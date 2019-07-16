Critical Commentary Of Closed-End Fund - Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Introduction

For many years in the business, broker dealers have been held to a limited standard of recommending only products that meet suitability requirements of an investor. I'm not going to go into detail about the standards of brokers verses advisors and suitability versus fiduciary responsibility. I am, however, going to bring up a point that applies not just to investments and finance, but to virtually everything in life: Trust but verify!

How do you know what the broker is representing to you actually is what they say it is? Do you understand why the particular investment or product is suitable for you? What purpose does it serve in your portfolio, and how does it fulfill that purpose? Lastly, is it in your best interest, or is there something better out there?

The Fallacy of Abundance

Source: Baked Goods by Anna M.W. from Pexels.com

It has been a long day, and you are on your way home, finally. Hubby calls and says, "Hey, we're out of bread. Can you please swing by the bread store and pick up a loaf?" Sure, no problem.

You turn into the parking lot of the Loaf Outlet and walk inside. There you are greeted with row upon row, isle upon isle of shelves loaded from floor to almost ceiling with different loaves of bread; there's white bread, wheat bread, 7 grain bread, ancient gain bread, rye bread, sour dough bread, potato loaf, gluten free... And this is just the prepackaged sliced loaf section. Over there in the bun and roll sections is just as many if not more selections to choose from, not to mention all of the choices in the fresh baked and artisan sections.

How do you choose? And, once you do choose, how do you know that you chose correctly?

It is temping to say that there are too many choices, too many variable to go through. However, that's the fallacy. It's Bread!! Your choices are bread, bread, bread, or bread. There is such an abundance of bread that you really only have one choice, bread.

So how do you chose? Well... what is important to you? Have a child with celiac? Get gluten free. Having corned beef and cabbage? Get rye. Hamburger - get potato rolls. Price - Bimbo or Wonder, shelf life - Pepperidge Farms, organic - Dave's Killer. It is not as difficult as it seems, and it does not need to be overwhelming.

That's what it is like for some people when it comes to investments; too many choices, and they are afraid they are going to choose the wrong one. But the truth is, there is not one best. There are a great many investments or products that will meet your needs. Figure out what your needs are, know the products you are considering, and build your portfolio from there.

What, Why, and How

For this article, we are going to go to the closed-end fund section of the "Investment Outlet" and take a closer look at "what, why, and how" of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG).

We will discuss the purpose of the fund and how it seeks to accomplish it. We will review the recent history including performance and distributions, and go over internal items and fees of the fund. Finally, I will give an opinion on the outlook of the fund for both the short and mid term.

After reading this article, you will hopefully be better informed to make the decision of whether or not this fund is appropriate for your portfolio.

Structure of the Fund and Purpose

Source: Coins by Skeeze from Pixabay.com

ETG is among three tax advantage income closed-end funds managed by Eaton Vance, including the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) and the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO). All three of the funds are intended to provide investors with "income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment." Along with income, the fund hopes to provide dividend growth and capital appreciation, but then again, don't most equity income funds?

To achieve this, Eaton Vance invests in both common and preferred stocks that pay qualified dividends. These dividends are then "passed through" to shareholders. And, because qualified dividends are treated at a better tax rate than ordinary income (15% for the mass affluent), investors receive that favorable income tax treatment Eaton Vance promises.

However, ETG invests in more than just your typical dividend paying stock. They hold a basket of both domestic and international equities, as well as high yield and investment grade bonds and notes, an ETF and short-term holdings, including both long and short futures contracts.

A review of the latest report of holdings (Form N-Q) shows both the diversity of the holdings, and the extent of leverage being used by the fund managers. Comparing the reports every six months also shows how active managed the portfolio actually is, with a turnover ration in excess of 100%.

To eliminate variation in distributions, Eaton Vance uses a managed distribution plan, last modified July 2018. All this means is that the fund pays out a set amount of money each month to shareholders regardless of the income received or gains realized. Currently, the fund is paying $.1025 per share per month.

Finally, one of the least talked about but probably most important factors to consider before investing with this fund is the use of leverage. ETG has a credit line with "a major financial institution" of up to $498M (see page 20 of latest annual filing Form N-CSR) and consistently uses credit to purchase additional securities and manage hedge positions. As of last report, the amount borrowed was $425M for a total leverage of 24.98%.

[Readers should note that the use of leverage by closed-end funds is commonplace. Investors should understand leverage and margin, how they can magnify gains and losses, and the risks associated with borrowing to purchase securities.]

Recent Performance and Distribution

Overall, Eaton Vance has done a very good job managing both the fund and distributions to provide investors with tax advantage income. In the early days of the fund (prior to 2008 financial crisis), shareholders saw decent income and appreciation of NAV due to capital gains. Over the last decade, management has been able to keep the distribution steady, and until very recently, 100% income generated qualified dividends.

However, beginning with the last change in the managed distributions plan, ETG began distributing long-term capital gains in July of 2018. By November 2018, the fund had finished distributing capital gains and started supplementing the distribution with return of capital.

Over that period of time, net investment income dropped by over half. As a result, management supplemented net income to maintain the distribution. The most recent distributions, June and July 2019, have been again 100% income distributions.

Administration noted in the last annual:

"The Fund’s use of leverage had the effect of achieving additional exposure to the common and preferred markets, magnifying the Fund’s exposure to its underlying investments."

Management noted underperformance in preferred securities, some common equity sectors and specifically address an issue with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), citing poor performance and the dividend cut for December 2018. There were no new comments in the semi-annual filed in April 2019; however, I did notice a couple of Pacific Gas & Electric notes that have gone into default, but these should have had limited impact.

With the most recent distributions coming from net income rather than capital gains or return of capital, management may have finished repositioning the portfolio and is setting up for another long run of 100% income distributions. But, I believe management may have a more difficult time of it than some shareholders think.

Causation and Concerns

It would not be an exaggeration to say that ETG was deeply hurt during the financial crisis. Beginning in 2007 and going on into 2008, the fund realized short-term capital losses of hundreds of millions of dollars. If we go back to 2009, ETG reported a capital loss carry forward of more than $600M.

Now, deferred capital losses do not expire. But back then, capital loss carry forward was limited to 10 years. So, losses realized in 2007 had to be offset by October 2017 and losses from 2008 had to be offset by October 2018. And, over the course of the past decade, that is exactly what the fund was doing. By 2014, the capital loss carry forward was down to less than $200M, and as of the latest annual, ETG reported using the last $31M of carry forward to offset capital gains.

So, for a decade now, management has been able to realize capital gains to support the distribution while offsetting those gains with the capital loss carry forward. Therefore, we see a decade long stretch of 100% income distributions. Once the carry forward was used, the fund began distributions of partial capital gains for the remainder of fiscal year 2018. Afterwards, distributions were partial return of capital.

With the last two distributions being again 100% income distributions, one can hope the trend will continue, but if management has had recent difficulty deriving enough income lately, the challenge may continue into the future just because of the nature of the closed-end funds

What I mean by that is that closed-end funds are expensive. And, most use leverage, which is also expensive. To maintain 100% qualified dividend distributions, the fund needs enough net income to cover both the distribution and expenses.

Eaton Vance is actually pretty reasonable when it comes to management expenses. They disclose $15M in fees for the last year. Including trustee and custodial fees brings the expense ratio to just over 1% - not bad relative to other CEFs. But, 2017 interest expense was less than $5M for the year. By 2018, that expense had grown to $10M. For the first six months of 2019, it was just under $7M. Combine the two, and costs go from about 1.1% to over 2%.

Source: Pen Paper and Envelope from MaxPixel.net

Back of the envelope math says if you have a 7% payout and 2% expenses, you need a 9% return to stay flat.

Outlook

We may see a slight dip in interest rates in the near term, if central banks do decide to ease. And a drop in LIBOR would be positive for the fund; however, the net effect is still uncertain. Income from operations has not recovered and indicators of a global slowdown continue to mount.

Shares have been trading at a lower discount than in the recent past, but that has just been a reversion towards the mean. If the fund is not able to continue to increase income, the fund will once again have to revert to either capital gain or return of capital distributions. Both of which could have a negative impact on value.

In short, this leads me to believe both the short-term (6 month) and mid-term outlook (1-2 years) is negative for this fund. The great big basket of capital loss carry forward is now empty and management has had to change strategy because of the loss of this particular tool. Historically, management has never achieved net investment income of 9%. Do you think they can do it now?

If your broker came to you and said they were raising fees from the prior 1.25% you had been paying to over 2%, would you consider changing advisors? Perhaps now is a good time to evaluate if this closed-end fund is not just suitable for your portfolio but also in your best interest. You may find other, less expensive alternative to provide you with tax-advantage income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.