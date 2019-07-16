Synalloy Corporation: Potential Takeover Target

The aim is to explore whether this is an opportunity, where investors can earn high return while taking a very little risk.

The Management considers the offered price as inadequate since in its view, it undervalues both the current and future financial performance of the company.

The company received an unsolicited letter, in which an institutional investor indicated an interest to acquire the company.

When looking for investments, what you will ideally be looking for is an asymmetrical ratio of risk and reward. Indeed, one of the core thesis of investing is to buy the dollar for less than a dollar.

In this article, I would like to explore a special situation caused by an interest of institutional investor to acquire the Synalloy corporation. The aim of this article is to determine whether this opportunity falls into the category "Heads I win. Tails I do not lose much."

Company background

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Synalloy is a cyclical business, divided into two reportable operating segments, the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment.

The Metals Segment consists of four units:

manufacturing of welded pipe and tube, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys;

manufacturing of fiberglass and steel storage tanks for the oil and gas, waste water treatment and municipal water industries;

distributing of hot finish, seamless, carbon steel pipe and tubing, with an emphasis on large outside diameters and exceptionally heavy wall thickness;

manufacturing of high-end ornamental stainless steel tubing, supplying the automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

The Specialty Chemicals Segment produces specialty chemicals for the chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial and other industries.

Source: SYNALLOY, Investor Presentation

The Metal Segment is significantly larger (revenue of $222.2 million in 2018) than the Chemicals Segment (revenue of $58.6 million in 2018).

The company employs over 700 people with operations in North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Interest in taking the company private

The company is interesting at the moment because it received an offer to be acquired.

Privet Fund Management LLC (Privet), the largest shareholder of Synalloy owning 14.5% of the company’s outstanding shares, wrote an open letter to the management on 23 April 2019. In this letter, Privet expressed an interest to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares, not already owned, for $20.00 per share in cash. This price represented a 42% premium to the closing price of $14.05 per share at that time.

Data by YCharts

3 days after receiving this offer, Synalloy's CEO Craig C. Bram responded to Privet while declining the offer. The reason was that in the opinion of the Board "the proposed purchase price of $20.00 per share undervalues both the current and future financial performance of the Company." The CEO named several reasons, why the offer undervalues the company and pointed out that in previous bilateral discussion, Privet "stated that the Company’s shares should be trading at $30.00, or more."

On 23 May, Privet wrote another letter reiterating its offer. It stated "that a potential transaction at $20.00 per share fairly values the Company." The fund is also willing to move quickly to complete the due diligence. In addition, Privet suggested that it is ready to participate in an auction, i.e. as a bidder in an open and transparent process, whereby the Company’s strategic plan and outlook are shared with multiple parties and the Board can gain further confidence that a market-clearing price is achieved. Last but not least, Privet added that if the Board decides against pursuing a transaction, Privet might take steps to protect the value of its investment.

In my opinion, the remark about the public auction is a little bit strange. On the one hand, Privet is willing to pay $20.00 per share and very likely thinks that the company is worth more. On the other hand, Privet suggests to auction the company. In general, if you really want to buy something, you do not ask other people around if they do not want to buy it for higher price.

The above-mentioned fact was pointed out by Synalloy's CEO in his last response on 29 May. In his letter, the CEO informed about several important facts. Synalloy and Privet were engaged in discussions about taking the company privet for $19.00 per share even before the first public letter from April. They also spoke over the phone, where the CEO suggested:

Privet to negotiate with the Executive Committee of the Company’s Board to determine an acceptable price, or Privet to tender for the shares at $20 and let the shareholders vote directly on the offer.

It is apparent from the letter, that the CEO is more serious about the offer since Privet used a "language of an activist investor" to take legal steps to protect the value of its investment. With regard to due diligence, the CEO stressed that Privet has been an insider with full access to the management team, business unit performance, internal financial data, etc. None of this information has been available to the general public. It was also disclosed that the two parties have been engaged in discussions.

Risks

Privet not interested in buying, but rather in exiting the position

As the CEO pointed out in his last letter, the remark of Privet about open bidding on the company seems to be suspicious. This might indicate an attempt by Privet to put the Company in play so they can exit their position.

The mitigating factor is that Privet did not sell any shares in the last months, not even when the price substantially increased after its first open letter. As soon as Privet expressed its interest to take Synalloy privet, the price jumped and traded at the level of $18-$19 for about two months. In fact, Privet has been regularly buying Synalloy shares in the stock market. Privet bought 55,000 shares on 18 March 2019, which is the last recorded transaction.

Privet not having enough cash to acquire Synalloy

Privet does not file a 13-F. However, online sources report that Privet manages a portfolio worth app. $96 million. Market capitalization of Synalloy would be app. $179 million, assuming Privet pays $20.00 per share. The enterprise value of the company would be app. $271 million. Hence, the transaction would have to be a leveraged buyout.

The mitigating factor is that this was communicated by Privet in their initial offer. Privet expects that they would finance the acquisition with a combination of available cash and debt financing from third-party financing sources. Privet has experience completing leveraged transactions, and it expected that their lending relationships would be eager to provide financing for this acquisition. Privet successfully bought Hardinge, an international provider of advanced metal-cutting solutions and accessories, in a leveraged buyout for $245 million.

Change in market conditions

The company reported about an update to 2019 Guidance on 19 June, revising it down for the year. Net sales are now expected to total $329 million, down from the previous forecast of $340 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the year is estimated at $22 million, down from the prior forecast of $30 million. Should there be a deterioration of the market conditions, this might change to willingness of Privet to acquire the company.

The mitigating factor is that Synalloy shareholders might be even less willing to sell the company in a downturn for a lower price, if they are not forced to do it due to lack of liquidity. If Privet truly wants to acquire the company, this might be possible only in certain times.

Source: Synalloy Corporation, Annual Report 2018

Conclusion

Investors want to know what they are buying and they want to buy it at a price that is objectively too cheap. At the moment, I am merely observing the situation and checking the latest news. In accordance to the latest information published in the second half of June, the company and Privet were still engaged in bilateral discussions. Privet Fund requested additional due diligence information, which the Company planned to provide on or before 21 June.

The metal industry does not belong to the greatest industries, which are able to achieve high return on capital employed. Synalloy is mainly interesting thanks to Privet's interest to acquire the company.

At the bottom of an economic cycle, this opportunity might be closer to fall into the category "Heads I win. Tails I do not lose much." At the current price of $15.88 per share, there is a 20% upside, which might be realized in the coming months. However, there is a real possibility of a downside, if the deal does not materialize and economic conditions worsen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.