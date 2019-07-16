XLF: Outlook Is Positive, But Unlikely To Outperform

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) as an investment option at its current market price. The Financial sector as a whole is an area I was neutral on when 2019 began, and that sentiment appears to be well justified so far. XLF has traded higher since January, but at a slightly lower pace than the broader market. This neutral performance has been strong in isolation, but has not provided much to investors in terms of "alpha". On a positive note, the Financial sector remains very reasonably priced, and is actually trading at a discount to the S&P well above historical norms. Furthermore, large banks have been aggressively hiking their dividends, helping to boost yields across the sector. These are two attributes I find particularly attractive. However, there are serious headwinds as well. Trade concerns are impacting all cyclical sectors, Financials included. Furthermore, the outlook for interest rates is expected to disproportionately weigh on this area. With investors forecasting between two and three interest rate cuts from the Fed by year-end, net interest income could suffer across the Financials sector. This will hurt overall profitability and is a key reason behind the below-average valuation XLF exhibits.

Background

First, a little about XLF. The fund is managed by State Street and "seeks to provide investment results that correspond to performance of the Financial Select Sector Index by investing in insurance companies, banks, and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), among others". The stock currently trades at $28.13/share and has an annual yield around 1.95%, based on its last four distributions.

I covered XLF back in February, when I noted I had a neutral, market perform rating for the fund. Since then, XLF is up close to 11%, which is fairly strong performance. However, while it is strong in isolation, XLF has been under-performing the broader S&P 500 since 2019 began, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, XLF has been having a great year in isolation, but is lagging the market as a whole, as the major indices are sitting at all-time highs. As we are now firmly in to Q3, I wanted to reassess XLF to see if my "market perform" rating remained appropriate for the second half of the year, or if my outlook should change. After review, I believe the neutral rating remains warranted, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Good: Extremely Attractive Valuation

Similar to my sentiment in February, I want to emphasize that I do not believe Financials are going to be poor performers this year, but rather they are unlikely to beat the market by year-end. However, this does mean there are some positive attributes for the sector, the primary of which, in my view, is the sector's overall valuation. While Financials have been "cheap" for a while (as measured by their P/E), the multiple for the sector compared to the S&P 500 has been continuously widening. In fact, the discount for bank stocks has actually been widening markedly over the past year and a half, and currently sits at the widest level since 2011, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, this graph is quite telling for how "cheap" bank stocks are. While XLF has seen a nice gain in 2019, investors have been content to bid up other sectors at the expense of owning Financials, and the end result has been a wide gap between the two, in terms of valuation.

To further put this in perspective, consider the actual P/E ratios for the S&P 500 and XLF, shown in the table below:

Investment P/E S&P 500 22.4 XLF 13.5

Source: Multpl.com; State Street

My takeaway here is to illustrate the relative price of owning these two investment themes. While the S&P 500 has performed very well this year, investors will be paying a relatively high price to own it going forward, in terms of its own historical trading pattern and in relation to other sectors. One such sector is Financials, which is trading at a price well below the broader market and at a discount not seen in years. This reality will likely help the sector going forward, and should limit the potential downside.

Lower Interest Rates: Part 1

A second positive attribute for the Financials sector has been the uptick in refinancing activity related to mortgages. This has been a growing trend over the past six months or so, when interest rates began to decline. Mortgage refinancing activity can be a key source of profitability for lenders, and is critical to combat a lower interest rate environment, which can harm lenders overall if net interest margins are impacted. So far in 2019, however, refinancing activity has markedly climbed, and sits well above 2018 levels, as the chart below illustrates:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, refinancing activity has spiked upwards, especially in the near-term, as investors have begun to forecast interest rate cuts from the Fed, which is pressuring current interest rates. While the uptick since 2018 makes sense, given that we saw interest rates climb consistently climb last year, the current activity sits at more normal levels, which should provide a relative boost to bank profits.

My takeaway here, however, is mixed. While this activity provides some quick profit to lenders, the sustainability of this revenue stream is not guaranteed. If interest rates remain stuck in neutral, or drift higher, this activity will come to an immediate half. Furthermore, even if interest rates move lower, there is no guarantee it will continue, if eligible customers have already refinanced this year. Finally, the primary reason behind the occurrence, which is lower interest rates, can actually have an adverse impact on lenders overall, even if refinancing activity is a positive. Lower interest rates can pressure lenders overall profitability, which I will discuss in the next paragraph.

Lower Interest Rates: Part 2

While I just discussed one positive of lower interest rates, there is a real risk that a dovish interest rate outlook will have an overall negative impact on Financials as a whole. While the refinancing activity can help profits, the overall impact on net income can be negative, if the spread between what lenders charge for loans compared to what they pay for deposits narrows. This often happens when interest rates decline, which is why rising interest rates is generally seen as a preferable scenario for Financials. Unfortunately, our current macroeconomic reality suggests we are indeed likely to see lower interest rates by year-end.

To gain an understanding of where interest rates may be headed by 2020, I utilize data from CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investment sentiment on interest rate movements. According to that data, investors have priced in a July rate cut at a 100% probability, and currently expect between two and three rate cuts by year-end, as shown below:

Source: CME Group

As you can see, the market is convinced interest rates are heading lower, and by quite a substantial margin. This scenario will ultimately pressure net interest margins, and will negatively impact the profitability of new loans and mortgages for Financials. Given this environment, it is very understandable why bank stocks have been lagging the market so far in 2019. Considering this outlook is unlikely to change any time soon, I would not expect out-performance from this sector.

The Dividend Story - Mixed

A final point on XLF has to do with the fund's dividend, which I also view in a neutral light. On a positive note, dividend growth within the Financials sector has been quite strong, especially at the largest financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC), which are all top holdings of XLF. This dividend growth has carried over in to XLF, with the fund seeing a sharp increase in year-over-year dividend payouts, as shown in the table below:

First Half 2018 Dividends First Half 2019 Dividends YOY Gain Current Yield - XLF Current Yield - S&P 500 $.222/share $.273/share 23% 1.95% 1.86%

Source: Multpl.com; State Street

As you can see, the growth is there, and a gain of 23% year-over-year is quite impressive by any standard.

However, the downside is the actual yield of XLF, which remains quite low. This is due largely to the fact that large bank stocks have had low yields for years, so the vast improvement in dividends is only finally getting the current yields back to normal levels. Furthermore, XLF's inclusion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B shares (BRK.B) in its fund (as the top holding) also depresses the yield, as BRK.B does not pay a dividend at all.

My point here is that, despite an attractive valuation and strong dividend growth, income investors cannot be too happy with the income stream from XLF. While the fund has made solid progress in the short-term, it barely yields more than the S&P 500, while trading at a substantially cheaper price. Therefore, we are going to have to see a few more years of above-average dividend growth to make this "dividend seeker" truly happy, and only time will tell if that will ultimately happen.

Bottom-line

The banking sector remains unloved, as illustrated by its valuation well below the market average. Despite solid gains this year, it is lagging the S&P 500, and the sector remains pressured by declining interest rates, global trade headwinds, and a difficult trading environment. In fact, with Q2 earnings set to be reported over the coming weeks, analysts expect trading revenue to decline for the majority of the largest U.S. banks, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the Financials sector is facing multiple challenges, which helps explain its below-market performance. On the bright side, large banks are still reporting strong earnings, and an uptick in mortgage refinancing activity should help negate some of the effect of lower interest rates. Furthermore, strong dividend growth is a positive attribute of the sector, and this is a metric I expect to continue in the second half of the year. Therefore, I see both positives and negatives for the sector as of now, and expect Financial stocks to generally trend higher by year-end. However, I do not expect out-performance to occur, as the headwinds facing the sector will cap future gains.

In conclusion, I expect XLF to generally trade in-line with the broader market for the rest of the year, and reiterate my "market perform" expectation for the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.