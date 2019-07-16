Asian REITs Discovery Weekly: A Defensive Triple Net Lease REIT

SPH REIT, a Singapore-listed Retail REIT, is among the first to report financial results, as the new results reporting seasons starts.

All else equal, triple net lease Asian REITs are preferred over their peers due to their defensiveness with little impact from any spike in property operating expenses.

This week's edition of the Asian REITs Discovery Weekly focuses on identifying Asian REIT investment ideas in the following categories: 1) REITs either having certain unique characteristics or categorized under specific property sub-segments or geographies; 2) REITs which are identified as being superior to peers on specific qualitative or quantitative screening criteria; and 3) REITs with recent news flow or events worth highlighting such as earnings, acquisitions, mergers, disposals or other capital market activities.

Note that some of the stocks mentioned do not have a U.S. ticker. U.S. investors can invest in most Asia-listed stocks using brokerages with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

Property Sub-Segment/Category: A Defensive Triple Net Lease REIT

A triple net lease, as the name implies, refers to a lease arrangement where the lessor or property owners receives a net rental from the lessee which is responsible for paying real estate taxes, building insurance, and maintenance relating to the property.

REITs with a significant proportion of their properties leased under triple net lease structures are referred to as triple net lease REITs. Triple net lease REITs are regarded as more defensive than their peers all else being equal, as their distributable income and distributions per unit are more stable and less affected by future increases in property operating expenses.

One such defensive triple net lease REIT is Malaysia-listed KLCCP Stapled Group [KLCCSS:MK], which is the only hybrid property/REIT company in Malaysia. KLCCP Stapled Group used to be listed under two separate entities, KLCC Property Holdings Berhad and KLCC Real Estate Investment Trust. In May 2013, the existing ordinary shares of KLCC Property Holdings Berhad were stapled together with the units in KLCC REIT to form KLCCP Stapled Group.

KLCCP Stapled Group owns a mix of prime office and retail properties largely located in the Kuala Lumpur city center. Office properties include Petronas Twin Towers, Menara 3 Petronas (primarily office building with retail accounting for 14% of net lettable area, retail podium of Menara 3 Petronas forms part of retail mall Suria KLCC), Menara Dayabumi, Menara Maxis (33% owned) and Menara Exxon Mobil. Retail assets include Suria KLCC (60% stake) and Menara 3 Petronas. I focus on the office properties in my analysis of KLCCP Stapled Group, as office assets as they account for over 80% of net lettable area and most of the office properties benefit from triple net lease arrangements.

Office assets, Petronas Twin Towers, Menara 3 Petronas, Menara Dayabumi and Menara Maxis, accounting for approximately three-quarters of KLCCP Stapled Group's total net lettable area, are leased on triple net lease arrangements. The triple net leases for these four office properties also have built-in rental reversions - an increase of 10% every three years. The most recent upward rental reversion for Petronas Twin Towers, KLCCP Stapled Group's largest asset accounting for close to half of its net lettable area, came to effect in October 2018, and KLCCP Stapled Group will benefit from the full impact of Petronas Twin Towers' rental reversion in FY2019. The rental reversions for the other office properties will take effect progressively in FY2020 and FY2021.

The only office property in KLCCP Stapled Group's portfolio that is not leased under a triple net lease arrangement is Menara Exxon Mobil, but it is backed by long term leases that expire in 2035. The other triple net lease office properties also have long term leases. Menara 3 Petronas, Petronas Twin Towers, Menara Dayabumi have leases expiring in 2026, 2027 and 2031, respectively.

Beside triple net lease arrangements and long term leases, KLCCP Stapled Group's office properties have reputable tenants that reduce the risk of default. The tenant for Petronas Twin Towers, Menara 3 Petronas and Menara Dayabumi is Malaysia's national oil & gas company, Petronas. Petronas is also one of two tenants for Menara Exxon Mobil, the other tenant being Exxon Mobil Corporation's (XOM) Malaysia subsidiary, Exxon Mobil Exploration and Production Malaysia. Menara Maxis is leased to Maxis Berhad (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK], one of the three major telecommunications services operators in Malaysia.

Also, as per what I highlighted in a prior edition of the Asian REITs Discovery Weekly, KLCCP Stapled Group is one of the top 10 Asian REITs listed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand with the lowest gearing. KLCCP Stapled Group has a gearing of 17.3% as of March 31, 2019, significantly below the Malaysia statutory gearing limit (for REITs) of 45%. KLCCP Stapled Group's low gearing gives it sufficient debt headroom to execute on future acquisitions. It has a Right of First Refusal from its holding company, KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd. KLCCP Stapled also has limited interest rate and refinancing risks. 84% of its borrowings are on fixed interest rates, while its average debt maturity period is relatively long at 3.8 years.

KLCCP Stapled Group trades at 1.08 times P/B and 4.7% dividend yield, based on its share price of RM7.81 as of July 12, 2019, its net asset value of RM7.25 and FY2018 distribution of RM0.37. In the past five years, KLCCP Stapled Group has traded at a dividend yield of between 5.5% and 4.3%. KLCCP Stapled Group is slightly expensive relative to where it was trading in the past based on dividend yield, with a 4.7% dividend yield below its 5-year historical mid-point dividend yield of 4.9%.

Bottom-Up Metrics: High-Yield REITs

With REITs increasingly gaining favor among investors for their defensive qualities, a majority of REITs have seen their share prices outperform on both an absolute and relative (against relevant benchmark indices) basis. As a results, many REITs have had their dividend yields compressed. Last week, I wrote about CapitaLand Commercial Trust [CCT:SP], a Singapore-listed prime office REIT owning Grade A office properties in Singapore's Central Area, seeing its dividend yield compressed to below 4% for the first time in its trading history.

Nevertheless, there are still many other Asian listed REITs offering high dividend yields. Investors invest in high yield REIT seeking the best of both worlds: high dividend yields assuming dividends are at least maintained at current levels, and capital appreciation resulting from yield compression when the market realizes the REITs are mispriced. But high yielding REITs come with their own set of risks which I discuss at the end of this section.

I screened for Asian REITs listed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand with the highest trailing dividend yields. The 10 Asian REITs with the highest historical trailing 12 months dividend yields are presented below, all data are accurate as of July 12, 2019:

Asian REITs With The Highest Trailing Dividend Yields

Malaysia-listed Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust [HEKT:MK] offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.6%. Singapore-listed Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust [SASSR:SP] offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.5%. Thailand-listed Sub Sri Thai Real Estate Investment Trust [SSTRT:TB] offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.4%. Singapore-listed EC World Real Estate Investment Trust [ECWREIT:SP] offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.3%. Singapore-listed Soilbuild Business Space REIT [SBREIT:SP] offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.3%. Singapore-listed Dasin Retail Trust [DASIN:SP] offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.1% Singapore-listed First REIT (OTC:FESNF) [FIRT:SP] offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.0%. Singapore-listed Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust [LMRT:SP] offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.0%. Malaysia-listed AmFIRST Real Estate Investment Trust [ARET:MK] offers a trailing dividend yield of 7.8%. Hong Kong-listed Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust [87001:HK] offers a trailing dividend yield of 7.8%

Note that I used historical trailing 12 months dividend yield, as not all the REITs have analyst coverage and forward-looking dividend forecasts. The flip side of this is that trailing dividend yields are backward-looking metrics, so the high trailing dividend yields could be implying a cut in future dividends.

In other cases, certain REITs trade at high dividend yields, because investors want to be compensated for specific risks they are underwriting when they invest in such REITs. These risks could include low portfolio occupancy rates, negative rental reversions, short weighted average lease expiry, high gearing, short debt maturity, high proportion of floating rate debt among others.

Also, some other REITs could have been able to offer higher dividends because of certain income support (major unit holders like the sponsor or parent guarantee a certain level of rental income for certain properties for a period of time to stabilize or boost distributions per unit) dividend waiver (major unit holders like the sponsor or parent chooses to forgo dividends for a period of time to support or stabilize distributions per unit) structures which could expire over time.

Events: First REIT Results Of The New Reporting Season

As we come to the middle of July, the new financial results reporting season for REIT has started. One of the first Asian REITs to report its most recent quarterly results is Singapore-listed SPH REIT [SPHREIT:SP].

SPH REIT, a retail REIT with a portfolio of four assets in Singapore and Australia, reported 3QFY2019 (YE August) results on July 11, 2019. Its three retail properties in Singapore include Paragon, The Clementi Mall and The Rail Mall, while its sole Australian asset is a 85% stake in Figtree Grove Shopping Centre, a freehold sub-regional shopping center in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. SPH REIT is 68% owned by its parent and sponsor, Singapore Press Holdings (OTCPK:SGPRF) (OTCPK:SGPRY) [SPH:SP], a media company whose core business is in the publishing of newspapers, magazines and books.

It reported a decent set of results, with 3QFY2019 gross revenue and net property income increased 12.7% YoY and 14.2% YoY to S$58.3 million and S$46.3 million respectively. This was mainly driven by positive rental reversions and acquisitions of The Rail Mall and Figtree Grove Shopping Centre in July 2018 and December 2018 respectively. 3QFY2019 distributable income was 4.8% higher at S$36.8 million, while quarterly distribution per unit increased 1.5% to S$0.0139. SPH REIT's overall portfolio occupancy continued to be high at 99.0% as of May 31, 2019.

There are three key takeaways from SPH REIT's 3QFY2019 results.

Firstly, rental reversions were strong. SPH REIT's overall portfolio rental reversion was 8.4% year-to-date for FY2019. Its malls, Paragon, The Clementi Mall and The Rail Mall delivered positive rental reversions of 8.6%, 5.8%, and 9.1%, respectively, over the same period.

Paragon is the only premier upscale retail mall, located at Orchard Road, Singapore's premier tourist shopping belt, in SPH REIT's portfolio. Paragon's positive rental reversion of 8.6% for new and renewed leases accounting for 21.4% of the mall's net lettable area is worth paying attention to. This represents a turnaround for Paragon, which had negative rental reversions of -0.8% and -3.7% for FY2017 and FY2018, respectively. Paragon's strong rental reversion is attributed to the limited upcoming retail supply in Orchard Road which is supportive of growth in rents.

Property consultant Savills Research highlights the positive supply dynamics for Orchard Road but also warns of weak tourist numbers in its 1Q2019 quarterly report published in end-May 2019:

In Orchard Area, the limited new supply along the shopping belt held prime monthly rents unchanged at S$29.90 per sq ft in the first quarter... The retail pipeline supply is expected to taper off to less than 0.8 million sq ft of net lettable area per annum from 2020 to 2023...Particularly in Orchard Area where there is a lack of new completions, for some strategically located units, the annual prime rental growth could still go up 2.0% YoY this year. Coupled with Orchard Area's upcoming introduction of new retail concepts, events and entertainment to strengthen its position as a lifestyle destination, the district's rental level may strengthen over time as footfall starts to pick up. Nonetheless, rental growth generally could still stay flat or slip slightly from last year due to sluggish tourism figures and even more challenging tourism expenditures. In fact, the tourism front is showing worrying signs because even though tourism arrivals went up 7.5% YoY for the first three quarters of 2018, tourism expenditures rose by a meager 1.1% YoY over the same period... Although retailers in Orchard Area and peripheral tourist shopping districts continue to face headwinds, the relatively limited supply of new, undifferentiated retail space (excluding Funan which is positioned as a digital lifestyle mall) should help landlords.

Paragon has 26.4% (by net lettable area) of its leases expiring in FY2020, and could benefit from further positive rental reversions in the next fiscal year. Paragon is SPH REIT's top contributor, accounting for approximately three-quarters of net property income for 9MFY2019 (note that newly-acquired The Rail Mall and Figtree Grove Shopping Centre have yet to have full-year rental contribution).

Secondly, The Clementi Mall has a significant 71.3% (by net lettable area) of its leases expiring in FY2020. It is SPH REIT's second largest contributing mall, accounting for about 18% of net property income for 9MFY2019 (note that newly-acquired The Rail Mall and Figtree Grove Shopping Centre have yet to have full-year rental contribution).

The Clementi Mall is a sub-urban retail mall linked directly to the Clementi Mass Rapid Transit station located in the west of Singapore. I wrote about the defensiveness of sub-urban retail malls weeks ago, when I profiled Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTCPK:FRZCF) [FCT:SP]. Savills Research in its quarterly research report referenced above also added that "the rental market in suburban malls is expected to remain supported by the constant local shopper traffic mainly within their catchment area, and for that we should expect less volatility on the downside."

The high proportion of leases expiring for The Clementi Mall is a double-edged sword. On one hand, SPH REIT could ride on the positive momentum on recent lease renewals (positive rental reversion of 5.8% on 10.1% of net lettable area fiscal year-to-date) to either raise rents on existing tenants or bring in new tenants willingly to pay higher rents. On the other hand, if economic conditions weaken in FY2020, the worst case could see lower/flat rentals and lower occupancy rates for The Clementi Mall.

Thirdly, the key catalyst for SPH REIT is the potential acquisition of Seletar Mall (which SPH REIT has the rights of first refusal), another Singapore sub-urban retail mall, from its sponsor and parent, Singapore Press Holdings. SPH REIT's gearing remained healthy at 30.1%, significantly lower than the Singapore REIT statutory gearing limit of 45%, implying a debt headroom of close to S$1 billion. Seletar is a mature mall, having opened its doors to shoppers since end-2014. SPH REIT's Chairman Dr Leong Horn Kee did indicate that SPH REIT was interested in acquiring Seletar Mall during the REIT's Annual General Meeting in December 2016.

The Business Times reported on the Annual General Meeting with relevant excerpts from the news article below:

Shareholders at the SPH Reit annual general meeting on Friday asked if the real estate investment trust sponsored by media group Singapore Press Holdings would add Seletar Mall to its portfolio and queried about the threat of online shopping, among other things. In response, chairman Leong Horn Kee said the Reit is always on the look out for accretive yield. He said the Reit, whose portfolio comprises Paragon and The Clementi Mall, is interested in Seletar Mall, which is now owned by SPH, but the question is when SPH wants to sell it and more importantly, at what price.

SPH REIT currently trades at 1.17 times P/B and 5.0% dividend yield (below its mean 5.6% dividend yield since listing in 2013), based on its unit price of S$1.10 as of July 12, 2019.

Closing Thoughts

KLCCP Stapled Group is a rare triple net lease REIT listed in Asia. Its defensiveness is derived from its high proportion of triple net lease arrangements, long term leases, reputable tenants, low gearing and high percentage of borrowings on fixed costs.

High yielding REITs are getting rarer, as REITs outperform their non-REIT peers due to investors rotating from high beta cyclicals to dividend paying, defensive REITs. I provide a list of the top 10 Asian REITs listed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand with the highest trailing dividend yields.

SPH REIT, among the first to report financial results in the new reporting season, offers some key insights for the retail sector and REITs investing. Upscale malls in Orchard Area such as SPH REIT's Paragon are seeing positive rental reversions due to the limited upcoming retail supply in Orchard Road which is supportive of growth in rents. But weak tourist arrivals affected by the global economic slowdown are the biggest risk for such upscale malls in Orchard Area.

