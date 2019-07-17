The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, which makes it the currency of choice when it comes to central bank holdings. During testimony before Congress last week, Representatives and Senators questioned Fed Chairman Jerome Powell about the status of the dollar, and he gave a brief definition of the term reserve currency. The Chairman explained that the British pound was the reserve currency before the dollar and the foreign exchange instrument at the top of the heap tends to stay in that position for prolonged periods. Achieving reserve currency status comes from a leading economy and stable political system. Since the dollar is the world's reserve currency, it is also the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities.

There is no clear and present challenge to the dollar's position as the reserve currency of the world, but that does not mean that the value of the greenback cannot head lower from its current level. One currency that tends to attract buying when the dollar and other foreign exchange instruments experience increased volatility is the Swiss franc as Switzerland has a long history of stability and political neutrality. The Invesco Currency Shares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) replicates the price action the Swiss franc versus US dollar currency relationship.

The Fed is pushing the dollar lower

Lower interest rates in the US will likely weigh on the value of the US dollar. The differential between short-term dollar and euro interest rates currently stands at 2.65-2.90%. After then June meeting when the Fed told markets that the Fed Funds rate would begin to decline the dollar index fell. If the central bank follows through on its plans, the dollar index will likely move lower as the yield differential between the dollar and the euro currency narrows. The euro makes up around 57% of the dollar index.

Source: CQG

After Chairman Powell's latest testimony before Congress, it appears that at least a 25-basis point decline in the Fed Funds rate is in the cards for the July meeting. The levels to watch on the downside in the dollar index are at the recent low at 95.365, the late June low, and at 95.17, the mid-March bottom in the index. Below there, the early January low at 94.635 is the next level of support, but the critical line in the sand in the downside for the dollar index is at the September 2018 low at 93.395. Currencies rarely move violently, but a break below the 93 level could put the February 2018 bottom at 88.15 back in place for the dollar index. After the recent meeting of the FOMC, the central bank seems on a path that may push the dollar lower against other world currencies, and that will suit the current administration just fine.

The President wants a weak greenback

President Trump has been a consistent critic of the Federal Reserve. Last year, he called the Fed's move to hike interest rates four times "crazy." The president has complained that the course of monetary policy was undermining tax and regulatory reforms aimed at stimulating the economy. On the campaign trail, President Trump advocated for a weak dollar as it would be a useful tool when it comes to the overall balance of trade. At his confirmation hearing in early 2017, the president's choice for Secretary of the Treasury argued that a weaker dollar is in the best interest of the US. Prior administrations had followed "strong dollar" policies. However, the Trump administration sees the currency markets as a tool to deliver another campaign pledge.

Fight fire with fire when it comes to currency manipulation

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump argued that trade policy was hurting US workers and the US economy. He argued against NAFTA and other trade agreements that benefited trading partners at the expense of the US. The president pointed his finger directly at China as the leading culprit when it comes to unfair trade. In 2018, he began addressing commerce between the US and China by slapping tariffs on the Chinese in what has escalated into a trade war. The tariffs hit China's economy hard, and the nation devalued the yuan and slashed interest rates to provide stimulus to the world's second-largest economy. The falling yuan against the dollar has put US negotiators in a more challenging position, which is why President Trump continues to criticize the Fed and advocate for a weaker dollar.

China has long manipulated the level of the yuan to suit its economic growth. A lower dollar would fight fire with fire when it comes to trade and the current negotiations. If the greenback were to decline in value, it would put the US in a better position to ask for concessions for the Chinese. It is not that the Trump administration wants the dollar to decline to levels where it is no longer the reserve currency of the world. Instead, the president's view is that a weaker dollar in the short to medium term would lead to a much stronger US currency in the coming years.

Gold is telling us that the dollar is going to break to the downside, but it is also telling us something else

The market that displayed the most significant reaction following the June Fed meeting was gold. The yellow metal broke out on the upside and out of a $331.30 trading range that had been in place since 2014.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, gold is now consolidating above the $1400 per ounce level. The precious metal that also serves as a global currency since central banks around the world hold the metal as part of their foreign exchange reserves is waiting for the next move in US interest rates and the dollar.

The break to the upside could be a sign that the dollar index will eventually break to the downside. However, the fact that gold has rallied in almost every currency in the world since the early 2000s has more significant ramifications. Years of accommodative central bank policies historically low rates of interest around the world have caused the price of gold to appreciate against fiat currencies. Since paper money depends on the full faith and credit of the countries that issue the legal tender, gold is screaming that faith is declining and credit is worsening when it comes to governments. The world's central banks may have saved economies from a prolonged recession or worse following the 2008 financial crisis, but the policies have come at a price and gold, and the appearance of the digital currency asset class is telling us that currency values are falling across the board.

The Swiss franc could offer value - FXF on the long side

In times of uncertainty, investors and traders have turned to safe-havens, like gold, to protect assets and preserve value. Switzerland has always been a haven during times of economic uncertainty. The Swiss government has a history of austerity when it comes to monetary policy. The small nation is also the world's seventh-largest holder of gold in reserves, one behind China and just ahead of Japan. Meanwhile, Switzerland has the world's twentieth largest economy by GDP. The small country benefits from a stable political system, sound infrastructure, and favorable tax rates. While the Swiss economy has only grown by 1 to 1.5% over recent years, its currency, the Swiss franc, has a long history of stability. A falling dollar would likely boost the value of the Swiss franc over the coming months.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that since late 2015, the Swiss franc has traded in a range between $0.9686 and $1.0908 against the US dollar. If the Fed begins cutting interest rates the Swiss franc will likely appreciate from the $1.0183 level against the dollar where it was trading on July 16.

The fund summary for the Invesco Currency Shares Swiss Franc Trust states:

The investment seeks to track the price of the Swiss franc, net of trust expenses. The fund seeks to reflect the price of the Swiss franc. The sponsor believes that, for many investors, the shares represent a cost-effective investment relative to traditional means of investing in the foreign exchange market.

The US dollar versus Swiss franc currency relationship fell from $1.0392 on June 25 to a low at $1.0112 on July 9, a decline of 2.69%, the dollar got stronger against the Swiss franc over the period.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that over around the same period, the FXF product declined from the $95.48 level to $93.22 or 2.37%. Something to keep in mind is that even if the Fed lowers interest rates by 50 basis points, short-term rates in Switzerland stand at negative three-quarters of one percent. Therefore, holding Swiss franc involves a cost rather than a yield.

While holding Swiss francs comes at a cost, the current uncertainty over the EU and Brexit and a push by the US central bank to lower rates could make the Swiss franc an island of stability in the global foreign exchange market over the second half of 2019 and beyond.