The U.S.-China Trade War Is A Blessing In Disguise

The ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing has been put on hold as President Donald Trump announced a truce shortly after the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Or has it? Don't be fooled - the trade war is far from over. And that could actually be a good thing...for China.

With US tariffs now in full force and protectionism on the rise, China is transitioning away from the US to the rest of the world.

Yet, economists and China bears alike remain preoccupied with meaningless, short-term economic fluctuations. Oft-cited statistics include the recent export and GDP weakness.

The headline statistics may look bad but a deeper look into China's trade mix and its growing co-operation with the rest of the world indicate there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Chinese. Although the shot-term quantitative metrics are painting a ridiculously bearish story, the long-term outlook has been overlooked. Look past the headlines and one will see that while the US takes a preemptive victory lap, China is inconspicuously making its moves.

The slew of tariffs on China has accelerated a trade diversion away from US exports to the rest of the world. Asian economies and EM nations make up the vast majority of China’s exports at present, but we may see this number rise if tensions between US-China remain unresolved.

I think this will become a reality in the coming years. China’s top five products exported to the US (which make 75% of all exports) can also be shipped to EM nations. In the absence of US demand, EM countries can take up the slack, and then some, given their growth potential. In response to US pressure, China has also been accelerating its economic control over the rest of the world through the Belt and Road initiative and a growing list of free trade agreements (FTAs) with key trading partners.

Here's my take -- America's protectionist turn is not helping it "win" the trade war at all. Instead, it may just have triggered the beginning of a rebellion against American hegemony. Opportunistic investors will want to look into beaten down Chinese ETFs.

Trade war on hold but tariffs in place

Following the recent G20 summit in Osaka, negotiations between Washington and Beijing have officially resumed. In the grand scheme of things, it means very little. US tariffs are still active and Twitter threats are still alive and well.

Source: Twitter

The 25% tariff on $250 billion of annual Chinese imports continues to be a thorn in the flesh of Chinese exporters as Chinese exports to the US in the first half of 2019 has dropped by 8.1% while imports fell 29.9%.

Source: SCMP

As the additional tariffs on $200bn of exports was only set in place a few months ago, we will have to wait for the second half of the year to see the full impact it will have on Chinese exports.

Exports to EM countries and Asian economies maintained

The trade war may be raging between US and China but the rest of the world, in particular, fast-growing EM countries, have increased their trading levels with China.

Source: Trademap

Though Chinese exports to the US fell, the -1.3% headline number implied strong growth for exports to its other trading partners, especially considering its export mix is already heavily weighted toward EM countries (~55% in 2018 according to Trademap data).

Source: Trademap

Over the past decade, EM, and in particular, ASEAN countries have become the key contributor to Chinese exports. Chinese total exports to EM countries have been increasing steadily at a pace of a 9.5% CAGR for the past decade compared to a 7.3% CAGR for DM.

While the market has been firmly focused on the economic conflict between the US and China, EM countries are by far, the biggest contributor to Chinese trade and will continue to play a critical role.

Dissecting China’s trade exposure

China’s top five products make up 75% of all exports to the US. These include machinery and electrical equipment, miscellaneous manufactured articles, textiles and textile articles, base metals and related products, and transportation.

Source: Reuters

Machinery and electrical equipment is the key contributor to US exports as it accounts for almost 50% of all products exported. Yet, the US market only accounts for a portion of China’s top five exported products. In total, the US made up ~20% of all Chinese exports.

Countries/Regions Machinery and electrical equipment Miscellaneous manufactured articles Textiles and textilearticles Base metals andrelated products Transport USA 20% 33% 17% 13% 20%

Source: Trademap

In contrast, the emerging markets (ex-HK) was a much larger contributor, in total, making up ~40% of all Chinese exports.

Countries/Regions Machinery and electrical equipment Miscellaneous manufactured articles Textiles and textilearticles Base metals andrelated products Transport EM 36% 30% 48% 60% 47%

Source: Trademap

If recent growth rates are anything to go by, it seems inevitable that EM exports will further displace US demand in importance.

An Equal and Opposite Reaction

In response to US tariffs, China has strengthened ties with the likes of Japan, South Korea, Asean and the EU. A list of recent trade negotiations by the Chinese are as follows:

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)

China-EU Investment Agreement

China-Japan-Korea FTA

China-Norway FTA

China-Israel FTA

Upgrade of China-Singapore FTA

Upgrade of China-ASEAN FTA

Note that these deals have accelerated since late-2018, in response to escalation of the US-China trade dispute. Through these deals, China is not only fostering economic co-operation with the rest of the world, it is also slowly, but surely, exerting control.

Which brings me back to my main point. The trade war is one for the decades and in time, China will be the key beneficiary. The slew of tariffs from the US may have depressed trade in the short run, but the Chinese have already begun playing the long game.

In time, I have little doubt that the void left by the US in trade will be filled by EMs and the rest of the world. The US, through its efforts in fighting China on trade, may just have woken a sleeping dragon. The trade war has finally forced China to open up, and I think this could be the start of a golden era for the Chinese.

Some other relevant economic data to discuss include the state of the Chinese business cycle and its property market.

State of China's Economy

China's latest NBS manufacturing PMI print came in at 49.4 in June following the adverse impact from the recent tariff hikes and restrictions. The latest 49.4 reading in June supports last month's weak PMI pointing toward weakening business confidence.

Easing measures in late 2018 and early 2019 have also failed to address the structural issues underlying China’s property market and may have exacerbated it instead. Some local policymakers have stressed the importance of controlling home prices with a view to imposing further tightening measures.

Beijing has supported this notion, emphasizing the need for a “long-term" view on home ownership, i.e., homes should not be used as speculative tools. If anything, Beijing’s reaction means there is unlikely to be property easing in the near future.

Nonetheless, new home sales deteriorated in April and May suggesting a property downcycle could last longer and may be worse than previous ones, driven primarily by new home sales in low-tier cities.

While I do acknowledge the importance of keeping track of leading economic indicators and trying to identify where we stand in the business cycle, I do not believe such fluctuations will matter to long-term investors focused on through-cycle outcomes. Fortunately, traders and short-sighted economists continue to pound the table on meaningless short-term statistics which will, in my view, have little bearing in the long run.

The slew of bearish China commentary has created a prime opportunity in beaten down Chinese equities. I favor buying into Chinese ETFs with exposure to the blue chips. Names include the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI).

In the meantime, China bears would do well to heed Newton's third law: "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.