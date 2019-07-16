ImmunoGen: Bold Move To Position A Comeback

Amid the failure of mirvetuximab in the FORWARD 1 trial, ImmunoGen shares were decimated. Nonetheless, there are more than meets the eyes regarding the trial data.

I've always enjoyed a comeback story, be it Rocky Balboa or a "beaten down but not out" stock. In bioscience investment, when a depressed stock makes a successful comeback, the profits are phenomenal. As a testament to its profits, Peter Lynch often attributed the power of turnaround equities to his ultra performing portfolio. As such, it makes my research into this wild and fertile field quite rewarding and satisfying. As a highly promising turnaround prospect, Immunogen (IMGN) sparked my interest due to its convoluted yet positive data. For this data analysis, you have to do some digging to get to the golden nugget.

That being said, the latest tale of ImmunoGen commenced with the lead drug (mirvetuximab) that recently failed in its Phase 3 trial for ovarian cancer. Be that as it may, the subpopulation analysis by precision medicine revealed strong efficacy in patients having high folate alpha expression. Armed with intelligence on cancer genetics, Immunogen is diverting nearly all resources toward that front. And, I believe that their bold strategy will pay off handsomely. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Immunogen and provide my expectation of its turnaround development.

Figure 1: ImmunoGen chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The company

As usual, I'll provide a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Waltham Massachusetts, ImmunoGen is focused on the innovation and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") to serve the strong unmet needs in various cancers. As the eagle dominating its niche, ImmunoGen has successfully quartered numerous companies to ride the wings of its validated ADC technology.

Most notable is the giant Swiss Pharma, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) that employs ImmunoGen's ADC for its flagship drug (Kadcyla). Other firms using ImmunoGen's validated technology include Eli Lilly (LLY), Novartis (NVS), Sanofi (SNY), and Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF). Despite the ambiguous mirvetuximab data, the fact that many reputable companies are using ImmunoGen's technology is solid proof in the pudding of its leadership in ADC.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: ImmunoGen)

As having strong intellectual property protection is paramount to a good investment, I like the fact that ImmunoGen is deepening its moat. By mid-2016, the company successfully secured 765 worldwide patents under its belt. A flurry of 749 pending patents is waiting to be placed in its trophy case. In a two-pronged approach, ImmunoGen is essentially capturing revenue from out-licensed medicines for brewing other in-house ADC innovation. The fruits of its previous success are being harvested to plant further seeds of growth.

Antibody-Drug Conjugate

That being said, let's analyze the crux of ImmunoGen's underlying technology. As its name implied, an antibody-drug conjugate is a conjugation (i.e. linkage) of an antibody to a cytotoxic "payload." Being the body's natural defense molecule, an antibody has a surreal level of specificity. Like radar that locks on a moving target, an antibody zones in cancer cells with exactitude. As it latches onto these rogue cells, the payload is activated like a smart missile. Consequently, the ultimate fate for targeted cancer is complete destruction.

Figure 3: ADC mechanism of action (Source: Lancet)

Due to the ingenious mechanism of action, ADCs can be administered at a high dosage to achieve maximal therapeutic efficacy with minimal toxicity. In my view, this form of precision medicine is superior to conventional chemotherapy. Since chemotherapy indiscriminately destroys all rapidly dividing cells, cancer cells and normal cells with a high turnover rate (i.e. gastrointestinal tract liners and hair cells) are concurrently being decimated. As such, patients on chemo usually suffer from significant hair loss, nausea, and vomiting. With ADC, there is no hair loss. Therefore, patients are saved from a trip to their hairstylist while enjoying a second chance at life.

Mirvetuximab Setback

As the crown jewel of ImmunoGen, mirvetuximab (i.e. Mirve) recently completed its Phase 3 FORWARD 1 study in patients afflicted by platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. With the data published back on March 1, 2019, Mirve vanquished Mr. Market's faith but not corporate confidence. In other words, Mirve failed to reach its primary endpoint of progression-free survival for the overall population. Notwithstanding, the management and poised investors are optimistic about the strong secondary outcome for the group with high folate alpha receptor ("FRA") expression.

Figure 4: FORWARD 1 setup (Source: ClinicalTrial.gov)

In the wake of a Type C meeting with the FDA, ImmunoGen received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the agency. As a courteous way of saying that a drug failed, a CRL provides crucial information to the company. If the CRL cites manufacturing issues, I believe that can be easily ameliorated. The straw that breaks the camel's back is when the agency requested another trial. Running another study is time-consuming and resource intensive. As if an Albatross is hanging over ImmunoGen's neck, the FDA summoned a new Phase 3 study for Mirve.

Despite the CRL, the high FRA-expressed group clearly enjoyed therapeutic benefits. And, the fact that these patients are extremely sick while there are limited therapeutic options underlie a heightened demand for Mirve. During the time, there was a lot of uncertainty about how events will unfold. Nonetheless, I know that ImmunoGen won't fold on Mirve due to the FRA finding. After all, ImmunoGen was pushing for Mirve accelerated approval based on the FORWARD 1 data that failed to deliver questionable results.

After FORWARD 1 publication, I stated that perhaps Immunogen will commence a new study for patients with high FRA expression. My projection during the time was supported by the statement made by the Associate Director of Clinical Research at the Stephenson Cancer Center (Dr. Kathleen Moore). Sending hopes to patients and shareholders, Moore remarked:

Even though FORWARD 1 did not meet its primary endpoint, I continue to be impressed with the efficacy and tolerability of Mirve in ovarian cancer patients, especially in the subset with high FRA expression. I look forward to continuing to work with ImmunoGen to analyze the Phase 3 data and determine the most appropriate path to bringing Mirve to those patients who benefit most from it.

Grooving A Road To Comeback

Fast forward to today, ImmunoGen published the news that rocked the corporate strategy and daily operations to the core. In other words, ImmunoGen laid off 220 of its 296 employees. Asides from three earlier-stage assets, ImmunoGen halted all R&Ds and subleased excess office/lab space. It seems that Immunogen is doing exactly what I anticipated: focusing Mirve on ovarian cancer who have FRA expression while conserving cash. In my view, that's a prudent strategy and a bold move. Commenting on the development, the Chairman of the Board (Steve McCluski) conceded:

This was an extremely difficult decision for the Board, as we believe deeply in the therapeutic promise of ADCs, the company's science, and its people. These are, however, the right steps to take to bring Mirve to patients and offer the best opportunity to capture long-term value for our shareholders, whom we thank for their support.

Since running a deep pipeline consumes tremendous capital, it's strategic that ImmunoGen is gearing down for "one shot one kill." As clinical intelligence is imperative to the survival of a company, it seems to me that ImmunoGen recently figured out the best survival approach via precision medicine. In knowing that Mirve truly works for ovarian cancers with high FRA expression, ImmunoGen has a solid chance of delivering robust data. Ultimately, I believe that Mirve will gain approval and thereby induce a vigorous rally. To get there, the company still needs substantial cash down the road. As such, the drastic employees and R&D reduction are crucial.

Accordingly, I forecasted that there is a 70% (i.e. strongly favorable) chance that the new trial will yield strong outcomes for this dreaded disease. My rationale stems from the fact that the subpopulation with high FRA expression has strong efficacy. Due to FORWARD 1's stellar quality, results from the subpopulation will most likely transfer to the new trial. Essentially, precision medicine analysis of Mirve's failure spawned a successful trial in the making. Pulling corporate morale forward to the upcoming battle for life and death, the President and CEO (Mark Enyedy) remarked:

I thank the employees separating from the business for their significant contributions to ImmunoGen and to the advancement of the ADC field. Reorganizing the business is critical to the Company's future, enabling us to extend our cash position and continue the development of Mirve and our portfolio of promising ADCs in earlier stages of development. We look forward to continued progress with the business, including the start of the registration study for Mirve by year-end and additional monotherapy and combination data at ESMO in September, identifying a recommended Phase 2 dose and initiating combination studies with IMGN-632 in H2, and filing an IND for IMGC-936 by the end of 2019.

Financials Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. Accordingly, ImmunoGen procured $8.6M in revenues compared to $19.8M for the same period a year prior. This represents a 56.5% revenue decrease. Based on royalty alone, the revenues for both quarters were overall consistent (i.e. $8.5M and $7.2M). Because ImmunoGen is a young company, let's analyze more meaningful metrics.

As follows, the research and development (R&D) spending for the respective periods registered at $38.9M and $44.8M. The higher R&D was due to the expenses related to FORWARD 1. I view the 13.2% year-over-year (YOY) R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits. That aside, there was $43.8M ($0.30 per share) net loss versus $38.6M ($0.30 per share) decline for the same year-over-year (YOY) comparison. On a per share basis, the bottom line earnings remain unchanged.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: ImmunoGen)

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $270.4M in cash and equivalents and thereby signifies a 3.0% increase from $262.4M last year. The proceeds generated from sales of the residual rights to Kadcyla in January strengthened the balance sheet. Based on the latest update, the company expects to end 2Q2019 at $240M. Along with expense reductions, there should be adequate capital to fund operations until completion of the new Phase 3 trial in 1H2022. The cash position here is quite intriguing because it signifies that you're basically getting the company for free. After all, the stock is trading at roughly $324M while the cash position sits around $270.4M.

Despite the strong cash reserve, I believe there will be an offering around year-end because of the $50.2M quarterly OpEx rate. Of note, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11.

Though I do not mind an offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that employs dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 130.6M to 147.8M for ImmunoGen, my rough arithmetics yield the 13.1% dilution. At this rate, ImmunoGen easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment. Hence, this company is most definitely not a serial diluter.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for ImmunoGen is whether Mirve can generate positive endpoints for the new Phase 3 trial. In case of a negative clinical binary, it's dollars to doughnuts that the stock will tumble over 80% and vice versa. After all, the lifeline of ImmunoGen is now linked to Mirve's heartbeat.

Due to my confidence in precision medicine, I ascribed a 35% chance of a negative clinical binary. There is also the risk that other franchises might not bear fruits. Additionally, there is the remote concern that ImmunoGen might not reduce its OpEx fast enough and thereby encounters a cash flow constraint.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my recommendation on ImmunoGen a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. Harnessing the therapeutic prowess of the tried and true ADC, ImmunoGen is enjoying a significant revenue stream to power other pipeline prospects. Regardless of Mirve setback, the expense reduction and emphasis on high FRA-expression positioned ImmunoGen for a vigorous turnaround. In light of the robust FRA data, I expect the new trial to transcend disappointment into excitement. Ultimately, ImmunoGen will reward the opportunistic shareholders and delivers hopes to patients with ovarian cancer worldwide.

I'd like to remind investors that the decision to buy, sell, or hold is ultimately yours to make. If it's up to me, I would increase my purchase of ImmunoGen to anticipate a spectacular comeback. ImmunoGen is an extremely high-risk bet that comes with mega profits. The key is whether the turnaround will be truly successful. In my analysis, I arrived at the conclusion that there is a real and solid shot at turning around. Last but not least, it's best to acquire shares in a "stepwise" fashion for a lower average cost. After all, investors are still "shell shock" from the recent FDA Type C meeting.

