Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Position In Ladder Capital Corp.

I am going to take some profits in real estate finance company Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) this week after the commercial mortgage REIT's share price rebounded from the May sell-off. Ladder Capital Corp. has a strong loan investment portfolio and respectable distribution coverage, but I think Ladder Capital Corp.'s large floating-rate asset base will hurt the commercial mortgage REIT once interest rates start to decline. Further, after a 10-year bull run in the stock market, a recession is overdue and downside risks are growing.

Ladder Capital Corp. - Previous Recommendation

In an article on the commercial mortgage REIT in May titled "Ladder Capital: What To Do Now," I recommended income investors to buy the drop when Ladder Capital Corp.'s share price slumped after releasing first quarter earnings that only slightly missed consensus estimates. I concluded saying:

Ladder Capital Corp. is one of the better commercial mortgage REITs due to its strong returns on equity, excellent dividend coverage, and growing dividend. The commercial mortgage REIT also has an attractive risk/reward on the most recent sell-off which is not justified based on the company's solid first quarter earnings. Ladder Capital Corp.'s shares are far from overvalued at today's price point, and the drop constitutes another buying opportunity.

Expectedly, Ladder Capital Corp.'s shares have recovered from the misguided sell-off earlier this year and have now almost fully recouped the losses sustained during the May slump.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Time To Tread More Carefully

I have sold other commercial mortgage REITs in 2019, too, due to concerns over the red-hot U.S. economy and its potential to head for a downturn. What has fueled my anxiety with respect to stocks is that the Fed is prepared to end the current rate hiking cycle in order to support the economy with rate cuts. Declining interest rates often foreshadow a U.S. recession and hurt companies with large floating-rate assets.

Ladder Capital Corp., for example, has a large percentage of its funds invested in balance sheet first mortgage loans which are typically floating-rate (91 percent of all loans in Ladder Capital Corp.'s portfolio are balance sheet first mortgage loans).

Source: Ladder Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Ladder Capital Corp. has aggressively invested in floating-rate first mortgage loans in the last several years when rates were low and could go nowhere but up. Total balance sheet loans increased nearly six-fold from $538 million in 2013 to $3.3 billion at the end of the March quarter 2019.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

As a result, Ladder Capital Corp. has significant positive interest rate sensitivity as more than 70 percent of its investments are indexed to variable rates. If the Fed does what the market expects - i.e. cuts rates - companies with large floating-rate asset bases are looking at a negative catalyst for net interest income growth.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

So far, Ladder Capital Corp. has no problems covering its dividend payout, but pressure on the distribution could start to build in case that 1. The Fed accelerates short-term interest rate cuts and 2. The U.S. economy starts to slow down which can be expected to hurt growth in the U.S. commercial real estate market, too.

Source: Achilles Research

Taking Profits

Since LADR has rebounded from the May sell-off and the stock market is at an all-time high, I have decided to sell 50 percent of my stake in Ladder Capital Corp. this week. Taking profits in this environment is the smart thing to do, in my opinion, especially since the U.S. economy can almost only surprise to the downside after a decade-long expansion. A year or two from now, we are likely going to be in a recession, and too many investors cling to hope that the party will last longer.

Risk Factors

Two major risk factors define the investment thesis here. One, declining interest rates will hurt Ladder Capital Corp.'s net interest income because the company aggressively invested in floating-rate assets. Two, a U.S. economic downturn will hurt the commercial real estate market and trigger a slowdown in origination volumes which in turn will have a negative impact on Ladder Capital Corp.'s core earnings and, potentially, its distribution. I am not willing to bet that Ladder Capital Corp. can face those developments without taking a hit on NII and valuation.

Your Takeaway

I am going to sell 50 percent of my Ladder Capital Corp. position this week because I believe investors are widely ignorant of growing market risks. A Fed rate cut later this month would be a major wake-up call for investors, and definitely hurt the investment thesis with respect to LADR.

Buying cyclical stocks like Ladder Capital Corp. that have had a good run near all-time stock market highs is never a good idea. I am prepared to let the other 50 percent run for now, but taking profits every once in a while, especially after a strong rebound, is the smart thing to do. Time to tread more carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.