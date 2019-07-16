Lumber And Small Caps Send Serious Warnings

If you’re bullish, I think these are the charts to watch actively. They may be the canaries in the coal mine for a correction ahead.

I’ve been broadly positive on equities since early June as various reflationary signs began to show from an intermarket analysis standpoint, particularly given weakness just starting in Utilities (XLU) and Treasuries (TLT). However, as I’ve been noting in my weekly Lead-Lag Reports, I’m still quite concerned about the behavior of Lumber and Small-Caps (IWM). That concern, simply put, is growing.

Lumber matters because the average home has about 14,000 board feet of lumber, making wood prices a key tell on the strength of future housing. If Lumber is weak, it means construction is weak. If construction is weak, it means housing is likely to be weak. And if housing is weak, credit creation and wealth for most Americans whose wealth is their home declines.

I’ve written extensively about Lumber in the past, particularly relative to Gold (GLD) in a white paper I co-authored in 2015 that won the Founders Award from the National Association of Active Investment Managers. If you haven't already read it, you can do so by clicking here. Historically, when Lumber relative to Gold is weak on a rolling 13 week basis, it suggests an environment to come that is more volatile. Factually, nearly every major correction and crash going back to 1987 was preceded by weakness in Lumber. Despite a strong comeback off the low, Lumber is turning lower again.

This is not a function of Lumber being disconnected from reality.

What does this have to do with small-caps? Because Lumber is a tell on housing, and housing is a tell on consumer wealth, small-caps should be weak because lumber is weak. Small caps are traditionally higher beta and higher volatility equities and tend to perform better during expansionary periods. Their revenues are also more domestically focused than multinational large caps and by extension tend to be more sensitive to cyclical swings in housing and the U.S. economy. When Lumber is outperforming, then, we would expect on average to see small cap leadership.

By rotating into the Russell 2000 Index when Lumber is outperforming Gold, an investor would have picked up an additional 2.7% per year of annualized returns over the S&P 500 with improved risk-adjusted metrics as well. Volatility is higher for this strategy than the S&P 500 (17.7% vs. 16.7%) but given the alpha of 2.8% per year you are being compensated for this higher volatility.

Again, Small-caps from a revenue standpoint are more sensitive to domestic activity than multinational large-caps. Small-caps are no where near their prior highs. Weakness against the S&P 500 (SPY) is very serious here.

I’m still fairly optimistic as the weight of the evidence still suggests we are due for a reflation bounce, but I don’t like the action I’m seeing in Lumber and small-caps, especially given expected Fed cuts coming. If you’re bullish, I think these are the charts to watch actively. They may be the canaries in the coal mine for a correction ahead.

