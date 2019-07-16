Coming Soon: The SLV Bull Market

Silver behaved the same way at the beginning of the last gold bull cycle.

Silver takes on two personalities: industrial and precious. It's in turmoil at the moment as concerns about the global economy increase while gold enters a bull market.

Gold is up over 10% in 2019 as it has broken out of a multi-year consolidation range and entered a bull market. Silver, on the other hand, is down almost 2% year-to-date.

Silver hasn't been just lagging over the short term, rather, this underperformance has been occurring for the last several years. Below is the percent change of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and gold since the start of 2017.

Data by YCharts

Gold and silver are both precious metals, and they will typically move higher or lower in tandem. This current dichotomy, though, is causing many investors to assume that silver has lost its precious metal status and won't be participating in this bull market with gold. That likely isn't the case, and I would caution those thinking "it's different this time."

Silver In Turmoil

At its core, gold is an asset that preserves purchasing power from the ravages of inflation. If you want to protect your wealth during periods of rapid losses in the value of fiat currencies, then gold is the ideal place to park your money.

Gold has very little industrial use; the vast majority of production is either fashioned into coin or bar form or jewelry. That's why there is such a large amount of above-ground stock of this precious metal.

If you count jewelry, central bank holdings, private investment (coins, bars, etc.), and all other above-ground stock, there's between $8 trillion and $9 trillion worth of gold in the world sitting atop the surface.

The amount of tradable gold bullion is about $3.5 trillion at today's prices, which is a reasonably large market. While gold as an investment class isn't nearly as immense as the total market cap of the S&P 500 or the size of the market for U.S. Treasuries, it's still bigger than many foreign stock indexes such as the FTSE 100 and Hang Sang.

(Source: WGC)

The gold market also has excellent liquidity as it's actively traded. The average dollar volume for gold (which includes over-the-counter transactions, published statistics on futures exchanges, and gold-backed exchange-traded products) holds its own against the average dollar volume of the S&P 500 and other markets.

(Source: WGC)

Silver, however, is different.

At today's prices, there is only around $38 billion worth of silver in identifiable above-ground bullion stock or about 1 percent of the total amount of gold bullion available to purchase.

One might think that would make silver more precious than gold, but there are 800-900 million ounces of silver coming out of the ground every year compared to ~100 million ounces of gold being extracted per annum. There has been a lot more silver mined over the decades and centuries than there has gold, it's just a good portion of annual silver production gets consumed.

Over 50% of the current annual silver demand comes from industrial applications (consumption), while demand via coins, bars, ETFs, etc. (investment) represents a little less than 20% of the overall market at the moment. Jewelry and silverware make up the rest of the total.

While there is a robust industrial component to silver (which results in a high yearly consumption rate), this doesn't mean silver is more like a base metal such as copper. Silver is still far rarer. The amount of silver produced per year compared to base metals doesn't even register if you try and put it in graph form. Copper, zinc, and lead, for example, range from 10-20 million tons per annum in terms of production, while silver is only at ~26,000 tons per year.

Silver still has all of the characteristics of a precious metal given its rarity, its history of use in monetary systems and its luster.

Silver, though, very much takes on two personalities: industrial and precious. And it's in turmoil at the moment, as on the one hand, you have concerns that the global economy is slowing (which will reduce industrial demand for silver), but then, on the other hand, you have gold breaking out and in a bull market (as the money supply is soaring).

The possibility of below-average economic growth - or outright economic contraction - is acting as a weight on silver, but then, the rising price of gold is creating more investment demand for Ag.

The investment side will win out, as that is the real driver of the silver price as it determines whether there is a significant deficit or surplus in annual silver supply.

The question is: why is it taking so long for investment demand to overwhelm the market?

The problem with silver is twofold:

While it's a metal that is exceptionally rare and has increased in value (in USD) over the decades, gold is considered to be more precious. If you put a 1-ounce silver coin in somebody's hand, you might get an "oh, this is cool" type of reaction. If you put a 1-ounce gold coin in somebody's hand, there is a good chance they will turn into Gollum from Lord of The Rings. Gold has an alluring quality about it that silver doesn't quite have. As a result, gold will be at least bought first and might be the only precious metal purchased by most investors. The tiny size of the silver market also means it's off-limits to many large investors, institutions, and hedge funds. Not to mention the difficulty of trying to establish a considerable position in silver without seriously impacting price. And if one wants to take physical delivery, then storing and transporting say $500 million or $1 billion worth of silver is much more arduous given it takes far more silver ounces to obtain that amount compared to gold. Many investors and funds avoid silver for these reasons.

It seems like I just made the case against silver, but there will be a very healthy investment appetite for the metal shortly. What silver offers that gold can't is leverage, a massive amount of it. Just a $10-20 billion increase in silver investment demand would create a significant spike in price (50% or more). Gold isn't capable of making moves like this. When investors see substantial gains in silver start to materialize, demand swells and then speculative money enters the foray. When it comes to the silver market, it doesn't take much to flip this around. Suddenly, there is a rush of investment demand, and it's like trying to fit Niagara Falls through a garden hose. When silver gets going, it will drastically outperform gold, which has been silver's MO over the last 50 years.

It's Not Different This Time

Below is a 20-year performance chart of gold and silver. The divergence over the last few years is clear, and the gap is widening as gold soars while silver remains stagnant.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

However, let's rewind a bit here and focus on the early stages of the previous bull market that started in the late 1990s/early 2000s. The similarities are apparent, as silver behaved almost the same way at the beginning of the last gold bull cycle - as the global economy was slowing (reducing industrial demand for silver), but gold was rising because of inflationary concerns and was a flight to safety. By late 2003, silver finally saw investment demand overwhelm the market, and that's when silver doubled in just a matter of months and fully caught up with gold.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

It's not clear how much longer it will take for silver investment demand to deluge the market. It might only be a few more weeks or it might take many more months. The point being, silver will participate in the bull market with gold.

SLV Has Manageable Downside Risk And Serious Upside Potential

There is a tremendous amount of support at $13.25 for SLV, as that's the low of late 2015 and this level was successfully retested last fall. SLV would need to decline just over 7% from its current price to break below this critical support line. That's the downside risk, as should a breakdown occur, then SLV would be experiencing a major bearish technical event and would be a sell at that point. This is a manageable (and minimal) risk. It's unlikely - albeit not impossible - that SLV will break below the previous lows, especially given the strength in gold.

I believe the next 7% move for SLV will be higher, not lower. Ironically, that's all SLV needs to finally be in a position to surge in price.

The following chart is the only one that matters for SLV. Once the blue line (aka 200-week moving average) is surpassed and there is a bit of daylight between silver and its MA (200), then it's game on. SLV needs to increase a little over $1 (or 7-8%) to overtake this critical technical hurdle. I also want to point out that while this can't be seen in the chart below, the 200-week is trying to turn higher after being in a downtrend over the last 4.5 years. Do not underestimate the significance of this event, especially when it happens in conjunction with silver getting above the $16.30 level. I have also included the monthly MACD (second chart), which has just turned positive. The monthly MACD can spend years in positive or negative territory. A change in trend like this doesn't occur often, but when it does, it's best to be positioned accordingly.

(Source: Schwab)

Silver will not only soon catch up to the price performance of gold, but it will also probably far surpass gold.

For investors that have a 12-24 month outlook, then the return in SLV will likely be quite robust. The longer the time horizon, the stronger the gains will be as I foresee a multi-year bull market unfolding.

Buying the physical metal itself is an alternative, but it's not the best choice at this time. For starters, there is a hefty premium that is paid when an investor purchases physical silver. That premium can vary, but it's typically around 5-6% above the spot price for a 100-oz bar and can increase if demand surges. If silver does end up breaking down, then trying to liquidate a physical silver position will be much more difficult and the premium gets added to the total loss percentage as well. Physical silver isn't appealing until there is a confirmed breakout. Even then, it's more of a long-term investment commitment compared to an easily tradable ETN like SLV. The downside to SLV is it doesn't give you that same safety and security as being the actual owner of the metal, but that's the trade-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.