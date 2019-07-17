Lumber Declines Despite A Dovish Fed

The price of lumber took off on the upside from a low at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in September 2015 when many other commodity prices were hitting multiyear lows. After rising above the 1993 record peak at $493.50 in late 2017, the price kept on going on the upside in 2018, reaching a high at $659 in May of last year. The move to over 33.5% above the previous record level came to a sudden halt, as the price dropped to just under $300 per 1,000 board feet only five months later in October 2018. After an attempt at a recovery, the price made a lower low in May of this year when it reached $286.10, the lowest level since May 2016.

The futures market for lumber is highly illiquid as the total open interest as of July 15 stood at only 2,379 contracts. Other industrial commodities that trade on the futures exchange attract much higher levels of participation than the wood market. The most recent open interest in NYMEX crude oil futures stood at 2.084 million contracts, and in COMEX copper futures the metric was at 268,719 contracts at the beginning of this week. Lumber is a market that I watch rather than trade because of the lack of liquidity. However, several products move higher and lower with the price of wood, and the CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (CTT) operates as a real estate investment trust in the lumber market as it is highly sensitive to the price of lumber futures.

Buy the rumor and sell the news

The lumber futures market has done an excellent job of predicting price action in the commodities market. Lumber was one of the first futures markets to hit a low back in September 2015 at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet. Gold and other precious metals hit lows in December 2015 and January 2016. Copper and base metals reached bottoms in January 2016, and crude oil hit its low in February 2016.

The price of lumber traded to its high in May 2018, before many other raw material prices fell on the back of the ongoing trade dispute with China. Therefore, the lumber has been a leading indicator, at times. While past performance never guarantees the futures, the price of wood has been declining since trading to a high at $413.60 per 1,000 board feet on the nearby futures contract in mid-June.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that lumber futures have been steadily declining since mid-June, even as other commodities have displayed price strength. The news that the Fed plans to cut the Fed Funds rate by the end of 2019 has not supported the price of lumber, which is a critical component when it comes to construction. While a falling interest rate environment should favor the price of wood, the price has declined in what has been a buy the rumor and sell the fact reaction to the prospects for lower US interest rates.

On the weekly chart, price momentum is crossing lower in the upper region of neutral territory while relative strength is falling from a neutral condition. Open interest dropped from 4,408 contracts during the week of June 3 when lumber was on its way to the most recent high to 2,379 on July 15, a decline of over 46%. Falling price and declining open interest is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market.

Trading below the midpoint in 2019

So far in 2019, the price of nearby lumber futures traded in a range from $286.10 to $453.90 per 1,000 board feet. With the price at the $333.50 level on July 16, the price of wood was $36.50 below the midpoint this year and since mid-September 2018.

The lumber market reflects the offseason for construction

Futures contracts reflect the market's perception of price trends that will develop over the coming months. We are now in the heart of the summer season, and construction is still in the peak season. However, as the fall and winter approach, the demand for lumber typically declines. The low in 2015 came in September as the market looked towards the winter of 2015/2016. While the most recent low occurred in May 2018 at $286.10, that bottom was likely the result of concerns over trade weighing on the global economy. At the same time, the markets had not yet incorporated the shift towards a falling interest rate environment in May.

The price of lumber has been falling since June but given the prospects for lower interest rates which translates to lower mortgage rates, the price of wood could find another bottom sooner rather than later despite the seasonality of the lumber futures market.

Price levels to watch over the coming weeks and months

Price action tends to fill gaps on charts over time. On the daily chart, the September lumber futures filled a void on the chart dating back to June 10 and 11 on the downside.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates the price gapped higher from $331.90 on June 10 to $339.30 on June 11. The contract moved to over the $400 level before it turned lower, and on July 15 lumber futures filled the void on the daily chart when it traded to a low at $331 during the trading session. Time will tell if the bottom end of the gap in September lumber futures will be a low, but the market continues to expect lower interest rates which have historically been a bullish factor for new homes and the price of lumber. On July 16, the price was just above the low from the previous trading session.

The CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a Lumber REIT

While I believe that lumber offers value at below the $340 per 1,000 board feet level on the September futures contract regardless of seasonality, I would never recommend a long position in the lumber futures market because of the lack of liquidity. With open interest at 2379 contracts and an average of fewer than 1000 contracts changing hands each day, execution of long or short positions when entering or exiting the market can be a challenge. Moreover, illiquid markets are susceptible to the types of price gaps we witnessed from June 10 to June 11, which can be painful for market participants when on the wrong side of the gap.

Meanwhile, the CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is a REIT with exposure to the lumber market that tends to move higher or lower with the price of wood. CTT offers a lot more liquidity to market participants as it has net assets of $497.21 million, and over 218,000 shares change hands over average each day. CatchMark's company profile states:

CatchMark seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The price of lumber moved from $214.40 in September 2015 to a high at $659 in May 2018.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, CTT moved from a low at $7.90 in August 2015 to a high at $13.73 per share in March 2018, an increase of just under 74%. While lumber futures offered a much higher percentage gain over the period, CTT is a far more liquid product. Recently, the price of September lumber futures dropped from $407.70 on July 2 to the most recent low at $331 on July 15, or 18.8%. Over the same period, CTT moved from $10.77 on July 5 to a low at $9.90 on July 15 or 8.1%. While CTT tends to underperform on the upside, the REIT often outperforms the percentage price action on the downside when compared to the price of lumber futures.

The price of lumber has declined despite the dovish stance of the US Federal Reserve and the prospects for lower interest rates. Now might be an excellent time to consider a scale-down approach to buying CTT shares. Not only does the company's shares do a reasonable job tracking the price of lumber, but it pays an attractive 5.35% dividend to shareholders at the $10.14 per share level on Tuesday, July 16.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.