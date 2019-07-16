Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) presently has a market cap of just over $70 million. In the company's latest quarter, it was reported that the company had over $76 million of shareholders' equity on the balance sheet. This means that the company is currently trading below book value. This metric alone usually makes us investigate further despite the fact that we are primarily dealing with intangible assets here.

Value plays make up a percentage of the positions in our portfolio. As our followers will know, we also hold strong dividend-paying blue chip names which bring predictability and stability to our portfolio. The reason why we do not put more funds to work in value names is because many times, value plays can remain cheap for months if not years on end.

With the S&P recently trading above $3,000, we believe strong blue chip names will continue to rally as long as a successful breakout is confirmed. Suffice it to say, it makes sense to continue to hold quality wide moat companies even if their valuations are beginning to stretch.

Hennessy Advisors though currently trading at $9.45 a share looks cheap. Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental that could affect the share price has already been reflected in the price. Shares topped out back in mid 2016 at well over $24 a share. Price has been making lower lows ever since.

We are though starting to see some significant divergences from price with respect to volume and momentum readings. Volume and momentum and good predictive indicators in that their trends usually precede price action. As the chart shows, both have been strong over the past while which leads us to believe that a bottom may be close.

Hennessy Advisors also pays out a very attractive dividend yield of almost 4.6%. Although the average dividend yield in the Asset management industry is quite high, Hennessy's dividend yield still is well above average.

Many times value investors look at how the key dividend metrics have been trending to get a read on how strong the company's financials really are. For example, although dividend growth has slowed down a tad over the past few years, the firm still has a very impressive 3-year average dividend growth rate of 36%. These type of numbers ensure that the respective shareholder gets paid while he waits for the investment to bear fruit.

Although the interest coverage ratio has dropped a tad in recent years, it still comes in at a very attractive 16.71. Furthermore, Hennessy's debt to equity ratio of 0.20 has never been lower since 2012. A strong balance sheet is imperative if sustained double-digit increases of the dividend is going to be the norm here.

As the chart shows above, over the past 8 months or so, Hennessy shares look like they have been undergoing a multi-month bottom formation. In technical analysis, it is called a saucer reversal pattern. We state this because of the valuation, the firm's financials and how the dividend has been trending. Hennessy now trades with an earnings multiple of just over 5. This number is well behind the average in this industry.

In fact, if we go back 5 years, we can see that this firm has been able to generate strong cash flows from its earnings - normally 10 to 20% higher than annual net profits. Over time, we see some type of reversion to the mean here with respect to the company's valuation. Could it take a while? Yes. Furthermore, because we are dealing with a micro-cap stock here, any meaningful buy or sell order could easily move shares significantly in one direction or the other. We would be willing to stomach the volatility here though as it would be a long-term play. Let's see if we can get a daily swing here in the share price soon enough.