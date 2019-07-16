The Tesla Pickup Truck Will Face Tough Questions On Reliability

If Tesla cannot address the reliability problems that plague its other products, the Pickup could end up being a dud.

Tesla is notorious for reliability issues across its current product lineup, though owners have remained loyal; pickup truck owners, who value reliability above all other considerations, will be harder to convince.

Musk has talked a lot about performance specs, but he has failed to address reliability.

Hype has swirled around the Tesla Pickup Truck, which Elon Musk says will put both the Ford F-150 and Porsche 911 to shame.

Tesla (TSLA) has been building hype around its planned pickup truck for more than a year. After a partial image of the prototype was teased at the March unveiling of the company’s Model Y SUV, the hype machine has been thrown into high gear. The internet is awash with fan designs seeking to capture the "really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner“ look promised by CEO Elon Musk.

Source: Teslarati

According to one analysis of social media activity, the Tesla Pickup has actually garnered wider attention than the Ford (F) F-150. However, if Tesla hopes to translate online hype into real world sales, it will have to prove that its pickup truck is far more reliable and durable than any of its current vehicle offerings.

That is a big ask for Tesla, given its awful track record for reliability across its entire extant vehicle lineup. Unless Tesla can demonstrate a radical change in its approach to vehicle reliability, durability, and maintenance, the Tesla Pickup will likely end up dead on arrival. Such an expensive failure of a much-hyped new product could be devastating to Tesla, both financially and reputationally.

Old Unreliable

Tesla already has a reputation for serious reliability issues. The Model X, by far the worst offender, earned a “Much-Worse-Than-Average” rating from Consumer Reports in its most recent Annual Auto Reliability Survey. Consumer Reports also yanked the Model 3’s “Recommended” rating in February after reports of serious and varied reliability issues continued to pile up.

Remarkably, reliability has actually gotten worse over time for some Tesla variants, an unusual occurrence in an industry that tends to see incremental improvements as a product matures. As of the latest Consumer Reports survey, the Model S is now ranked “Below Average” for reliability.

Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports’ senior director of auto testing, has discussed these persistent reliability problems, in contrast to Tesla’s solid performance ratings:

“While Teslas perform well in Consumer Reports’ road tests and have excellent owner satisfaction, their reliability has not been consistent, according to our members, which has resulted in changes to their recommended status.”

As the number Tesla vehicles on the road has ballooned since the debut of the Model 3, so too have wait times at repair shops, which can now stretch to several months.

Tesla has managed to skirt by its mounting reliability issues -- and the concomitant rise of widespread owner frustration -- thanks to astonishingly strong brand loyalty among core owners. Most Tesla owners, even those who have experienced the nightmare of trying to get repairs done in a timely fashion, still report high levels of satisfaction and love for the brand.

Pickup truck buyers, who are hardly natural Tesla customers by and large, will not be so easily cowed.

Reliability is King for Truck Owners

The market for pickup trucks is fundamentally different from anything Tesla has experienced to date. Its current product lineup consists of a luxury sedan, a luxury crossover, and a mid-luxury sedan. Tesla loves talking about the performance specs of its vehicles in sports car terms, highlighting such stats as 0-to-60 acceleration.

Focusing on performance has made a lot of sense for Tesla, given its current product lineup and the demographics of its buyers. After all, driving performance obviously matters a lot to someone buying a luxury sedan. But performance is actually a very minor factor from truck buyers’ perspectives.

Indeed, according to a study published by Cox Automotive, only 5.8% of full-size pickup truck buyers consider driving performance to be the most important factor in their purchasing decisions. Rather, reliability is king in the pickup market, with 31.3% of buyers surveyed by Cox citing it as the most important factor in their purchasing decisions.

Yet, Musk has largely limited his commentary to performance, waxing lyrical on several occasions about the Tesla Pickup’s specs, claiming it will be a better truck than an F-150 and a better sports car than a standard Porsche 911, but he has thus far offered virtually no thoughts on the much more fundamental questions of reliability and durability.

While reliability issues have not dulled the adoration of most existing Tesla fans and owners, pickup truck buyers will not be so forgiving. They demand a reliable, robust, and rugged vehicle.

Performance specs like acceleration and handling are secondary -- or even tertiary -- considerations for many truck buyers. Hence, Musk’s decision to keep mum on the subject of reliability thus far with regard to the Tesla Pickup represents a telling omission that investors ignore at their peril.

Investor’s Eye View

For the Tesla Pickup to succeed, it will have to be far more reliable than anything the company has built before.

If Tesla fails to deliver on the basics that truck owners expect, then the promised performance specs will be meaningless -- and the Tesla Pickup will likely prove a costly failure.

But a product flop would be more than costly in monetary terms. The failure of the Pickup would also puncture the perception that Tesla’s products naturally rise to be category leaders. Breaking that perception would, in turn, deflate its stratospheric valuation.

Anticipation is clearly high when it comes to the Tesla Pickup, yet the market is clearly under-appreciating the very real possibility that the product will not find a substantial market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.