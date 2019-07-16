Abercrombie & Fitch: Doing The Right Thing

However, there are other changes from online selling and search that also dictate different physical stores.

Although this article is on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), it will actually present an insight that's applicable to many other retailers having a physical presence.

The Insight

The main thesis that affects retailers and other service providers has to do with online substitution. The idea is simple, as sales migrate online, physical retailers sell less, and thus more stores fall into "unprofitabilityhood" and need to be closed.

This thesis is obviously in play. However, I believe there's yet another emerging possibility that also needs to be taken into consideration. This possibility means that retail chains will tend to shrink beyond the needs dictated by mere store profitability alone.

Think about what often happens. You search (a retailer's website) or Google for some particular product. If you want/need to obtain or check this product physically, you note down the address of the retailer you've chosen and head there.

Therein lies the insight: the reach of any retail store is increased by this searching process. Instead of a store relying on very local foot traffic for its business, it will now also rely in online-search traffic for an ever-increasing part of its business. If each store's sphere of influence increases, then the number of stores needed to cover any given area becomes smaller.

Moreover:

Since the traffic being driven by online searches is more focused on what it wants, you need less exposition area and more local warehousing area. The warehousing area is denser than the exposition area, so you need smaller stores for any given level of traffic.

Since more traffic is coming from a larger distance and not on foot, you need more convenient locations, instead of flagship-like locations where parking is hard and expensive. This argues for stores on places that see a bit less foot traffic but easier parking. These stores will be less expensive to lease given location, and they'll be more productive given the non-local traffic coming from online sources.

That's What Abercrombie & Fitch Is Doing

Abercrombie & Fitch is moving from expensive flagship stores in expensive locations, to smaller, cheaper and more productive stores that cater more to the online traffic Abercrombie & Fitch itself generates.

This is no coincidence. Abercrombie & Fitch already generates 30% of its revenues online. That's a powerful factor in this change in dynamics. Those 30%, in as much as they want to interact with physical stores, won't be nearly as focused on having to go to a flagship store or have to reach the store on foot. Any easily accessible (by car) Abercrombie & Fitch store will do.

On another note, which I already covered, Abercrombie & Fitch is booking the one-off cost of closing some flagship stores in its non-GAAP earnings. This is wildly excessive and nearly no other company would do the same. It's much more appropriate to look at Abercrombie's earnings while removing the effect from this one-off cost.

The interesting thing is, if we look at Abercrombie's earnings that way, its EPS consensus estimates didn't even drop, while the stock was nearly cut in half. The pre-tax impact of the move was ~$0.66, whereas Q2 2019 EPS consensus dropped $0.58, and 2019 EPS consensus dropped $0.51.

It's Not Just Abercrombie & Fitch

As I said early on, this trend will apply to many other physical retailers. We can thus expect:

A continued trend towards fewer physical locations.

A continued trend towards smaller, cheaper, physical locations.

And, importantly, an increase in productivity for the remaining locations (when we add the online sales back in).

A Side Note

What gave me this insight was the behavior of gold-buying stores (here in Portugal). With most of the customers finding these stores through web searches, after finding a suitable place to sell the gold they'll travel to the store they choose. This has reduced the need to have a higher store count in a given area to capture the same customers. Thus, fewer, more productive, stores, are being the end result.

The gold-buying store trend is an extreme case (because a larger percentage of customers come from online searches). Still, it highlights something which is also being seen in other kinds of retail (as the percentage of sales generated online increases).

Conclusion

Part of the physical store retrenchment isn't happening because the physical retailing model is dead. Part of this retrenchment is also an adaptation to the changes imposed by online searching and selling. The kind of physical stores that made most sense in the old physical retailing world are now changing in the post-online retailing world.

The end result, at least for Abercrombie & Fitch, but also for others, will likely be more productive, more profitable but also smaller, stores.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 41% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.