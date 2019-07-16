IPO Update: Flux Power Proposes IPO Terms

FLUX has grown well in percentage terms, but the IPO appears expensive at the current reference price.

The firm sells lithium-ion battery products for a variety of vehicle applications.

Flux Power intends to raise $13 million in a U.S. IPO.

Flux Power (OTCQB:FLUX) has filed to raise $13 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells lithium-ion batteries for a variety of use cases.

FLUX has grown revenue quickly in percentage terms, but we don’t have Q2 2019 numbers so lack visibility given the high price management is asking IPO investors to pay.

Company & Technology

Vista, California-based Flux Power was founded in 1998 to design, develop, manufacture and market lithium-ion batteries for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial applications.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Ronald F. Dutt, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously COO and CFO at Famgro Farms.

Flux Power has developed the LiFT battery pack technology.

Source: Flux Power

In 2016, the firm obtained an Underwriters Laboratory [UL] Listing for its Class 3 Walkie Pallet Jack LiFT pack product line and anticipates to seek UL Listing for its Class 1 Counterbalance/Sit down/Ride-on, Class 2 Narrow Aisle, and Class 3 End Rider LiFT packs.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s product lines:

Source: Company registration statement

Management claims that its Class 3 End Rider LiFT pack product line has been approved for use by major industrial motive manufacturers, including Toyota Material Handling, Crown Equipment, and Raymond Corporation.

The firm believes that UL Listing ‘demonstrates the safety, reliability, and durability of our products and gives us an important competitive advantage over other lithium-ion energy suppliers.’

Final assembly, testing, and shipping of the company’s products is done from its ISO 9001-certified facility which operates three assembly lines.

Customer Acquisition

Flux Power markets its products both directly to end-users, OEMs, and lift equipment dealers, as well as through battery distributors.

The company’s four-person direct sales staff is assigned to major geographies to collaborate with its sales partners with an established customer base.

Additionally, the company has a call center as well as a nationwide network of service providers, most commonly forklift equipment dealers and battery distributors, tasked with providing local support to large customers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped significantly as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling & Admin. Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 87.6% FYE June 30, 2018 84.1% FYE June 30, 2017 266.5%

Sources: Company registration statement

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling & administrative spend, dropped to 0.6x in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Admin. Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 0.6 FYE June 30, 2018 0.9

Sources: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Adroit Market Research, the global lithium-ion battery market is projected to reach $105 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing carbon emissions as well as a shift in the automobile industry from conventional fuel vehicles to electric vehicles.

Per the report, approximately 14% of global car sales by 2025 will be electric, consequently raising the demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Automobile and electronics manufacturers are moving their manufacturing operations to China to reduce the labor and logistics costs as well as gain access to uninterrupted raw material supply due to the country’s status as a global leader in the lithium-ion battery value chain.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 15% owing to China’s lithium-ion battery industry.

Major competitors that produce lithium-ion batteries include:

LG Chem (KRX:066570)

Tesla (TSLA)

BYD Company (SHE:002594) (OTCPK:BYDDF)

G S Yuasa (TYO:6674)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

FLUX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

A swing to positive gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating loss but improved negative operating margin

Increased net loss and increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $6,297,000 108.5% FYE June 30, 2018 $4,118,000 356.5% FYE June 30, 2017 $902,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $329,000 FYE June 30, 2018 $(795,000) FYE June 30, 2017 $(720,000) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 5.22% FYE June 30, 2018 -19.31% FYE June 30, 2017 -79.82% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $(8,081,000) -128.3% FYE June 30, 2018 $(6,213,000) -150.9% FYE June 30, 2017 $(4,176,000) -463.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $(9,139,000) FYE June 30, 2018 $(6,965,000) FYE June 30, 2017 $(4,435,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $(7,055,000) FYE June 30, 2018 $(6,500,000) FYE June 30, 2017 $(5,698,000)

Sources: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $900,000 in cash and $6.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($9.0 million).

IPO Details

FLUX intends to sell 1.45 million shares of common stock at a reference price of $9.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $13 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $66.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.12%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, so the company didn’t disclose any meaningful information about how it intends to use the IPO proceeds.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners and Maxim Group.

Commentary

Flux appears to be seeking public investment capital to fund the commercialization of a broader line of battery products.

The company’s financials show strong revenue growth in percentage terms, but that growth rate is decelerating.

Flux may be in an interim period between the growth from its original one product to the rollout of several products in recent months.

Since we don’t have additional data after Q1 2019, we don’t have the visibility we need to determine if sales growth is reigniting.

The market opportunity for battery products to power vehicles of all types is large and forecasted to grow substantially, so the company certainly has positive industry fundamentals in its favor.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue of over 16x, which is quite high even granting the firm’s growth rate, so the IPO appears expensive.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

