Uranium Market And Ur-Energy: What Does Not Kill You, Makes You Stronger.

US uranium market and section 232: regardless of the outcome, uranium price must rise.

Uranium market: quick overview.

It is not the purpose of this article to explain in depth the uranium market and all of its complex drivers. However let me explain the big picture:

"Source: Yellowcake Plc. March Investor Presentation"

If you look at the graph, it has been a brutal 8 year bear market (2011-2018). The commodity has declined 90 percent and the number of miners have gone from over 500 down to about 40 right now. What are the reasons behind this? Fukushima.

In March 2011, a tidal wave off the coast of Japan. A tsunami caused a meltdown. That was 13 percent of world uranium demand came offline as 54 reactors shut down. Up until 2011, Japan was generating some 30% of electricity from its reactors and this was expected to increase to at least 40% by 2017.

The plan is now for at least 20% by 2030, from a depleted fleet. Currently 37 reactors are operable. The first two restarted in August and October 2015, with a further seven having restarted since. 17 reactors are currently in the process of restart approval.

As you can imagine sentiment on the uranium sector was extremely negative, but things are starting to change: Demand is growing, supply is shrinking fast and utilities have significant uncovered needs. We are facing a supply shock.

Uranium Demand

With a total world nuclear generating capacity of about 395.000 MWe. About 27 tonnes of fresh fuel (UO2) is required each year by a 1000 MWe nuclear reactor. That means, the world consumes something between 185MM and 195MM pounds of uranium oxide concentrate every year. In fact, 2018 was the first year that nuclear electricity generation recovered to pre Fukushima levels. Demand is set to grow at 1.5% for the next years:

"Source: Yellowcake Plc. March Investor Presentation"

Uranium Supply

As I say global supply is shrinking fast:

"Source: UEC Presentation June 2019"

If you think about mining right now, it costs you on average about $60 a pound to pull it out of the ground, and you’re selling it for $25 in the spot market. Hardly anyone is making money here. That is the main reason why we have seen the events shown below in recent years:

"Source: TD Securities"

Not only is primary production declining and set to decline even more in the next years, but also secondary supply. Since Japan went offline, we have seen a lot of secondary supply that has come online. But with a huge demand coming from China and India, and restart programs in Japan, inventory levels are normal.

Actually total inventories were higher than current levels when uranium price peaked at over $130 a pound in 2007, and again 2011 when it was $70 a pound. But still, it is a big part of that narrative. So, the big picture is something like this:

"Source: UEC Presentation June 2019"

Let´s see what happened last time we have a similar deficit:

"Source: Cameco May 2018".

Utilities: Uncovered needs

Many nuclear power utilities locked up into long-term contracts for uranium at the peak of the prior bull market more than a decade ago. Those contracts are entering a roll-off phase. The price will need to rise for utilities to secure their fuel source, since no miner is going to deplete its reserves at these current prices:

"Source: Yellowcake Plc. March Investor Presentation"

Unlike coal, you don´t just shovel uranium into a nuclear reactor to boil the water and produce the steam to drive the turbines. A series of processing steps take place in an exact series: mining, milling, conversion, enrichment and fabrication.

The nuclear fuel cycle can extend 18 -24 months and it means if utilities want to secure its 2020 uncovered needs, they must buy now. For nuclear power plants, running out of fuel is not an option, and the cost of their fuel is just a tiny part of the total cost, just ~6%.

Section 232: a healthy nuclear fuel cycle is imperative to US national security.

Nuclear power accounts for about 20% of US power consumption. It lights 23 million homes in the country. One out of every five homes in the US are running off of nuclear power.

It is the first nuclear energy consumer in the world and ironically it has no nuclear cycle: US miners are getting killed, there are no conversion facilities and no enrichment capacity. The U.S consumes around 50 million pounds of uranium per year, yet produces less than 2 million pounds per year.

This is US uranium concentrate production, shipments, and sales, 2005–18:

"Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration: Form EIA-858, Uranium Marketing Annual Survey (2014–2018)"

US uranium imports: Achilles' heel

The U.S purchased 40% of its uranium supplies from Russian unfriendly countries. The graph below shows uranium purchased by owners and operators of U.S. civilian nuclear power reactors by selected origin country and delivery year, 2014–2018:

"Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration: Form EIA-858, Uranium Marketing Annual Survey (2014–2018)"

In January 2018, US uranium companies Energy Fuels Inc and Ur-Energy, submitted a petition under Section 232 saying the loss of a viable US uranium mining industry would have a significant detrimental impact on the country's national, energy and economic security.

In the Petition, the companies proposed two remedies:

A quota that limits imports of uranium into the US, effectively reserving 25 percent of the U.S. market for domestic uranium production A requirement for US federal utilities and agencies to buy U.S. uranium in accordance with the President's Buy American Policy. The companies' proposed remedies are expected to result in U.S. utilities purchasing approximately 12 million pounds of uranium per year from U.S. production.

By doing so, they try to restore a sustainable US uranium mining industry, bolster national defense, and support energy security through reduced reliance on state-subsidized uranium and nuclear fuel imports from nations that compete with the US for geopolitical influence and commercial advantage.

President Trump issued a Memorandum on July 12, 2019 in response to the uranium Section 232 investigation completed by the Department of Commerce. Although no quotas or tariffs were considered, he found that “… uranium is being imported in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the United States...”

Also, “… the United States uranium industry faces significant challenges in producing uranium domestically and that this is an issue of national security [and that] a fuller analysis of national security considerations with respect to the entire nuclear fuel supply chain is necessary at this time.”

He has established the United States Nuclear Fuel Working Group (the “Working Group”) specifically to develop recommendations for reviving and expanding domestic uranium production. The Working Group must report its recommendations back to the President within 90 days.

Utilities around the world have also been waiting to see the outcome. This delay has occurred at what is likely to be the dawn of a new contracting cycle, driven by rising uncovered utility needs, supply shrinking and growing nuclear power demand.

Now, it is the time for price discovery.

Ur-Energy: Analysis and Valuation

New strategy: Ready for ramp up

Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) is one of the primary US producers. Their primarily strategy thus far has been locking up into long term contracts at ~$50/lb. De- risking the company by securing contract revenue streams in an uncertain market has proven a good decision. As stated in 2014 10k:

"We currently have nine off take sales agreements with various North American utilities. In March 2014, we entered into a uranium sales arrangement for production in 2014 and 2016. This arrangement calls for annual deliveries ranging between 150,000 to 250,000 pounds of uranium concentrate and was amended to include additional deliveries in 2015. More recently, in February 2015, we execute another multi-year agreement for sales of 200,000 pounds of uranium concentrates annually. The February 2015 and March 2014 off take agreements supplement earlier off take arrangements which were completed beginning in 2011."

"Source: UR-Energy 10K 2014, page 40"

The company has weathered the storm pretty well all of these years. But now, They are starting to unhedge their production as we can see below:

"Source: UR-Energy 10K 2018, page 48"

However, they are protected for the moment until 2021 with contracts at ~$50/lb.

Asset base

As we can see this is not a "pounds in the ground story." It is the most important domestic company that produces and sells uranium. There are no domestic producers (other than Energy Fuels) who are ready to produce 2MM pounds in such a short period of time and with such a low capex required, ~$40MM.

Talking about the company's assets, below is a map showing their Wyoming projects and the geologic basins in which they are located:

"Source: UR-Energy 10K 2018, page 13"

Lost Creek Property - Resource Summary

"Source: UR-Energy 10K 2018, page 16"

The current mineral resources at the Shirley Basin Project are estimated as follows:

"Source: UR-Energy 10K 2018, page 23"

"Source: Ur-Energy presentation"

Financials: Costs, Debt, Liquidity and Cash generation.

Cost

UR-Energy is also one of the lowest cost producer in the world:

"Source: Ur-Energy presentation"

Their AISC, once you add all costs, is around $30 once they produce more than 500k pounds:

"Source: Ur-Energy 10k 2016"

Debt, liquidity and cash generation

Their balance sheet is strong enough: "As at May 2, 2019, our unrestricted cash position was $3.0 million. In addition, we will receive proceeds of $7.5 million in May 2019 from the April 2019 sale of 165,000 pounds U3O8." There is no issue with debt, as they have contracts until 2021 and enough cash (more than $6MM) and inventory (more than 400k pounds) on hand to pay down all of their debt:

"Source: Ur-Energy 10Q 2019"

Also, I think URG is stable from a cash and cash generation standpoint: "Gross profits from uranium sales are expected to be approximately $12.3 million, which represents a gross profit margin of approximately 38%. On a cash basis (excluding non‐cash costs and extraction taxes), gross profits from uranium sales are expected to generate $15.3 million in cash, which represents a cash‐basis gross profit margin of approximately 47%." In addition they have more than 400k pounds in inventory.

Risks

What if this bear market last much longer? As we have seen Ur Energy is protected by fixed contracts until 2020, they have enough cash on hand and a conservative management. If there was no positive outcome from 232 petition, or the market remained irrational much more time, UR Energy would be in the best position to weather the storm. It is one of the few companies their book is partially hedged.

It is one the most important points to take into account when you invest in this kind of cyclical companies, protect the downside as much as you can. However, the main downside risk of establishing a position today could be facing a potential dilution beyond 2021 if this bear market lasts until then, in case they were not be able to lock up into new term contracts.

Valuation

I have modeled a brief DCF+NAV valuation. Let me explain some assumptions:

Only Measured and Indicated reserves been taken into account, 34MM pounds.

I consider $8/lb. Just for the record: in May 2006 when spot price was at $60/lb, the pounds in the ground of those mining companies which were in "production stage" (like URG) and "estimated production staged", were valued between $11/lb and $25/lb:

"Source: Energy Metals May 19 2006"

Production forecast is based in the guidance:

"Source: Ur-Energy presentation"

AISC below $35/lb (extremely conservative) once they produce more than 500k pounds per year. They will need about ~40MM capex to ramp up production up to 2-2.5MM pounds per year, so I keep AISC higher in 2019 and 2020.

Average sale price at $50/lb.

No growth in reserves up to 2024, just the necessary to replenish reserves produced. This assumption is unrealistic, as their CAGR was 23% since 2011:

"Source: Ur-Energy presentation"

The math shows something like this:

"Source: Author forecast"

Conclusion

I have tried to keep things extremely conservative. If Ur-Energy successfully lock up in long term contracts at higher prices, its upside will be probably much higher.

We are in a bear market (seeds of the bull market). We do NOT really know how long this bear market will last, so we have to choose those companies that can survive without doubt.

URG energy would generate cash for the next 2 years, which means they would be able to pay down all its DEBT. Also, we know their AISC, and we know how much they can produce in one year in case of a "blue sky". If this bear market last longer the companies will be in trouble and URG is in a better position. In case of a bull market, URG (along with Energy Fuels) will be the first to ramp up production and benefit from that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.