Alibaba's Stock May Surge Higher

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock may be due to increase by 7% or more in the coming weeks based on some recent options bets. Additionally, the technical chart is in agreement with the options betting, also indicating the stock may rise from its current price of approximately $171 on July 15. The stock's one-year forward price to earnings multiple is also near a 3-year low, making its current valuation compelling.

The last time I wrote on Alibaba was on June 19. At the time, I noted the stock could rise to as high as $179.50 from its then price of $165.65. The stock increased by 7.5% to a high of $177.95 on July 1, less than 1.75% from my target. You can now track my success and failure rate on Alibaba and all of my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created. I also have a similar spreadsheet which is exclusive to subscribers of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service.

Betting On A Jump By September

The options for expiration on September 20 have seen their open interest surge at the $175 strike price on July 15. The interest rose by almost 18,000 contracts, to a total open interest of nearly 35,000 contracts. For a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise above $182.60 if holding the options until the expiration date. There is a considerable wager at that strike price with the total open interest having a dollar value of about $26.2 million, a massive bet the stock increases.

(Alibaba $175 September Calls - Trade Alert)

Chart Points To Higher Prices

Additionally, the chart is bullish and is suggesting the stock increases. The stock recently tested a support level at an uptrend around $166.60 at the beginning of July, a bullish indication. Should the stock continue to rise, it is likely to move higher towards its next level of technical resistance at $182.60. That was a region that offered a great deal of support and resistance during March and April.

Weaker Yuan

Since the company reported results on May 15, analysts had been slowly raising their your full-year earnings and revenue estimates for the company. One reason that may be happening is that the Chinese currency, the yuan, has started to strengthen versus the dollar. It is important to remember how great the changes in the currency influence the company's results.

Data by YCharts

There is a strong correlation between the price of the stock and the currency. That is because the company earns revenue and profits in yuan but reports those results in dollars, for the stock. Investors value the stock based on its dollar earnings and revenue.

Data by YCharts

Valuation Is compelling

The stock is trading at near its lowest one-year price to earnings multiple since the summer of 2016, at 19.5. Not only that, but analysts are forecasting the company to have an earnings growth of 21% in fiscal 2020, 29% growth in fiscal 2021, and 29.5% growth in fiscal 2022. It gives the earnings a three-year compounded annual growth rate of 26.4%. It means that, when adjusting Alibaba's earnings for growth, the stock trades with a PEG ratio of about 0.74 based on its 3-year CAGR, suggesting the stock is currently cheap. Typically, a fairly valued stock trades with a PEG ratio of about 1, meaning its PE ratio and earnings growth rates are equal.

(Data from YCharts)

Risks

The risk for Alibaba continues to center around the trade tension between the US and China. While, currently, those tensions have eased, they could ramp back up again. That would likely make the value of yuan weaker versus the dollar, and that would hurt future revenue and sales estimates, which could negatively impact the stock's valuation.

Additionally, the stock has been a proxy for the trade war, and should tensions rise again, negative sentiment could weigh heavily on the stock.

During a period where it appears tensions are calm, the stock may continue its advance since the beginning of June. It could result in the stock rising in over the next few by 7% or more, if the options and technicals have anything to say on the topic.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Also, I now use audio to provide mid-day market updates, and explainers on Articles. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.