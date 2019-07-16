Timing The Market With The Baltic Dry Index

The Baltic Dry Index (hereafter named BDI) is a weighted average of bulk shipping freight costs on several standard routes. It is very volatile due to a variable demand and an inelastic offer. It is so expensive to maintain a large ship idle in a harbor that it's cheaper to keep it navigating at a low freight cost. Therefore, a small increase (or decrease) in raw materials shipping can result in a sharp spike (resp. fall) in BDI. Academic research reports that BDI shows a correlation with returns in some commodities and stock markets.

...predictive regressions of stock market returns on the BDI growth rate are overwhelmingly positive and statistically significant.

(The Baltic Dry Index as a Predictor of Global Stock Returns. Bakshi, Panayotov, Skoulakis, 2011)

3-year chart of the Baltic Dry Index by "investing.com":

Like the chemical industry, bulk shipping is in the early steps of the supply chain of many products. Trend changes in chemical activity and raw materials shipping may anticipate trend changes in industrial production and general economic activity. It makes a lot of sense to use both the Chemical Activity Barometer and the Baltic Dry Index as leading indicators. The question is how. I proposed an answer for the Chemical Activity Barometer in a previous article, I will give another one for BDI hereafter.

The BDI has its origins in the '80s, but free online data start in 1999.

BDI is updated daily by the Baltic Exchange. Here we use the data series of monthly closing prices to make monthly decisions. For a decision on the first day of month "m", we can use BDI(m-1).

I will show market timing test results based on monthly decisions. Indicators are observed on the 1st day of every month. Each indicator gives a binary signal "bullish" (0) or "bearish" (1). Every indicator is tested by calculating the performance of an investment in the S&P 500 (VOO, or IVV, SPY) with a market timing strategy going gradually out of the market during the month of a bearish signal. Gradualness is simulated using the average of daily closing prices as monthly price. It means a trade "off" or "on" is smoothed along the month, as if 1/21 of the trade was executed every day on market closing for an average month of 21 trading days. The first advantage is that it is easy to get a free and reliable price data series based on this rationale on a very long period (Robert Shiller's online data). The second advantage of using smoothed monthly prices is a lower sensitivity to short-term moves. There is no risk to design a model unwillingly curve-fitted to a series of specific daily prices (the first trading days of every month). There is a third advantage: it is more realistic for investors who cannot make a big move on a single day because of capital size or compliance rules (especially fund managers).

The following tests simulate going to cash on a bearish signal. Obviously, this is rarely the best strategy. Opening or increasing hedging positions is usually a better way to manage riskier periods, incurring lower trading costs when the portfolio is in many positions or when holdings are not very liquid. It also keeps dividends coming when there are some.

The next table and chart show results of binary market-timing strategies for 2 indicators based on BDI. The first one is bearish when BDI is below its 3-month simple moving average (3mma) and bullish otherwise. The second one is bearish when BDI is below its 6-month average (6mma) and bullish otherwise.

CAGR is the annualized return in percentage points.

Ddmax is the maximum drawdown depth also in percentage.

DLmax is the maximum drawdown duration in months.

MAR ratio is a risk-adjusted performance metric defined as MAR = CAGR/Ddmax.

The period is 1/1/2000 to 1/1/2019.

SPX is the benchmark (S&P 500, buy and hold).

CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax SPX 3.22 0.06 50.82 80 3mma 4.39 0.22 19.61 37 6mma 4.73 0.16 29.05 50

Both indicators improve all metrics compared with the benchmark. The 6mma version is a bit better in CAGR, and the 3mma version is better in MAR and drawdown. Even if the test period is much shorter than for the Chemical Activity Barometer, the Baltic Dry Index appears as a possible market-timing indicator in academic research and in my own tests presented here.

