Citigroup's Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected

Citigroup's (C) 2Q19 results, delivered ahead of the opening bell on July 15, were not disastrous - certainly not when contrasted against subdued expectations for market-sensitive revenues. But the bank's all-around earnings beat, driven primarily by gains in Tradeweb, tight opex control and an aggressive share buyback program, also failed to inspire, in my opinion.

On the results of the quarter

Starting from the top, Citi's global consumer division seems to have been the brightest spot in the bank's business portfolio once again. I have noted in the past that, according to the management team, the company would "make adjustments (to the growth strategy) if it gets the sense economic conditions are changing." This does not seem to be happening, as end-of-quarter assets grew 4% in a slightly accelerating trend through the period, with higher credit card balances helping to support momentum.

NIM (net interest margin) came in on the lower end of expectations, as noted by analysts - about 3 and 5 bps below last year's and last quarter's levels, respectively (see line graph below). This is not a surprise to me, considering the new interest rate environment that I pointed out in my earnings preview could "eat into banks' margins" this quarter.

The more severe headwinds came in the form of substantially lower investment banking and markets revenues. While the former dropped 10% YOY on the back of advisory fees that fell off a cliff (likely reflecting the wobbly M&A environment across the sector), the large fixed income sub-segment only looked robust because of the Tradeweb gain.

The weak results on the institutional side of the business had been warned about by top executives at the larger banks recently, with JPMorgan's (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon projecting that his company would see M&A and capital market revenues drop 10% and peer Bank of America (BAC) speaking of lower trading revenues as a result of macroeconomic worries coupled with what I believe could be a secular decline in the institutional trading business.

In the end, I believe Citi's bottom-line results looked solid on the surface primarily as a result of (1) opex management and (2) share repurchases. On the former, efficiency ratio continues to drop sharply and consistently (see line chart below), aided by the industry-wide trend in mobile and online banking that bodes well for margins. Regarding the latter, I am less excited by an aggressive payout ratio of 103% (vs. only 75% this time last year), suggesting that the bank might be stretching itself thin to boost shareholder value through cash distributions.

On the stock

Citigroup's 2Q19 results served to reinforce my views on the company, the stock and the financial services sector in general, as the July earnings season kicks off. I believe the industry will face challenges in the short term, particularly on the institutional side (although a resilient consumer business should partly offset the headwinds ), and I do not think that C is the most prudent way to invest in the space.

Shares continue to look inexpensive, as the chart above illustrates. Current year P/E of 9.6x is at a peer group low, and long-term PEG of 0.7x looks enticing at first glance. But I continue to think that the stock is cheaper for a good reason, including as a result of bottom line growth expectations that seem heavily reliant on opex reductions and share buybacks.

In the diversified banking space, I continue to favor a buy-and-hold approach in a higher quality name like JPMorgan, which is scheduled to report its second quarter results this Tuesday morning.

