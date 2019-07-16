IBM Earnings Preview

Source: Forbes

IBM (IBM) reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $19.16 billion and EPS of $3.07. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

IBM's Top Line Could Remain Stagnant Even After The Red Hat Deal

IBM has been transitioning from mainframe computing to cloud computing. Its top line has eroded for several quarters as the company has attempted to find its footing. Its recent $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat is expected to ramp up IBM's cloud computing strength. I would consider Q2 a reset quarter for IBM since it will not include results from Red Hat. Results for the second half of 2019 will better reflect the company's full operating potential.

The revenue impact from Red Hat will be negligible; Red Hat's revenue for its most recent quarter was $934 million, up 15% Y/Y. It would represent about 5% of IBM's proforma revenue of $19.1 billion. Its addition may not stop the slide in IBM's total revenue. IBM's proforma revenue (IBM Q1 2019 revenue and Red Hat's revenue for quarter-ended May 2019) declined 4% Y/Y.

Strong consulting revenue was not enough to keep Cloud and Cognitive Software from falling 2% Y/Y. Revenue growth from Global Business Services ("GBS") was flat while Global Technology Services ("GTS") fell 7%. GTS did not generate growth in hybrid cloud revenue, but the addition of Red Hat should help going forward. Red Hat's open-source software provides an alternative to proprietary software. Its hybrid cloud offerings could potentially (1) be more cost effective to scale than private cloud and (2) offer more data security than the public cloud. Red Hat will likely make IBM one of the top players in hybrid cloud computing.

IBM Has Levers To Pull

IBM's gross profit of $8 billion fell 2% Y/Y, declining less than revenue. Gross margin of 44% was up nearly 100 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross margin for GBS and GTS improved markedly. The company's efforts to shift its business mix to higher margin hybrid cloud and AI could lead to expanding margins. IBM reduced RD&E and SG&A expenses by 11%. These costs represent a $6 billion pool that could potentially be cut further. In that respect, IBM has levers to pull. The company was able to increase its operating income margin by 400 basis points to 10%.

The addition of Red Hat should add more scale and more cost-cutting opportunities. It may have to. IBM raised $20 billion of new debt to fund the deal. The combination will have to overcome interest costs on that new debt. Oracle's (ORCL) revenue growth has also been stagnant. Its cost containment efforts have allowed Oracle to grow operating income despite dismal top-line growth. ORCL bulls recently drove its share price up after it reported single-digit growth in operating income. Growth in hybrid cloud revenue and cost containment efforts could be IBM's new narrative in the second half of the year. It could also energize IBM bulls.

Conclusion

In terms of revenue, Red Hat will likely have a negligible impact. Its growth could allow IBM further reduce SG&A and R&D costs. IBM is down 1% Y/Y, but Red Hat could help jump-start growth in operating income. I rate IBM a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.