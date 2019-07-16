Ryanair Is A Great Business But Not A Great Buy, Yet

It is not yet a buy because the market might push the stock lower, given the negative guidance for the next two years.

The European airline market is in the process of consolidation, Ryanair might be one of the few long-term winners. Therefore, a stock to watch.

The stock is down due to a sub sequence of bad news and lowered guidance. Something totally normal for the industry.

I’ve been marginally following Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF) for a few years now. When a CEO states:

“If someone wanted to pay £5 to go to the toilet, I'd carry them myself. I would wipe their bums for a fiver."

It means that he is dedicated to his business. Nevertheless, I always look at risk versus reward before investing, and Ryanair was always a bit too expensive for me. Over the past few months the stock is down significantly and it is time to do some deep research into the business to see whether it is undervalued. We know airlines are not renowned for being the best long-term businesses in the world but you never know, Buffett bought 4 of them a few years ago.

The European airline market is in the process of consolidation. Some airlines are already divesting, same have been bought out (Ryanair buying Lauda Motion), some will go bust soon (probably Norwegean - according to Ryanair's CEO). In such an environment the strong become stronger by acquiring the weak. Over the next 5 years, RYAAY might double its revenue thanks to:

Expected organic growth of 25%. The plan is to transport 200 million passengers per year.

A 25% increase in European fares as those are artificially low. For example, Lufthansa is selling tickets below cost within its low-cost Eurowings subsidiary.

An acquisition where RYAAY takes advantage of the bankruptcies and divestment.

I am putting RYAAY on my watch list because the CEO forecasts one or two more bad years ahead. Bad news is never priced in and therefore there might be better opportunities to buy this. If you wish to hear more about my investment thesis, please enjoy the video.

Video content:

1:53 The recent bad news

3:53 Short- and long-term outlook

5:14 Investment strategy - stock price

5:52 Business moat analysis

8:13 European market consolidation

9:03 Investment thesis

10:54 Risk analysis

