Cara Therapeutics: Wait For A Better Entry Opportunity

If the stock does not pull back in coming weeks, be ready to pounce given the strong catalysts for the stock in 2H of 2019.

Introduction

Cara Therapeutics is a small-cap biotech stock specializing in treating both acute and chronic pain management. In addition, the company is also focused on treating individuals with pruritus, a side effect of many diseases like chronic kidney disease, which causes individuals to develop painful itches.

20 million individuals with pruritus are treated with prescription drugs every year. Thankfully for these individuals, Cara is working to bring several drugs to market to treat their condition. Cara’s main drug KORSUVA is currently in phase II and III trials for oral and intravenous versions. Thus, the company is oriented around bringing this drug to market to show the drugs efficacy in treating various diseases.

What Makes Cara’s Treatment Revolutionary - KORAs

Current methods to treat pain through opiates were successful in reducing patient’s reported pain, but created their own negative side effects, mitigating their overall effectiveness. Cara has stressed that there has been little innovation in the treatment of pain by citing that the date of creation for morphine and acetaminophen was well before the 21st Century.

Cara’s treatment breakthrough stems from its decision to target the kappa opioid receptor, which is located on the peripheral nervous system. Drugs like morphine target the central nervous system (CNS), which lead them to affect the individual’s brain activity. Because Cara’s KORSUVA acts on the periphery rather than the brain, the negative side effects of opioids are mitigated, while reducing an individual's pain.

Pipeline

KORSUVA Injection Form

On May 29th, the company reported positive results for its first round of stage 3 trials. The company is currently testing its drug on patients with end stage renal disease, who also commonly develop pruritus during dialysis treatment. In the company’s July investor presentation, Cara stated that a second trial had begun and results would be announced for this trial in the second half of 2019. This second trial will be a pivotal moment for the company, who could be significantly hindered if this drug proves ineffective during stage 3 trials.

KORSUVA Oral Form

The company is currently testing its oral version in three clinical trials, which have all advanced to the stage 2 phase. While the injection form was solely focused on treating individuals with end stage renal disease, the oral version is being tested against multiple patient populations.

CKD-aP in non-dialysis patients - results expected second half of 2019 Chronic liver disease-associated pruritus - phase 2 trial to begin in the second half of 2019 Atopic dermatitis - phase 2 trial to begin in the second half of 2019

The progress of these phase 2 trials exemplifies the well rounded nature of Cara’s pipeline that is not too dependent on the results of any one trial.

Financials and Current Valuation

CARA currently has a market cap of $965 M. The stock has been on fire since the market crumbled in December of 2018, rising over 100% from its December lows.

Data by YCharts

The stock is highly correlated with the overall market as investors scrutinize the company’s lack of earnings during times of economic uncertainty. Looking at Cara's Beta over the last 3 years, it is clear that Cara trades closely with the market, often at much higher swings, giving it a high degree of volatility. Thus, while I am confident in Cara over time, I am less keen to recommend it in the short term.

Data by YCharts

Cash Position

The company announced it expected to have enough cash to sustain its operations through the end of 2020. The company reported $156.1M cash on hand at the end of the first quarter. In addition, the company burned through 27.2M of the cash in the first quarter. Using this burn rate, the company would need 190.8M in cash through 2020 to sustain its operations if the burn rate from Q1, 2019 held. Simple arithmetic shows that Cara's cash position will not meet its needs without some help. Thus, the company’s cash forecast is dependent on the KORSUVA injection becoming commercialized and providing $34.7M in cash to sustain the business.

Data by YCharts

In the past, management has taken to offering additional shares to the public to raise cash to sustain operations. If Cara has a set back in its Phase 3 trial for injectable Korsuva, expect management to turn to the public markets to raise additional cash.

Conclusion

The cash situation makes me cautious to recommend this stock in the short term for investors. I would feel more confident if the stock had not run up so much year to date, which makes me recommend waiting for a better entry point. Overall, the market has been moving aggressively higher, making it ripe for a trade-war induced pull back. If this stock pulls back, investors should quickly pounce to get a winning company now on-sale. I would wait to buy through the end of August if the stock does not pull back from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.