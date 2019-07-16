Antares Pharma's Stellar XYOSTED Launch And Pipeline Growth Should Outweigh Management Woes

Introduction

Antares Pharmaceuticals (ATRS) is a developer of intramuscular and subcutaneous injection devices including the VIBEX and VIBEXQuickShot pressure-assisted delivery systems. The company possesses several promising candidates in its pipeline; performed an impressive XYOSTED launch in its recent quarters, and is projected to generate over $175 million in new revenues from collaboration efforts with its partners. In context, this is a company with an enterprise value of only $500 million. Without further ado, let's take a look at ATRS' growth potential.

Table of Contents

Recent Catalysts:

Source: Company Q12019 Presentation

XYOSTED is the only FDA approved subcutaneous testosterone enanthate product for once-weekly, at-home testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT") and is approved since 2018 in three dosage strengths; 50 mg, 75 mg and 100 mg. Based on market research, the U.S. TRT market was approximately $850 million in 2018 with a CAGR of 4%. Although prescription volume has reached over 2,000 at the end of March 2019, the drug is still in its infancy due to only generating ~$800K in sales during the past quarter. Given the market size, every 1% market share captured by XYOSTED would grant it $8.5 million in annual sales with growth likely to continue as part of a sector trend until the end of its patent expiry in 2028. A likely scenario is around 10-20% of the market captured due to the well-rounded efficacy, safety, and pricing of the drug, translating into approximately $85 to $170 million in peak XYOSTED sales for ATRS. Moving onto a financial review of the company:

Financial Review

Source: Salary One

Last year, ATRS recognized over $60 million in revenues, but spent more than 10% of its sales on executives' salaries and stock awards (which are dilutive to shareholders). These were not very intelligent decisions with regards to capital allocation, especially considering the company's financial trends below:

Source: ATRS 10-K Filings

As we can see, ATRS' sales more than doubled since the start of 2014. Yet at the same time, the company has recognized 5 consecutive years of net losses for shareholders. Investors should beware that management of this company has a tendency to over-promise and under-deliver. Collaborative efforts on ANDAs can take 2-3 years to develop due to various regulatory issues such waiting for the patent expiry of the branded equivalent before commercialization. Nonetheless, the company's burn rate is quite reasonable when weighed with its development expenses:

Source: Author's Curation

Shareholders should be expecting either a minor 5% equity offering/dilution or a debt financing round in anticipation of the company's $20 million long term debt due August 2019. Despite questionable spending on its executives, the company's financial health is really quite good at a burn rate of only $6 million per quarter, and becomes better in the context of several lucrative opportunities in its pipeline.

Key Research

Source: Company Website

Antares is responsible for manufacturing and supply of the multi-dose pen used to deliver Teva's (TEVA) teriparatide. The scope of ATRS' teriparatide license and supply agreement with Teva is worldwide and provides a margin on device sales and a royalty on end sales of the product, likely within the ~10% range. Teriparatide is used for the treatment of osteoporosis as it reduces the risk of bone fracture in various patient groups. The branded equivalent for teriparatide is Eli Lily's (LLY) Forteo, which recognized over $1.6 billion in sales in FY2018. Since branded drug sales usually see a 75-90% impairment within first 12 months of a generic coming on line, TEVA's teriparatide ANDA will likely be filed after Forteo's main patents expire in August 2019, and subsequently net an estimate of ~$160 to $400 million in sales. Given a royalty range of 10%, this is likely to result in implied peak sales of ~$16 to $40 million for ATRS. Not bad at all, and the company has another collaboration effort worth mentioning.

Teva has begun to commercialize its generic version of BYETTA (exenatide injection) in the U.S. beginning October 15, 2017 using ATRS' proprietary injector. At its peak, Byetta had roughly ~$160 million in sales, and with the same generic price erosion and collaboration agreement above, would likely result in ~$1.6 to $4 million in peak sales for ATRS. Combined, the two products are likely to add $17.6 to $44 million, or about 27 to 65% growth on top of ATRS' FY2018 revenues, recognized over the next few years. Furthermore, the company is marketing a few other products worthy of investigation:

Otrexup

Source: Otrexup Website

OTREXUP (Methotrexate injection) is indicated for use in severe, active rheumatoid arthritis and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis. According to the Arthritis Foundation, RA affects approximately 1.5 million Americans, which is almost 0.5% of the U.S. population. In the U.S., Methotrexate is also used to treat psoriasis, which is believed to be an autoimmune disease characterized by thick patches of inflamed, scaly skin, created by abnormal, rapid, and excessive proliferation of skin cells. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, as many as 7.5 million Americans, or approximately 2.2% of the population suffer from psoriasis.

While these diseases have a combined prevalence rate of 2.7%, it is important to note there are several low cost alternatives such as oral methotrexate used to treat the exact same indications. Priced at $10/mo. vs. OTREXUP's $161/mo., there really isn't much economic value for this drug aside from its commercialization protected by patents until 2030. Hence, the drug sales have stayed stagnant at roughly $17 million per year.

Sumatriptan

Sumatriptan Reviews & Ratings at Drugs.com

ATRS, sells Sumatriptan Injection USP through its partner TEVA which is indicated in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine headaches and cluster headache in adults. The drug is a generic equivalent to Imitrex STATdose Pen, and its ANDA was approved in December 2015. Although there are multiple generics available which would have further eroded the market size of $169 million in December 2013, keep in mind the migraine headache sector is an emerging field with rapid growth:

Source: Migraine Foundation, Bloomberg Intelligence, Grand View Research, Author's Curation

There remains to date no effective therapy for migraine. Therefore, the price erosion from competition is likely to be offset by the rapid CAGR of the migraine industry, and the author expects at least $3 to $5 million in Sumatriptan sales in FY2019 and beyond.

Makena Auto-Injector

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Symphony Health Care Solutions

Makena is a well-defined line of prevention for preterm birth in women, with over 4000 prescriptions/mo. (albeit declining). At over $300 million in sales in FY2018, Makena is Amag's (AMAG) largest generator of revenues (~75% of overall portfolio). The reason for the drop in prescription count is due to the launch of its generic competitor, hydroxyprogesterone caproate, in June 2018. Normally, with generics coming online, approximately 90% of branded drug revenue are lost within 12 months due to both substantial drops in volume and pricing. However, in 2018, AMAG was approved of a patent for Makena Auto-injector developed by ATRS with protection period lasting well into the early 2030s. As the previous method of delivery was rather painful, the new approval does add value for patients and hence, the author estimates close to 50% to 75%, and not 90%, of Makena sales will be lost to generics. The royalties between ATRS and AMAG are again around ~10%, and this partnership would imply roughly $7.5 to $15 million in peak sales for the company. Looking at the revenues derived from AMAG in the company's 2019 10-Q filings, the data is near the upper end of this estimate at a run rate.

Source: Company 10-Q Filings

Generic Epinephrine Auto-Injector

Source: Multiple Company SEC Filings, Author's Curation

Currently, there are three products for epinephrine injections; Mylan's (MYL) Epipen, TEVA's auto-injector developed by ATRS, and Adamis Pharmaceutical's (ADMP) Symjepi. Since there are already two competitors for TEVA's generic epinephrine, and using the above generic decay as guidance, the author estimates the price of epinephrine injections will fall by about -75%. Applying this discount rate to Epipen's peak sales and diving it by total # of sellers in the market, the author derives an implied peak sale estimate of $83 million for TEVA, or $8.3 million in revenues based on a 10% royalties agreement with ATRS.

Summary

Using a sum of parts valuation midpoint, the author estimates, for the next decade (due to patent protection); roughly $120 million in XYOSTED peak revenues, $31 million in sales from pipeline developments, and $24 million from collaboration revenues with AMAG and TEVA, for a combined total of $175 million added on top of the company's FY2018 sales of $63 million. At an enterprise value of $500 million, this results in a forward EV/Sales multiple of 500/238 = 2.1x likely to be realized within FY 2021 to 2022 with ANDA approvals from its partners. This is a great multiple considering the company recently realized more than 50% increase in revenues Y/Y in its recent quarter while spending a modest 10% on R&D. Hence, the author finds the growth potential of ATRS to more than compensates for questionable management decisions regarding to salaries and stock bonuses. Growth investors interested in the small cap biotech sector should add the stock to their watch-list as an enticing long idea.

Special thanks for SA user Fedecristo for this article idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATRS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.