals, of course, add to SurveyMonkey's stability and revenue predictability, as well as improving long-term margins. This has helped to drive SurveyMonkey's 35% y/y growth in operating cash flows to $7.5 million in Q1, supporting the company's continuous reduction in net debt levels:

Figure 4. SurveyMonkey FCF and debt

Source: SurveyMonkey investor letter

Key takeaways

SurveyMonkey's quiet wins in enterprise, strong attach rates in new products as well as planned international expansion into Western European markets should make it a surprise winner in the markets that not many investors are attuned to. With so much of its business now tethered to annual plans, SurveyMonkey has a high degree of visibility into its future revenue, which gives us a stamp of confidence in the company's growth outlook of 17-20% y/y for FY19.

In my view, SurveyMonkey remains one of the few compelling value stocks in a market that has continued to breach new all-time highs. Look for a buying opportunity here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.