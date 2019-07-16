Shin-Etsu Going Through A Choppy Bit, But Still Attractive

I was a little cautious about Japan’s Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECY) back in August of 2018, largely due to the risk of how the market would react to the ongoing correction cycle in semiconductors, not to mention the risks from a macroeconomic slowdown affecting businesses like PVC/Chlor-alkali and Silicones. Since then, the shares are down about 6% (versus a roughly 6% rise in the S&P 500), though the company has done pretty well relative to expectations and the challenges in these businesses are likely to be relatively short-lived.

I believe Shin-Etsu is about 20% to 25% undervalued today, and I believe this company is both one of the best-run in Japan and one of the best-run in the chemical/specialty chemical space. Timing is tricky, though. I do think there’s some risk of a “lower for longer” correction cycle in the more industrial-exposed businesses, but I also think waiting to buy the shares at the absolute bottom is a good way to miss out. All told, for investors with a longer horizon and who are willing and able to overlook some near-term underperformance risk, I believe these shares are worth considering.

The Semiconductor Correction Cycle Should Be Closer To The End

As one of the largest producers of silicon wafers, semiconductor photomask blanks, and photoresists, Shin-Etsu gets about one-quarter of its revenue from the semiconductor industry. While weakness in the chip sector over the last year or so has certainly impacted demand for chip production equipment, the impact on companies like Shin-Etsu is a little more complicated. It’s actually quite rare for the semiconductor industry’s volumes to go meaningfully negative even during corrections, and Shin-Etsu’s Silcon business has continued to see double-digit revenue growth (though profits contracted in the last quarter).

Although I thought earlier this year that it was premature to assume that the first quarter would be the end of the corrective cycle, I do think we’ll likely see that bottoming-out this year. I think there’s still downside risk on earnings and guidance for many chip companies this quarter (calendar Q2’19), but I think we’re approaching the bottom.

What that means for Shin-Etsu’s business isn’t completely obvious to me, though. I do expect a delayed reaction in Shin-Etsu’s Silicon business, and I think the Silicon business could be set to report weaker results (including revenue contraction) for a few quarter while their customers start to see improving results, due in part to wafer purchases made under long-term agreements during the downturn.

I also have some modest concerns about what will happen when long-term agreements start to expire in 2020. Rivals like SUMCO (OTCPK:SUOPY) have been fairly responsible during this cycle with respect to capacity additions, but those long-term agreements were signed in no small part to ensure access to adequate wafer supply, but 300mm wafer capacity is much larger now than a few years ago and many companies have started adding some internal capacity, meaning they may not see a need to commit to meaningful long-term supply minimums to ensure access to adequate capacity. Although I think the next couple of years could be “choppy” – I think we can forget about the 20%-plus growth rates of the recent path and instead expect growth more on the order of the single-digits (which has always been in my model).

One other near-term item of concern to note is a dispute between Japan and South Korea tied to World War II. At the risk of oversimplifying a complicated issue, South Korea’s courts have been attempting to force Japanese companies to compensate South Koreans for forced labor during World War II to an extent that the Japanese government believes is unfair and unjust. In retaliation, Japan is restricting exports to South Korea of critical semiconductor inputs, including hydrogen fluoride and photoresists. Japan produces a huge amount of the world’s supply of these chemicals and it remains to be seen how this will impact South Korean chip companies and suppliers like Shin-Etsu.

Near-Term Challenges In PVC/Chlor-Alkali And Silicones, But Long-Term Opportunities

Caustic soda prices have dropped about 50% year-over-year in the U.S. and although PVC resin prices turned up recently in the U.S., pricing in the U.S. has been largely lackluster and disappointing this year, with calendar Q1 demand down about 7%. With construction activity seemingly softening, I have some concerns about this business in the near term.

Longer term, though, I really like Shin-Etsu’s PVC/chlor-alkali operations; while this year will almost certainly be down, the U.S. remains in an exceptionally advantageous position on cost, and Shin-Etsu’s business (the largest in the world) is entering a new phase with even more highly integrated operations as it shifts toward more in-house ethylene production.

I see risks that the PVC/Chlor-alkali and Silicon businesses will go negative during this fiscal year, and I likewise see a risk of further slowing in the Silicones business as industrial demand continues to slow. I believe this is just a cyclical correction, though, and Shin-Etsu continues to have a very strong position in markets like electronics, general industry, and autos, helped by the company’s strong product development capabilities and its policy of working with customers to develop highly specialized products that drive sticky demand. Shin-Etsu is actually underway with some capacity expansion here, investing JPY 110B in new facilities, about half of which is going to intermediates capacity and the rest to end-products and business support.

The Outlook

Looking beyond the next 12-18 months, I like what Shin-Etsu is doing and how the company is positioned. Shin-Etsu is set to further improve the profitability of its already very profitable PVC/Chlor-alkali business (operating margin in the last quarter fell eight points but was still in the low double-digits), and continues to build out its silicones business. In semiconductors, Shin-Etsu has been responsible with both capacity and pricing (electing to cut volumes before prices) and is looking to expand its photoresist and photomask business, where it has market shares ranging from around 25% to over 40%. Management has also been good about capital return, completing a buyback earlier this year.

I’m only looking for around 3% long-term revenue growth from Shin-Etsu, down a bit from my last update on a weaker near-term outlook for PVC, Silicon, and Silicones, but I still believe that’s a fairly conservative view given the company’s growth opportunities across specialty chemicals and related materials. I still expect mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth, with FCF margins heading into the mid-to-high teens on improving integration in PVC, scale in wafers, and increased capacity in silicones.

Discounting those cash flows back, I believe Shin-Etsu should trade in the mid-to-high $20’s, and I get a similar result using the company’s long-term average forward EV/EBITDA multiple (a little above 7x). Although my DCF-based fair value is a bit lower than it was last time I wrote, that’s a byproduct of more cautious near-term forecasts on my part that could be too conservative (I’m choosing to err on the side of caution).

The Bottom Line

Given the prospect, if not likelihood, of revenue contraction in the near-term in the PVC/Chlor-Alkali and Silicon businesses, and weaker results elsewhere in the business, I can understand why the market is more cautious about Shin-Etsu shares. Still, I think this is a best-of-breed company and I think investors can do well buying good companies on cyclical downturns. I won’t suggest that Shin-Etsu is likely to be an outperformer over the next six months (or the next 12 months), but I think longer-term investors will be happy owning this name down the road a bit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.