Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition

Cisco is paying up for second-best technology, and if anything, I think the deal underlines the value of Ciena's leadership in data center coherent optical components.

Acacia is a solid second option to Ciena, but it remains to be seen if Acacia customers who compete with Cisco will continue to trust Acacia as a supplier.

As I lamented in the comment section of my last article on Cisco (CSCO), it's a particular curse of investment writing that companies will sometimes post meaningful news in between the time you submit an article and it's published, and that happened last week with Cisco's announcement of its intended acquisition of Acacia (ACIA).

I don't think the acquisition of Acacia is an unalloyed positive for Cisco, nor without some risks, but it is very consistent with Cisco's demonstrated strategy to shift away from M&A as a tool to enter new markets and towards using it as a tool to strengthen its capabilities in existing businesses. Coherent optics and pluggable modules are definitely a credible area for Cisco to focus, and I don't completely discount the possibility that Acacia, combined with the earlier deal for Luxtera, will help Cisco's lagging efforts among hyperscale customers. On balance, this is a credible use of shareholder capital, but not one that changes my basic view on Cisco, which is that of a good company, but not a compelling stock to me right now.

Adding More Optical Networking Assets

After closing its nearly $700 million deal for Luxtera, a fabless silicon photonics company, earlier this year, Cisco opted to follow that up with a $2.6 billion bid for Acacia and go even further toward in-sourcing more of its optical component needs. Cisco has been an Acacia customer for some time, although generally below 20% of Acacia ales, and Acacia has meaningful business with ZTE and Huawei, as well as some Cisco competitors like Arista (ANET).

Given Cisco's clear interest in in-sourcing various component capabilities, the Acacia deal makes sense. There is more and more integration between silicon, optics, and software in networking equipment, and having Acacia in-house will give the company more control over technology evolution, including the shift toward more pluggable technology (like 400G ZR). Although Acacia lags Ciena (CIEN) in core coherent optics, the company is nevertheless a strong second supplier with credible technology and Acacia seems to have an early edge in ZR, though I believe Ciena will likely close the gap before this market really scales up.

I also see some logic to this deal from an end-market perspective. Luxtera strengthened Cisco's business within the data center, and Acacia should strengthen it outside the data center. Despite its overall strength in switching and routing, Cisco hasn't done as well with hyperscale customers (where Ciena and Acacia have), and Acacia should help them at least to some extent.

How much Acacia will help Cisco on COGS remains to be seen. It's not really fair to just compare the two companies' gross margins (Acacia is in the mid-40%s, Cisco in the low 60%s) and conclude that there will be no benefit, but I don't believe this particular deal is driven by cost synergies. Instead, I think Cisco regards having more visibility and control of optical assets as critical to the future competitiveness of its networking business, and I don't really disagree with that deal.

How Much Will This Deal Impact The Market?

For Acacia shareholders, I think Cisco is offering a pretty fair price. While there was plenty of debate about how Acacia would compete with Ciena in the future, my own position is that Ciena is the top player and that Acacia was unlikely to seriously challenge them beyond being a second-source supplier.

Acacia's relationships with ZTE and Huawei mean that the deal will require Chinese approval, and although I don't think the Chinese will refuse to approve the deal, it is a risk to consider.

As for other players, I don't believe this deal is a negative for Ciena, and it may actually be a long-term positive. I expect some will say/ask, "if Ciena is so good, why didn't Cisco buy them?", and I think the answer there has to do with the scale of the deals - Ciena would have likely cost closer to $7.5 billion, if not more, and Cisco may well have felt that they would have to overpay for the parts they really wanted (the optical assets) versus the packet/optical switching equipment business. While having a deep-pocketed company like Cisco buy Acacia could make it a more competitive rival in the future, I think Ciena stands to benefit from customer migration - while Cisco has vowed to continue supplying components to Acacia customers that compete with Cisco, I expect some (if not many) customers to shift business away from Ciena.

Along those lines, this deal could be a positive for Inphi (IPHI) - a merchant supplier of coherent DSP products.

I don't think this deal is good news for Infinera (INFN) or Advatech (OTC:ADVA), as Acacia will be a much stronger option as a supplier (for those companies willing to do business with Cisco, at least), and the impact on Nokia (NOK) is harder for me to judge. On balance, I would think it should be positive for Nokia - customers who compete with Cisco and currently use Acacia and Ciena as primary and secondary sources may swap Acacia for Nokia, but Nokia has had its challenges with its cutting-edge coherent DSP program lately.

The Bottom Line

I think Cisco is pursuing a credible strategy in using M&A to improve its internal capabilities in existing businesses, and particularly in higher-growth opportunities like high-speed data center networking. As a rule, I'm skeptical about M&A strategies that focus on "second-best" assets, and I think there's a growing burden of proof on Cisco management to show that they can really leverage the technologies/IP they're acquiring to enhance their competitive position. If anything, I come out of this deal liking Ciena even more, as I think the Acacia deal underlines the value in high-end coherent optical technology, though I have to admit that Ciena's valuation isn't exactly a can't-miss prospect either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.