Costco's Charts Remain Ultra Bullish

We discussed recently in an article the whole idea of how market action discounts everything in technical analysis. In this article, I want to go through another principal philosophy of the technical analysis approach which is basically investing alongside the underlying trend. As chartists, we believe that markets trend. A sustained long-term pattern of higher highs for example is more likely to continue in a stock in our opinion than something more neutral or bearish in nature.

This is something that value investors can miss when investing in a cheap oversold stock. Remember value plays are usually cheap for a reason which means value investors most likely need to have the most patience of all when investing. Value investors (as one must wait for that trend to change) need to be prepared for the fact that their positions can remain cheap for months if not years on end.

However, as stated in previous commentary, our portfolio holds a basket of quality wide moat dividend-paying stocks also. These companies have very much been trading with the bullish trend US equity markets have enjoyed over the past decade. At present, some of these company's valuations in our portfolio may be beginning to stretch. However, as long as US equity markets continue to trend higher, we believe the share prices of our blue chip positions will continue to follow suit.

One such stock which continues to go from strength to strength is Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). Although not a position in our portfolio at present, this stock continues to trend. Suffice it to say irrespective of Costco's valuation, it would take a brave investor to short this stock. Here is why.

As we can see from the long-term chart above, the trajectory of Costco's share price became more bullish from the 2009 bottom onward. In fact, both long-term trend-lines on the chart are converging which leads us to believe that we may see yet another breakout in the not too distant future. When trend-lines converge, it brings a time element to the technical pattern. Normally, price can remain "trapped" in a rectangular channel for years on end but this is not so with triangles. Suffice it to say, Costco looks like it will break out of this channel if this pattern continues.

On the weekly chart, price has consistently made higher highs over the past 5 years. If there was any hint of a long-term top here, we should be seeing divergences on the RSI and volume numbers. Suffice it to say, buying volume numbers remain bullish and the RSI momentum indicator still reached overbought levels despite the recent new all time-high. All we see here on the technicals is the pattern of "more of the same." Price could fall back to the 50-week moving average or sightly below but it would only be a profit-taking event in the overall scheme of things (buying opportunity).

On the daily chart, shorter-term traders could use the 4-9-18 day moving average system to generate trade signals in Costco. As the chart shows above, price is now trending well above all of the previous named moving averages which confirms the present uptrend. As long as this pattern remains in place, we believe shorter-term traders of Costco should remain long. It would be when the rally reverses to the downside on the daily chart (like when the 4-day drops below the 9-day moving average and subsequently the 18-day), when traders would have a valid reason to start to at least reduce some long exposure.

To sum up, charts of multiple time-frames look bullish in Costco at present. Although our portfolio is not long this name at present, Costco firmly remains on our watch-list irrespective of its present valuation.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.