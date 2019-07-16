Consider The Risks With U.S. Government Bonds

It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.

Overview

It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so. Mark Twain

Over the last year we have seen yields in the U.S. drop significantly and consequently bonds have rallied.

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

As various exerts debate the outlook for bonds vs the strength of the economy, I am amazed to see the lack of considerations to the fiscal situation and the implication this can have on bonds. So, I wanted to highlight risks which should at the very least be considered before they are dismissed.

Current Framework

The current thinking assumes that a slowing economy will force the Fed to cut interest rates which will also lower long-term rates and bonds will rally. The bond market has already assumed several cuts this year, so one could question how much upside is left for bonds in the short-term. However, that is a completely separate discussion and not what I wanted to focus on.

Figure 2 - Source: TradingEconomics

Given the behaviour of the last 35 years with long-term rates declining on economic slowdowns, it is not surprising that the market assumes this to continue. Assuming that this time is different, is normally not a recommended approach.

Subscribers of the current framework might argue any deviations from the behaviour is a not worth considering. However, the current framework is based on a 35-year time period where both the deficit and the government debt level have been nowhere near current levels before a recession. I would argue it makes much more sense to consider a longer time periods and other countries throughout time, where comparable fiscal situations are available. In these scenarios, the alternative framework discussed below have been a far more common occurrence than the current framework.

Alternative Framework

The U.S. is presently looking at a Debt to GDP of 107%. The fiscal deficit is about 5% of GDP, but more likely to be 6-7% of GDP if we consider the fact that the debt normally increases by more than the official deficit. It would not be a stretch to assume the debt will increase by 10% of GDP per year when the next recession hits.

We also know that unfunded liabilities are in multiples above the official debt. Over the last 5 years we have seen that foreign investors have been less willing to fund the deficit, despite rates being negative in many other parts of the world.

Figure 3 - Source: St. Louis Fed

When we look throughout history with a fiscal situation comparable to the U.S. today, long-term interest rates go up when the economy contracts together with large deficits and a growing debt to GDP, not down as we have seen over the last 35 years in the U.S. in contractions. We only have to go back to the European Debt Crisis which is exactly what happened to Italy, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain to mention a few examples.

Figure 4 & 5 - Source: TradingEconomics & TradingEconomics

Without extremely optimistic growth assumptions for the U.S. economy, long-term bond investors are extremely unlikely to be repaid in real terms. Sooner or later will this become reflected in the yield that is demanded, short of central bank interventions. For most investors, this is an extremely foreign concept and a transition will not be seamless.

Conclusion

It is by no means a guarantee that long-term interest rates will start to climb the next time the U.S. end up in a recession, but I find it remarkable that this alternative scenario is not even considered by most investors today given the fiscal situation.

If we start to see long-term interest rates climb on negative economic data, leveraged bond investors which have completely disregarded this risk will be in for a very rude awakening.

Interest expense alone on the government debt in the area of $500B and the entire U.S. economy has significant leverage, which means that the Fed will likely have to step in if the alternative scenario materializes. This will lead to significant amounts of treasury bonds being bought (quantitative easing) and potentially also explicitly pegging long-term interest rates.

For bond investor that expects the Fed to bail them out in this scenario are likely underestimating the real implications to the dollar in this scenario. Gold, commodities, and stocks in general will likely be at very different levels once any Fed bail out comes into effect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.