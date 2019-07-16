Downside Risk To Be Applied To Agriculture Commodities After Monday's Reports And Favorable Weather In The 8-16 Day

Overall market sentiment in favor of the bears; downside risk to be applied to grain prices.

Medium range forecast models show potential for major pattern shift in the 8-16 day with heat relaxing over the central and eastern U.S. and focusing on the West.

Excessive heat to envelope the central and eastern U.S. through next weekend in what's to be the hottest stretch so far this year; widespread 90s and 100s anticipated.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk will outweigh upside potential after Monday's reports and after forecast models hint at a major weather pattern change that includes temperatures returning closer to normal levels in favor of the crops.

Grain prices finish lower on Monday with inspection and weather in focus

The U.S. September corn futures finished Monday's trading session down 2.73% to $4.4162, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 1.18% to $9.2000 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 2.70% to $5.0888. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 1.86% ($0.32) to $16.93, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished down 1.37% ($0.22) to $15.68 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 2.22% ($0.13) to $5.61. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 14 cents to $5.090, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 17.6 cents to $4.494, resulting in a bearish 60-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.102 to $5.324. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

Wheat surprises with a noticeably weaker inspection number in Monday's inspection report; soybeans come in more than expected

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending July 11 at 676k metric tonnes. This came in below last week's mark of 721k metric tonnes, but in line with traders' expectations of 500k-800k metric tonnes. Mexico (260k) and Japan (201k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 315k metric tonnes, markedly less than last week's 616k metric tonnes and less than traders' expectations of 400k-600k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 184k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 81k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Mexico (56k), China (50k), and Japan (45k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 854k metric tonnes, more than last week's 762k tonnes and above traders' range of 500k-800k tonnes. China (461k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending July 11, 2019.

Source: USDA

Monday's crop progress report reveals corn and soybeans lagging in progress and quality while wheat is faring well

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of July 14, 17% of this year's corn is silking. That's well behind both last year's 59% and the 5-year average pace of 42%. Of the corn planted, 58% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 57% a week ago and 72% last year.

Spring wheat headed is at 78%. That's behind last year's pace of 91% and the 5-year average of 87%. Of the spring wheat planted, 76% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 80% last year and 78% last week.

Soybeans emerged improved to 95%. Of the soybeans emerged, 22% are blooming. That's well behind the 5-year average of 49% and last year's pace of 62%. Of the soybeans planted, 54% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 69% last year and 53% last week.

Meanwhile, 57% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 72% last year and the 5-year average of 71%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 87% headed (up 13% from the prior week; 68% in good-to-excellent condition)

Peanuts - 67% pegging (up 9% from the prior week; 69% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 24% headed (up 8% from the prior week; 69% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 24% headed (up 2% the prior week; 74% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 60% squaring (up 13% from the prior week; 56% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Major heatwave with widespread 90s and 100s to take aim at the central and eastern U.S. mid week through next weekend; heat relaxes in the 8-16 day amid a significant weather pattern shift

On the weather front, a bonafide heatwave will take shape this week and through this weekend, possibly extending into early next week over the central and eastern U.S. A substantially broad upper level sub-tropical heat ridge with 500 mb heights of over 590 dm will yield widespread mid to upper 90s across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. This combined with ample low level moisture with dew points in the 70s will result in triple-digit heat indices ranging 105-115F. Wednesday through Sunday will be the range of days of this heat event. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 3-8 day (July 18-23) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 3-8 day (July 18-23) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Because of the influence of this strong upper ridge, precipitation will be limited for the most part across a great part of the central and eastern U.S. Any precipitation that does fall will be via diurnal convection due to ample low level moisture. That said, subsidence will keep most areas dry.

Around the periphery of this broad upper ridge (e.g. the northern tier states into southern Canada) will be where the bulk of the precipitation will be located. That's where a quasi-zonal flow pattern will develop. Along this wavy frontal/baroclinic zone/jet stream is where showers and thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy convection/multi-convective systems (MCS) will develop and propagate eastward. Regions includes the Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes, and the Northeast U.S. Figure 8 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 9 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a normal-to-drier than normal pattern over much of the country and a wetter-than-normal pattern over the northern tier states into southern Canada in the 1-7 day time frame (July 15-22).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

In the 8-16 day time frame, the heat will relax and temperatures return closer to normal levels across the central and eastern U.S. amid a significant weather pattern shift. The focus on heat at this point will shift to the West U.S. Precipitation levels look to be near normal to perhaps below normal levels as there will be a lack of organized storm systems and the potential for a drier air mass to be in play amid a northwest flow pattern across the grain belt. Figure 10 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 8-13 day (July 23-28) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 11 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 8-13 day (July 23-28) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Given Monday's inspection and crop progress reports, wheat is the most bearish with low inspection numbers and crop progress and quality that's pretty good and on par for the most part with last year and the 5-year average. Soybeans are the most bullish with slow progress, poorer quality, and better than expected inspection numbers. The weather pattern over the next week will be hot, however, given that it's short-durated rather than long-durated means that the weather will not pose a negative impact on the crops.

Additionally, precipitation will be near normal levels to below normal levels over the next couple of weeks in favor of the crops. That said, the weather will apply additional bearishness to the market or downside risk to grain prices. Investors should expect for prices to slide downward with wheat carrying the most bearishness and soybeans the least.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.