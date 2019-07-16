Image: Gold-Copper Chapada Mine in Brazil. Source: Sandstorm Gold.

Quick Presentation

The Canadian-based Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is a mid-tier gold, silver producer operating five mines throughout Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina (following the disposition of the Chapada Mine).

As a reminder, Yamana Gold announced on October 25, 2018, that it had sold its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina to Mineros S.A., and also sold on April 15, 2019, this year the gold-copper Chapada mine in Brazil to the Swedish Lundin that I discussed on Seeking Alpha.

The Chapada mine sale closed on July 5, 2019, and consequently, the company adjusted its full-year guidance. The purchase also includes a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Suruca gold project and the right to receive extra cash consideration of up to $125 million based on the gold prices over five years from July 5, 2019.

After the sale completion of the Chapada mine, the company will cease to produce copper, which represented almost 19% of the revenues. Hence, the second quarter of 2019 is the last quarter in which gold and copper production from the Chapada mine will be indicated.

As a result of the sale of Chapada, the company has adjusted its full-year 2019 guidance:

Also, the company indicated:

Following the Chapada sale completion, on July 5, 2019, Yamana Gold announced Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes.

Finally, during the second quarter of 2018, Leagold (OTCQX:LMCNF) acquired Brio Gold and issued to Yamana Gold, approximately 20.5% of Leagold shares outstanding.

Yamana Gold announced preliminary production results for the second quarter of 2019

On July 10, 2019, Yamana Gold announced production results (including the Chapada Mine).

Below is the graph indicating gold (yellow) and silver (grey) production from 2Q'15 to 2Q'19:

Production of gold equivalent was 257,556 Au Eq. Oz, by applying the coefficient 85.87:1 between gold and silver. The output in GEOs for the second quarter of 2019 is down 5.3% sequentially.

One important production highlight is that the Jacobina Mine recorded its 11th consecutive quarter of more than 30K ounces of gold production.

Canadian Malartic, El Penon mines achieved strong performance during the second quarter as well. However, production in the Minera Florida mine suffered from lower productivity during the second quarter as the company arranged new collective bargaining deals with several unions.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Yamana Gold is a slow mover, despite a bullish price of gold closing well over $1,400 per Oz last Friday, which helped the stock to recover some of the ground lost in April/June, I do not see any exciting elements coming from this production update.

The sale of Chapada will drastically change the debt profile (the company expects a debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 1, by 2021). But it comes at the cost of lower reserves and lower production. The company expects free cash flow positive in H2 2019 (in-line with projection), which means the Q2 results will not be strong enough to tilt the stock to the positive side even if the company expects to double dividend from $0.02 to $0.04 a share or a yield of 1.5%-1.7%.

The Agua Rica project is potentially the key to free cash flow improvement, but it is still far from an immediate outcome. A pre-feasibility study will be ready in 2020. So far, Agua Rica's measured and indicated copper reserves at 11.5 MM Lbs with annual production in the first ten years of operation to average approximately 520 M Lbs Cu Eq.

AUY chart is showing a descending channel pattern with line support at $2.35 (I recommend buying and accumulating at this level depending on the price of gold) and line resistance at about $2.65. (It is perhaps wise to take some profit off from $2.65 to long term resistance at $2.80.)

