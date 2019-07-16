UTG: Not Expensive For A Long-Term Investor

Although the fund has become quite overvalued relative to its historical trading range, right now the fund dipped slightly back into a discount of 0.78%.

The fund just recently increased its distribution again, for the eleventh time in its history.

UTG has really performed well over the long-term and YTD has seen the fund's total NAV return 26.40%.

Utility investments have been performing very well in 2019 so far. This leaves Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) being no different. As the market continues to move higher, to all-time highs in fact, investors are looking for safer places to put cash to work. Another growing concern is the Fed is talking about easing interest rates to keep propelling the U.S. expansion forward. This is now the longest U.S. expansion in its history. This leaves investors on the hunt for yield, further pushing cash into assets like utilities. UTG intends to "invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry."

So it's really no wonder some investors are starting to get nervous and gravitate towards perceived safer assets. The utility sector is perfect for this as they tend to have significant cash-flow operating businesses. They also tend to be in resilient industries as most consumers, for example, will continue to pay their electric and gas bills.

I have covered UTG several times in the past. It is my largest holding and I continue to like the fund today. Unfortunately for some investors, they weren't able to make purchases in the prior years when discounts were more attractive. Although with the fund's strong history, the likelihood is that shares will continue to be gobbled up for their defensive nature. UTG is poised to continue higher in the short-term. Long-term I believe UTG is still completely fine too.

About The Fund

UTG is a large fund in CEF standards, at $2.203 billion in assets. The fund utilizes leverage to potentially enhance gains. Currently, leverage consists of $445 million of assets or 26.52%. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.23%, and the total expense ratio with interest included is 2.75%.

UTG has an investment objective of "provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation." They attempt to achieve this through "investing at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and debt instruments of companies within the utility industry. The remaining 20% of its assets may be invested in other securities including stocks, money market instruments and debt instruments, as well as certain derivative instruments in the utility industry or other industries."

Performance

(Source - CEFconnect)

No doubt, UTG has been a strong performing fund over longer-term periods of time, giving investors a 10-year annualized return of 18.55%, with the NAV returning 18.44%. This fund has significantly outperformed the market by quite a wide margin. The 10-year return for the investible benchmark SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) comes in at 15.37%.

YTD UTG's NAV is up 26.40%, and the market return is 24.91%. Again, beating SPY by quite a wide margin. SPY is sitting at a return of 21.44% YTD.

You can pick up shares of UTG on the market for $35.84, NAV per share of $36.12. This gives us a slight discount of 0.78%. The 1-year average is sitting at a 2.74% discount, which is actually quite significantly up from its longer-term average.

(Source - CEFconnect)

So now isn't the most opportune time to be making large purchases. That doesn't deter me from believing that over the long-term an investor would do quite alright even at these elevated levels, which I believe could continue throughout the rest of this year for the previously mentioned reasons.

Distribution

The fund currently pays a $0.18 per share monthly distribution. This was just increased from the previous monthly rate of $0.17 or a 5.88% increase. This marked the eleventh increase since the fund's inception in February of 2004! This is quite a feat for a CEF. The current distribution rate for UTG sits at 6.03% and a NAV rate of 5.98%. This is an attractive payout relative to many other investments. This is quite conservative for CEF investors.

(Source - CEFconnect)

They have just released their Semi-Annual Report, giving us fresh data in which to check out the safety of the distribution.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This report is for the months ended April 30, 2019. So the fund has actually had even more in unrealized appreciation since. For the six-month period, net investment income comprised 43.26% of the distribution. NII is from interest and dividend payments to the fund. The remainder was well covered from realized gains in the portfolio. UTG has significant unrealized appreciation in its portfolio too.

(Source - CEFconnect)

If assets were to remain flat going forward, UTG has 5.22 years worth of distributions built up in just unrealized appreciation. This calculation isn't including the NII that the fund reaps either. Again, this is for the period ending April 30, 2019. This also doesn't include if there was a large selloff in the fund. However, this is still important to realize that the fund has a huge cushion from risks to cutting the distribution. Hence, why they have elected to increase the distribution again! UTG can withstand a prolonged down period, just like they did in 2008/09.

Holdings

(Source - UTG Fund Website)

The top ten holdings make up a large part of their overall portfolio, coming in at 43.90% of assets. In fact, since they last reported a list of their holdings, they only hold 55 positions. The portfolio turnover rate over the last 5-years is from a range of 15-34%, according to their Semi-Annual Report.

DTE Energy Co (DTE) coming in as UTG's largest holding is a multi-utility company, offering services in electric and gas utilities. The company actually has quite the dividend growth history itself.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

DTE has given shareholders 9-years worth of dividend increases. With the most recent increase coming in at a 7.1% increase last November. The next dividend announced for DTE should be an increase as well. This also means that UTG, if it continues to hold, will be getting an increase too.

Sempra Energy (SRE) is another multi-utility company, with operations in electric and gas services. Just like the previously mentioned DTE, SRE is also showing a history of increases for the last several years. Really a common theme among utility companies in general. Now an investor can see why these are companies that are picked up during times of uncertainty. They generally have a strong history of returning cash to shareholders through strong dividends.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) is the U.S.'s largest wireless carrier, similar to the utility companies we just spoke about. This is because people will tend to keep paying their bill, even in times of a recession.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

It appears that there was a cut in 2012, however, this is incorrect. We can confirm that the fund did, in fact, continue with its increases from their website.

(Source - Verizon Dividend History)

With some top-performing companies in the top holdings for UTG, it is no wonder they can continue to perform well. These are recession-resistant companies that can continue paying out significant cash to shareholders. This then benefits UTG in the form of greater appreciation and stronger distributions. This should also lead to a quick recovery from any selloff period.

Conclusion

UTG isn't cheap but is it really expensive either? Over the long-term, an investor should continue to be rewarded by holding shares of UTG. This is even if some purchases are made at the current valuation. It's overvalued relative to its historical trading range, but, it's not overvalued looking to the future.

And if we do get a significant pullback in the market I would expect a speedy recovery due to the cash flow-strong underlying holdings in their portfolio. Keeping some cash, though, for such a pullback is not a bad idea either. The way I see it, you can buy UTG now and collect the monthly distribution. Save this distribution up in cash until a more opportune time to pick up even more shares and repeat!

If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up to date on future articles.

Profitable CEF and ETF ideas for income and arbitrage investors We’re currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers (promotion ends July 31, 2019). Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews. SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.