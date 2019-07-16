JPMorgan: The Threat Of A New Financial Crisis

JPM is among the most exposed banks to CLOs and will likely suffer mark-to-market losses on its balance sheet if a stressed and illiquid market environment is on its way.

Thesis

The leverage finance market and the CLO market pose a significant threat to individual investors, large investors and underwriters like JPMorgan (JPM), as well as the global economy. Reasons for that include the rising level of levfin in the US, increase in CLO spreads and the CLO market losing one of its major buyers.

Introduction

As I was reading through Q1 2019 earnings call transcript of JPM, for the most part I was pleased with the results. We saw record revenue and net income combined with a strong performance across all major businesses. The economic environment was also OK as wages were going up, inflation was moderate and financial markets have recently started to recover on the back of consumer and business confidence trends.

Everything seemed perfectly fine to me and I was happy with the strong quarter of one of my favorite positions until I reached the end of the earnings call transcript where an analyst from Société Générale - Andrew Lim - asked something that I find very concerning. Here is what he asked:

"Sure. Okay, thanks. So my follow-on question is on CLOs. So as some Japanese institutions are big buyers of U.S. highly rated CLOs, but a few weeks ago the Japanese FSA introduced some new rules saying that there had to be 5% risk retention by U.S. issuers in order for the Japanese institutions to buy them. So I'm just wondering if you're seeing yet any change in demand from Japanese institutions and likewise on the other side if there is any change in behavior from U.S. CLO issuers in terms of trying to integrate 5% risk retention."

What the CFO - Martin Lake - answered was also interesting.

"It’s a great question. The answer I'm going to give you is not that I'm aware of at this time, but I'll have to follow up with you. Jamie are you aware? No? Sorry Andrew, we'll come back to you. Not that I'm aware of, but it is a good, but nevertheless quite detailed question."

Yes, it really is a good question and the fact the company’s representatives were not aware of these issues is a huge warning sign for me.

CMOs and CLOs – different name for the same problem

Do you remember the collateralized debt obligations (CDOs)? About 11 years ago they were among the major reasons for the financial crisis.

A CDO is a structured financial product that pools together cash flow generating assets (in this case, mortgages, bonds, loans) and repackages them so that they can be sold to investors who in turn will receive interest. CDOs made possible for banks to “recycle” risky debt like subpar and subprime mortgages (CMOs) who were unlikely to make good on their payments into AAA-rated instruments who were considered to be riskless due to substantial diversification. For different reasons, investors failed to notice the risk related to the CMOs and not long after a domino-like collapse followed and many investors lost their money into the so called “riskless asset” (not to mention the millions of homeowners who defaulted on their mortgages).

Now I see the same problem with the so-called collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) which is a fancy name for a similar threat.

Like the CMOs, the CLOs are also a type of collateralized debt obligation (CDO). The difference between a CMO and a CLO is that in a CMO, you repackage mortgages, and in CLO, you repackage loans. And not just any kinds of loans, the loans in the CLOs are often low credit leveraged finance loans used for non-cash flow generating activities like leverage buyouts (LBOs) or payment of dividends. Also, the companies that were in need of such loans already had some substantial amounts of debt on their balance sheet.

The leveraged finance (levfin) market

The leveraged finance market in the US has continued to grow, surpassing $1 trillion in 2017, and with it, the CLO issuance also increased. The levfin market has grown so large that now it is more than two times the size it was in 2008 and almost half of its amount is in CLOs. Also, the CLOs are often structured in such a way that allows companies to get even more debt if needed.

Source: dealogic

The risks

The large growth in the US CLO volume has largely been attributed to strong demand from Japanese investors hunting for yield. However, this is no longer the case as Japanese regulations issued a new risk retention rule in March 2019 to now require issuers to have at least 5% risk retention in order for Japanese institutions to be allowed to purchase CLOs.

This is what the SG analyst was talking about, and he has every right to be worried about that, as this could have a substantial impact on CLO growth and on demand of levfin loans. Also, as liquidity decreases, the CLO spread will continue to increase as it has been over the past year.

Source: Bloomberg

I believe that as yields continue to rise, the levfin market and the CLO market have the potential to lead to catastrophic results for investors as well as the economy, as companies will start to default on riskier loans once again, creating a domino-like collapse like 2008 with the CMOs. One must consider that mutual funds are also a major buyer of CLOs and mark-to-market losses will increase fund redemptions resulting in fire sales and lower prices.

What about JPM and other banks?

Many of the big US banks are very exposed to the leverage lending and CLO market, including JPM, as banks remain the largest leverage loan underwriters in 2019.

Source: Forbes

As well as underwriters, banks are also exposed to CLOs by buying them. JPM was the second largest buyer of CLOs in 2018, meaning that banks are in no way immune to a downturn in levfin and will suffer mark-to-market losses on their balance sheets.

Source: Forbes

Conclusion

The risk that the CLO market hides is one of my major concerns about the future of the economy and the stock market. I fear that the CLO threat is very similar to the CMO market threat in 2008 and now things are not looking good as CLO and levfin levels are very high, CLO spreads are rising and the CLO market has lost one of its major buyers in the form of Japan. Banks like JPM are also very risky, as JPM is among the largest buyers and underwriters of CLOs and may suffer substantial losses on its balance sheet as the CLO market turns north.

I will be listening to JPM's earnings call on July 16 with great interest as I look for any CLO related comments from analysts or management, and I will also continue to keep an eye on the CLO market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.